Elevator Pitch

My Buy rating for KB Financial Group Inc.'s (NYSE:KB) [105560:KS] shares stays unchanged. This represents an update of my earlier February 18, 2022 article for the company where I focused on its treasury share cancellation and rate hikes in Korea. In my latest article, I highlight takeaways from KB Financial's Q1 2022 financial results and political change in the company's home market.

There are multiple tailwinds for KB Financial which support my Buy investment rating for the listed company's shares. A rising interest rate environment drives net interest income growth for KB Financial, while political change in South Korea is seen to be favorable for the country's financial institutions. Separately, KB Financial is implementing a quarterly dividend payout for fiscal 2022, and has expressed a willingness to engage in share repurchases going forward.

Benefiting From A Rising Interest Rate Environment

KB Financial's financial performance in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was excellent. According to the company's Q1 2022 earnings presentation, KB Financial's net income attributable to shareholders rose by an impressive +14% YoY from KRW1,270 billion in Q1 2021 to KRW1,453 billion in the most recent quarter.

The company's bottom line expansion was mainly driven by a +19% YoY growth in net interest income from KRW2,233 billion the first quarter of last year to KRW2,648 billion in Q1 2022. This in turn was the result of a +9 basis points increase in KB Financial's net interest margin from 1.82% to 1.91% over the same period.

KB Financial had benefited from South Korea's two 25 basis points rate hikes in November 2021 and January 2022, respectively. This is reflected in the company's net interest margin expansion and earnings growth for Q1 2022.

Moving forward, KB Financial provided guidance at its Q1 2022 earnings call in late-April 2022 that its net interest margin "will continue to show an upward trajectory" for "the entire year 2022." This is in line with the sell-side analysts' consensus net interest margin forecast (as per S&P Capital IQ) of 1.92% for KB Financial in fiscal 2022 which implies a +0.09 percentage point increase vis-a-vis the company's FY 2021 net interest margin of 1.83%.

The expected net interest margin improvement for KB Financial in FY 2022 as per management guidance and sell-side consensus financial projections is realistic. South Korea's benchmark interest rate was raised by another 25 basis points to 1.5% in mid-April, and this should not be the last rate hike for 2022 in Korea taking into account inflation worries.

Political Change Should Be Positive For The Korea Financial Services Sector

Yoon Suk-yeol was voted in as the new president of South Korea in early-March 2022. It is expected that the new administration led by Yoon Suk-yeol will introduce policies that are favorable for Korean financial institutions such as KB Financial.

Yonhap News Agency reported on April 13, 2022 that there are "expectations" that "the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will ease restrictions on borrowing" which will be "a possible turnaround on lending and real estate policy from the outgoing administration." An example of such easing going forward is that the loan-to-value or LTV ratio for first-time home buyers might be raised to as high as 80%. Notably, KB Financial had stressed at the company's Q1 2022 results briefing that "if LTV requirement is lessened or loosened up, we believe that the demand (for loans) will go up."

Separately, Yoon Suk-yeol and his team could also possibly review capital gains taxes in South Korea, and this could boost financial trading volumes in the country and be positive for KB Financial's future fee and commission income. According to a March 10, 2022 The Korea Herald article, the new administration "has proposed reversing capital gains taxes that the current liberal-leaning Moon administration has put on investors" so as "to revitalize the stock exchange."

As it stands now, it appears that the new administration's policy stance is positive for Korean banks and financial institutions in general.

Shareholder Capital Return Policy

KB Financial's shareholder capital return policy is a key investment merit for the stock.

The company has initiated a quarterly dividend payout policy starting with the current fiscal year. KB Financial guided at its Q1 2022 investor call that it will pay out fixed quarterly dividends per share of KRW500 for the first three quarters of FY 2022, on top of a final dividend for Q4 2022. As per S&P Capital IQ's financial data, KB Financial currently offers very attractive consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 dividend yields of 5.8% and 6.3%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that KB Financial is conscious of shareholder value creation in deciding between various capital return options. At the company's recent first-quarter earnings briefing, KB Financial acknowledged the share repurchases and cancellation "might be a better option" as compared to dividends, taking into account the stock's valuations based on metrics such as P/B. As a reference, the market now values KB Financial at less than half of net asset value, or more specifically a trailing P/B multiple of 0.49 times.

KB Financial emphasized at its recent quarterly earnings call that its capital return actions will be done "taking into consideration all of the different factors in a way that we maximize the shareholder return." In summary, I take a positive view that KB Financial can make the right capital return choices so as to create value for its shareholders. For example, KB Financial should engage in more share buybacks as long as the stock is cheap.

Closing Thoughts

KB Financial's shares are undervalued. Besides trading at under half of book value as mentioned in the preceding section, KB Financial is valued by the market at 4.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E. This is considerably lower than KB Financial's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward P/E multiples of 5.8 times and 7.1 times, respectively.

Rate hikes and favorable government policies should help to drive a positive re-rating of KB Financial's valuations in the near future. Apart from the prospects of capital appreciation, KB Financial's shareholders can also expect an increase in capital return relating to both dividends and buybacks. This explains why I am bullish on KB Financial.