Dentsply Sirona (NYSE:NASDAQ:XRAY) dropped more than 30% from this year's high due to the concerning earnings report last Q3 2021. This catalyst was sparked by the company's reshuffle in its management team and a disappointing downward revision to its Q1 2022 projection. However, the decline has raised its dividend yield to 1.25%, which is now better than its 5-year average of 0.73%. I believe that today's temporary weakness and strong updates on its digital economy provides potential investors and traders an outstanding opportunity to profit from. Additionally, XRAY enjoys a strong dividend and share buybacks catalyst, making this stock more attractive as it drops. Looking at its trailing P/E ratio of 20.94x, XRAY is currently a bargain, especially when compared to its bigger peer, Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), which has a trailing P/E ratio of 32.64x. XRAY is currently trading below my initial fair price of $56ish, making it a good investment at today's price.

Company Background

XRAY has been in the dentistry market for more than a century already and is acknowledged as one of the world's largest makers of dental products. Another unique characteristic of this company is its record of uninterrupted dividend payments since 1995. It has gone through a lot of challenges from the time of its inception and is now dealing with management concerns that have not been explained by the former. This raises the question of whether or not the corporation is in trouble. However, after a large gap down, the price is practically consolidating at approximately $40 to $43 and there is genuinely no terrible news other than the revelation of decreased expectations by the management for its next Q1 2022 earnings report.

One of the key risks of this investment is that two of its senior executives was replaced at the same time; a new interim CEO with more than 30 years of experience and a new interim CFO. Due to this, there is a possibility that the company's business strategy may change either positively or negatively. I believe XRAY's forthcoming earnings release will serve as a bullish catalyst if the management clarifies the aforementioned move.

XRAY also benefits from strengthening its digital dentistry ecosystem as they collaborate with Google Cloud, facilitating improved work flows for dentists and dental labs, making the company well positioned to the growing Digital Orthodontics Market. As part of its long-term goal of digitizing dental diagnostic and treatment procedures, XRAY recently launched a game-changing 3D printing solution, Primeprint, and with Google Cloud collaboration, they expect an improved digital solution powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms which will enhance overall operating efficiency and patient experience.

Trading at a Strong Support Zone

As you can see in the chart above, XRAY created a new 52-week low at $39ish and a potential drop from its disappointing Q1 2022 earnings report may induce panic selling which may unlock opportunity to get the stock at a better price. It is currently trading below my initial fair price estimate of $56ish and a further decline would offer potential investors and traders a significant margin of safety. Looking at the chart alone, we can see a strong bearish sentiment, where its price is trading below its three simple moving averages. This is in confluence with its MACD indicator, where it is currently trading under negative territory. However, I feel the market is unfairly penalizing XRAY because of its firm valuation.

Huge Upside Awaits

The reason why I believe the management reshuffles do not seem to be a problem for the company is because of its strong cash flow potential and discounted multiples. Even more impressive is the fact that they did not just hire a random person to be their interim CEO; instead, they hired someone knowledgeable and experienced in the industry. On top of that, their previous CFO, Jorge Gomez, is expected to work for another company outside of the Dentsply Sirona's operation which implies no conflict of interest, in my opinion. Hence, I am assuming that there will be no major changes in their long-term strategy.

As you can see in the chart above, I arrived with a target price of $56 using a combination of the DCF model and a basic relative valuation method.

I modelled my DCF model according to the analysts' projection as shown in the image above. Despite a strong outlook from the management to its operating margin growing around 22% in fiscal 2022, I assumed a lower and conservative operating margin of 15.2% all throughout the model. While my WACC calculation was also inflated by rising yield rates, I still came up with a significant upside potential at today's price. Assuming a higher discount rate of 9.5% and maintaining all other assumptions equal, XRAY can still provide a 15% upside potential. In addition, if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, it is possible that 3% of the company's overall sales would be impacted, according to the management.

Key Financial Ratios

The company produced an outstanding revenue growth in its Q4 2022 growing 27.20% YoY. However, for its first and second quarter of 2022, analysts estimate a weaker H1 2022 which I believe is due to the temporary constraints imposed by the pandemic; nevertheless, we can see a catch up in its H2 2022 growth rate, leaving an overall 3% annual growth on the company's top line.

For fiscal 2022, experts estimate XRAY's earnings per share (EPS) to descend at a slower rate than what the management expects, between $3.05 to $3.25. However, looking at a longer time frame, we can see an improvement on its EPS trend forecast and this implies temporary weakness making this stock worth buying at these levels. Another significant improvement of the company is its trailing debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.3x which is now better than its five-year average of 2.5x and better than its 4.15x reported in fiscal 2020. I believe XRAY maintained its liquid balance sheet and having said that, given its current 14.98% dividend payment ratio on top of its growing cash flow, a dip in the stock price triggered by fear and short-term weakness provides an excellent opportunity.

Additional Key Points

Despite the uncertainties revolving around inflation and supply chain issues, the management announced a $0.125 per share dividend increase, a 13% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.11. This suggests how the former management shows confidence in XRAY's future demand environment. Additionally, with its increasing cash flow potential, it is interesting how much the company will buyback from its remaining $890 million share repurchase program. During its Q4 2021 Earnings Call, the management also announced an interesting capital allocation as quoted below.

…Our cash flow generation also gives us the ability to provide a consistent and meaningful return of cash to our shareholders. For the next two years, we plan to return at least 50% of our free cash flow through dividends and share repurchases. Similar to last year, today we are announcing a double-digit increase to our dividend. The remaining balance to reach 50% or more of free cash flow returns will be accomplished through the use of opportunistic share buybacks throughout the year. Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Call

I believe XRAY is currently undervalued and offers a significant margin of safety at its current pricing due to its undisrupted cash flow potential and its clear route towards its digital economy. In conclusion, I believe this stock is a buy ahead of its earnings.

