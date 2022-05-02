PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

For the past six months or so, many high growth technology stocks have endured a severe beating in the stock market. As a long-term investor in a variety of market sectors, I have been adjusting my portfolio away from tech stocks and into more energy, commodity, utility, and healthcare stocks as inflation rears its ugly head and the Fed is getting ready to raise rates. However, I still maintain some core holdings in several technology companies in my No Guts No Glory portfolio including Apple (AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Russian oligarch yacht in San Diego harbor (author photo)

I understand technology and have spent the majority of my 40-year career working in the information technology industry in various capacities. I am also a consumer who relies on technology for many things in my life outside of work, as are many readers of Seeking Alpha. For example, I am typing this article on an AMD-powered laptop. I communicate with others and get my news and information, and even take photos using my smartphone device (not an Apple, but just about everyone I know including my brother, wife, and daughter all have iPhones).

In this inflationary environment that we find ourselves in during 2022, and looking to the future, many are concerned with the hindrance of growth and tech stocks due to rising rates and higher component costs. One company that is navigating the bumpy road of chip shortages, supply chain constraints, and higher input costs for technology products is Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

I first wrote about AOSL back in November 2021 where I discuss how they are Powering a Greener Future. Since that time, the stock has been dragged down a bit along with the rest of the semi sector despite announcing solid results in February. With the next quarter (fiscal Q322) earnings report coming up on May 5, I wanted to review what has happened in the past 6 months and compare potential future returns to AMD future returns. AMD is due to report earnings on May 3.

For context, over the past 1-year period AOSL has returned 33% while AMD is nearly even, up less than 2% from a year ago. As you can see in the chart, the trend changed in December when AMD dropped more than AOSL and that trend has continued until now. Of course, this is a purely technical perspective that is based mostly on market sentiment, so let’s look at company fundamentals and also compare on that basis.

AOSL vs AMD 1-yr price return (Seeking Alpha)

Fundamentals And Quant Ratings

In terms of Valuation AMD gets a D+ rating based on the Quant ratings, while AOSL gets an A+ rating. Digging into those ratings reveals that AOSL has a forward GAAP P/E of 2.59 while AMD is 23.75. The forward EV/EBITDA ratio for AMD = 16.33 compared to 5.19 for AOSL. In terms of EV/Sales on a forward basis we see AMD = 5.3 compared to 1.2 for AOSL.

In terms of Growth, AMD gets an overall A grade while AOSL gets a B+. But forward EPS Diluted Growth comes in at 77.3% for AOSL while AMD is showing 55.45%. Also, EPS Diluted Growth YOY is 24.5% for AMD while AOSL shows a whopping 2464% on a YOY basis, which is primarily due to the strong growth in 2021 compared to the 2020 Covid impacted numbers.

In terms of Earnings Revisions, AMD appears to be the winner based on consensus revenue and earnings revisions with higher growth rates in 2022 and 2023.

AMD EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha) AOSL EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, the market has discounted AOSL shares to a much greater level than AMD to the point where any surprise to the upside is likely to result in a substantially higher price increase, given the difference in current valuation.

Analyst Ratings And Price Targets

There is very little analyst coverage of AOSL with only 3 Wall Street analysts offering ratings – 2 Strong Buy and 1 Sell rating. The average price target based on those ratings is $61, representing about 40% upside from the current price. In my opinion, that price target is too low based on the recent changes in earnings growth and future projections that are not being properly accounted for. If AOSL were to return to a more typical P/E of 20 based on historical averages, the target price would be closer to $80, which represents about 85% upside from the current $42.90 share price. And in fact, analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley recently increased the price target to $79.

AOSL Historical P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

AMD has considerably more Wall St analyst coverage and a higher average target price of $143, with 19 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 16 Hold, and 1 Sell rating. The target price based on current analyst estimates represents about a 68% increase from the current $85 share price.

Also, AMD is about to report earnings that will include the Xilinx acquisition for the first time since that transaction was completed, so there is potential for the earnings report to exceed analyst estimates. As I mentioned in the beginning of this article, I am long AMD and believe that it is an excellent long-term investment. But I do feel that the stock got a little ahead of itself in terms of valuation, and even though the price declined some 30% in the past 6 months the potential for additional share price increases is limited to some extent by the current environment, relative to AOSL.

AMD historical P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusions And Risks

Both AOSL and AMD are subject to many risk factors in the current market environment. Sentiment is currently going against all growth and technology stocks, so any miss in the earnings report for either stock is likely to result in severe punishment of the share price. For AMD, there are high expectations of continued strong growth rates as evidenced by the consensus earnings revisions. AOSL, having a much smaller market cap, lower trading volume, and less analyst coverage, is subject to more price volatility.

Short interest in AOSL sits at about 5% currently compared to only 1.7% for AMD, so that could further impact any potential gains even if they do offer an earnings surprise. On the other hand, AMD has high expectations for growth built into the current share price so any downside earnings surprise could result in more punishment of the already high valuation.

I like both stocks and I am not recommending one versus the other as I am long both stocks. But I do feel that AOSL deserves a place in any technology growth portfolio that is looking for market-beating returns over the next several years.