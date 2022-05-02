Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Despite a 70% drop from its all-time high and a price close to its IPO I believe that an investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is still too risky given the difficulties it is experiencing in the current macroeconomic scenario, so at this price I consider it a sell.

The fair value I calculated is close to its current price per share, but it is not low enough to also include a margin of safety: investing in this company without a margin of safety could result in a high loss before reaching the bottom.

Furthermore, even if Corsair were undervalued, I would wait for the May 5th quarterly report before investing in it since I believe a negative quarterly outcome is more likely given the current market sentiment.

Advertising and industry profitability

Corsair offers a complete ecosystem of pc and gaming products that work together to allow all its customers to enjoy an overall better gaming experience. This company also provides an affiliate program with popular streamers who sponsor the Corsair brand in exchange for numerous discounts on products sold and other benefits. Management has a very clear vision of where and how to advertise and extend the Corsair brand through platforms like Twitch. I agree with their choice as the products they sell are primarily used by amateur and professional gamers; therefore, advertising heavily using the image of the streamers most known to the public could be a winning strategy over the long term.

The gaming industry has been booming in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, but its growth hasn't stopped yet. From 2022 to 2027, it is projected to grow another 8.94% CAGR, becoming a $339.95 billion market. Growth rates are lower than in the past but remain very appealing.

In my opinion, the main problem is not the business itself, but what price we are paying for the growth of this company. Let me explain.

Focus on the annual report and future forecasts

The pandemic meant that many more people could get closer to the gaming world while staying at home, and as a result, demand for Corsair's products increased significantly in both 2020 and the first half of 2021. However, the pandemic only had a positive effect for Corsair at the beginning, in fact to date it is negatively affecting the profitability of this company.

According to Corsair's CEO, "we expect to continue to experience elevated freight costs and ongoing supply chain issues, but we believe these circumstances will ease as the year progresses."

Based on this statement, 2022 for this company will be a year where there will be initial supply chain issues and high inflation that has increased freight costs, but then these two issues will tend to disappear. But are we sure that by the end of the year we will have lower inflation levels? Honestly, I would not be so sure, as all the forecasts made so far have turned out to be wrong. If inflation were to continue to rise Corsair would see its profit margins shrink because of rising operating costs, probably resulting in a reduction in profits compared to the previous year. This is the worst-case scenario, but I think it should be considered as it already happened in 2021 where Corsair had a reduction in net income of about $2 million compared to the previous year due to the increase in operating costs in the second half of 2021 despite growing revenues.

2021 annual report (Corsair Gaming)

From an income perspective, we can see that overall there was an improvement in revenue over 2020 of about $202 million, but the last quarter of 2021 was worse than the last quarter of 2020. The reason for this is due to the stabilization of demand for video game equipment as well as supply chain issues.

Furthermore, within Corsair's profitability analysis it is also necessary to consider the increases in operating costs due to the inflation of the last period as it is leading the company's profit margins to shrink more and more. As important as this company is in the industry in which it operates, I don't think its brand is strong enough to cause the increase in operating costs to fall on consumers, and this is one of the current risks in investing in this company. Net income in 2021 was $101 million while in 2020 $103 million; therefore, the increasing weight of operating costs is already negatively impacting it.

Overall from an earnings point of view I think Corsair has improved a lot due to the pandemic (just think that in 2019 it was at a loss), but at the same time I think the growth rate of this company will not be as fast as it has been in the last two years, as it will now have to face a completely different macroeconomic situation. I also think it is likely that earnings will stall in the coming years, which necessarily reduces the value of the company. Moreover, with an increasingly restrictive monetary policy it will be increasingly difficult for Corsair to get into debt and finance new projects, so there could be new dilutions that will lead to a reduction in EPS.

In my opinion, the 70% decline was fully justified as the company failed to maintain the growth rate achieved in 2020. Investors were expecting rapid earnings growth, which is now unlikely.

My opinion about the Q1 that will be published on May 5th

Given the CEO's statements within the 2021 annual report I expect Corsair's margins to have deteriorated further due to increased costs related to freight and supply chain. While this quarterly report cannot decree the future of Corsair, I do consider it very useful to understand the general sentiment that is surrounding this company.

In recent months we have been used to market overreactions after quarterly results, (such as the recent 40% collapse of Teladoc) and I believe that Corsair could suffer a sharp drop in the event of a quarterly report that denotes an excessive reduction in operating margins. I don't think a 40% collapse is likely, but I do think buying this company before May 5 may be excessively risky due to the huge volatility that is hitting small-cap growth companies in particular. Considering the rapid rise in inflation over the past few months and the issues it is creating even for stronger, more solid companies than Corsair, I think it is unlikely that the quarterly earnings release will result in an uptrend in Corsair's stock price.

How much is Corsair worth?

Figuring out how much this company is worth is very difficult for two main reasons:

It is still a young company with unpredictable cash flows.

Its fair value is highly influenced by macroeconomic changes, above all the increase in interest rates and the inflation rate.

Within my model I have included my own estimate of what Corsair's free cash flow could be considering a growth rate of 10% per year. This growth rate may even be too optimistic if operating costs increase further, but I wanted to consider a scenario that is not too negative. WACC was taken from finbox.com while net debt and shares outstanding were taken from TIKR Terminal.

Discounted cash flow (TIKR Terminal, Finbox)

According to this model, Corsair's fair value is $15.79, basically close to its current level. However, if you want to reduce the risk of overpaying for Corsair's future growth I think you need to include a margin of safety of at least 30%, especially considering the difficulties it will face in the current macroeconomic scenario. Buying Corsair at a price of $11 per share could be a good deal, but even then there is no certainty that the bottom has been reached. If $11 seems like a target that's too low I would remind you that this company just over a year ago was trading at $50 per share, so it's not that unlikely that it will drop another 30%.

Finally, I would say that buying before the May 5th quarterly report could be a gamble considering the volatility of the quarterly reports of small-cap growth companies. Personally, at this price I don't think it is worth the risk, I would rather wait for a further drop that could be triggered by the publication of the quarterly report itself. At $15 per share I believe Corsair is a sell rather than a buy.