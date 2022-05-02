Serhat Ozkiray/iStock via Getty Images

Two years ago, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube and Meta Platforms’ (FB) Facebook dominated the online advertisement market. While Google's overall advertising revenue increased by about 22% in Q1 2022, ad sales on YouTube increased by only 14%, compared to 49% growth in the same quarter last year. Alphabet stock fell 4% last Tuesday after the company announced a weaker-than-expected earnings report and sluggish YouTube revenue growth. Because of rising inflation, intense competition from TikTok, and the Russia-Ukraine war, the slowdown in YouTube revenue growth can be expected to continue in the current quarter as well. Alphabet stock is down nearly 20% from its recent peak in early February, and investors continue to question the company’s ability to grow in the increasingly competitive video content sharing market.

The social networking landscape is changing, and so is the outlook for online advertising. TikTok's popularity appears to be the most significant threat to the media tech and entertainment behemoth, but YouTube is well-positioned in the long-form video market, with a significant number of ad partners preferring YouTube over any other social media platform. For reasons discussed in this article, I believe fears over YouTube’s long-term potential are overblown.

What Caused A Drop In YouTube revenue?

For the first quarter, YouTube ad revenue fell short of analyst estimates, coming in at $6.87 billion versus the $7.51 billion expected. Total advertising revenue of the company increased to $54.66 billion from $44.68 billion the previous year. Rising inflation and supply chain disruptions have limited companies’ ability to spend on advertisements, affecting the growth of the world's largest video-sharing platform, YouTube. Google halted much of its commercial activities in Russia, while brand advertisers in Europe cut spending, resulting in revenue growth in the EMEA region slowing to 19% in the first quarter from 33% a year earlier. Another challenge is competing with TikTok, which is capturing a larger share of the social media video market. Privacy changes introduced by Apple, Inc. (AAPL) may have resulted in lost advertising revenue as well, which is something the social media industry is experiencing as a whole. As these challenges are expected to persist in the current quarter as well, Alphabet is focusing on factors that it can control, such as increasing spending to maintain its lead in the video industry by investing in YouTube Shorts and adding live shopping. On the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said that YouTube Shorts now has 30 billion daily views, which is double the number of views in the previous quarter and four times the number of views in the previous year.

YouTube Is Only Going To Get Better

YouTube has a large number of creators, and advertisers follow numbers. Although the number of creators and users on Instagram Reels and TikTok has exploded, YouTube still generates a massive number of sales for advertisers due to the long-term presence of an ad to go along with dedicated subscribers to professional creators. Short-form video content reach, on the other hand, is quick but limited, implying that advertisers must continue to invest to stay on the “explore” page. Advertisements on such platforms are still in the testing stage, whereas YouTube ad placement is well-established and more focused on target users. Another reason for YouTube’s popularity is that it has a sophisticated ad-sharing model in which it takes 55% of ad revenue and distributes 45% to creators. Once meeting all of the YouTube Partner Program Criteria, one can expect a steady income as well as brand sponsorship. Although it seems difficult to grow an audience on YouTube, the recent introduction of Shorts has made it easier for creators to reach a large number of people. Shorts is YouTube's short-form video content format, and it is not monetized, which is reasonable considering that the platform uses an eligibility criterion to ensure that a channel is advertiser-friendly, which is required for YouTube to generate revenue. To encourage more creators to join the platform, selected creators are currently receiving Shorts bonuses through the YouTube Shorts Fund.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, 29% of American kids want to be YouTube stars. The reason is simple: social media allows people to have multiple sources of income, build a community, and market their own brand while earning six figures a year rather than spending five to ten years in the business world climbing the corporate ladder and expanding their pay scale. Furthermore, it is always possible to select multiple niches at the same time. A content creator can be both a financial advisor and an animator, and this flexibility in work will result in more full-time content creators than full-time corporate jobs in the future. Although some people do not view influencer marketing and content creation as real jobs, the next generation is preparing for the easy-to-join and highly flexible world of the creators’ economy.

YouTube's popularity stems not only from individual vloggers or fashion influencers but also from the platform's popularity for music and gaming content. YouTube receives 14.3 billion visits a month, more than its competitor Facebook, due to its searchability, quality recommendations, and variety of content options. YouTube is the world's second-most visited website after Google, and according to Hootsuite, YouTube ads have the potential to reach 2.56 billion users.

India has the largest advertising audience on YouTube, with a total reach of 467 million users, followed by the United States, which has a total reach of 247 million. As TikTok is banned in India, Instagram Reels is the only competitor YouTube has. And, until the TikTok ban, Instagram was not considered a suitable and focused platform for small businesses, so the majority of Indian creators prefer YouTube for growth and passive income. Advertisers discovered an opportunity to grow their Instagram audience after TikTok users switched to Reels. However, the majority of established brands prefer to advertise directly on YouTube and promote their brands through influencers on Instagram - which takes a small portion of their marketing budget.

In conclusion, I believe YouTube will continue to thrive despite the threat from TikTok as advertisers are searching for more bang for the buck, which is something TikTok is struggling to offer despite attracting the eyeballs of the young generation. This is just one reason. YouTube’s quantifiable competitive advantages in India resulting from the ban on TikTok is another reason why I believe YouTube will continue to grow in the next decade, given that India is one of the most important target markets for advertisers. To add to all this, favorable macroeconomic developments such as the growth in the popularity of freelancing will help YouTube thrive.

Takeaway

YouTube only accounts for around 10% of Google's revenue, but it still has a significant impact on the market value of the company as investors often look for YouTube’s metrics to determine whether the company is moving in the right direction. Although Alphabet's advertising segment may have underperformed in the first quarter, the company's other business segments, such as the self-driving car unit Waymo and Google Cloud, excelled. Alphabet is diversifying into these business sectors to position itself as a tech company powering the future of the world although the company was viewed as an advertising platform a few years ago. On top of the success of these diversification efforts, I believe YouTube still has a lot to offer Alphabet investors. The platform continues to roll out new features like Shorts, Live Streaming, and the Community Tab, all of which will stimulate content creation and attract new users. As the number of users grows, so does the number of advertisers. Even though short-term obstacles will influence this year's growth, the company still has a lot of room to grow in the social media market.