Thesis

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS:RYLD) follows a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 Index to collect premiums and provide high current income distributions. The fund provides a very appealing combination of two desired traits for income investors - high yield and monthly distributions. The current income distribution yield is about 13% and is made monthly. In particular, the covered call writing has historically produced higher yields in periods of volatility like the one that we are going through now. And you will see its implications next.

Basic Information

For readers not familiar with the fund or the cover writing strategy, the following charts summarize the basic information of this fund. The highlight is the income distribution yield - more than 13% and made monthly as you can see. Also as seen from the second chart, its largest holding is the Vanguard Russell 2000 EFT, and the next largest holding is a RUT covered call. Also note that the fund adjusts the amount of the put from time to time. As you can see from the 2nd and the 3rd chart in this section, the fund held about $22 million worth of RUT put in February. In comparison, the amount of the RUT put is about $5 million.

The RUT call is covered by the Vanguard 2000 ETF, and this is how the fund generates its high income. In a nutshell, writing a call is essentially selling insurance. The seller (the RYLD fund in this case) receives a premium upfront. It is a strategy that receives a given amount of upfront gain - the keywords here are "fixed amount" and "upfront". The gain would not change no matter how the price of the underlying changes (which is the Russell 2000 ETF it holds). The gain was materialized upfront - meaning the fund gets to keep the gain no matter how the price of the underlying changes, and that is how/why the fund can keep paying high distributions consistently.

Just like selling anything, the amount of the premiums changes as the demand-supply dynamics change. When the market is in panic mode - like now - the demand for insurance is high, leading to an increase in the so-call implied volatility, and in turn leading to higher premiums for calls. And we will see these dynamics immediately below.

Volatility Spike

You can see this dynamic between RYLD income and volatility when you look at the volatility chart together with RYLD's dividend payment side by side as shown below. The light blue line shows the 90% percentile line of the VIX index. Whenever the market is in panic mode - like in Dec 2021 - the panic led to an increasing surge in the VIX index. When the VIX index surges, it typically led to a higher demand for calls. And in turn, much higher demand led to higher increasing premiums for call sellers (i.e., the RYLD fund in this case) and more dividend payments subsequently as indicated by the dark blue arrows.

Vice versa, whenever the market is quiet and VIX low, the opposite dynamics unfold as indicated by the green arrows.

Now looking forward, the market has been and is experiencing some of the highest volatilities now. Because of the dynamics, I would also expect an increase in income distribution in the coming months. The VIX index is at 33.99 as of this writing, at the 96% percentile of its historical spectrum at that time. Recently, volatility has spiked to more than 32.5 several times and that was above the 95% percentile of historical volatility.

Furthermore and unfortunately, many large uncertainties are still unfolding and the volatility is not likely to subside in the near future. Just to name a few of these uncertainties: the Ukraine conflict, the effects from the COVID variants, and the Fed's interest rate decisions. And these effects would like to keep the volatility at an above-average level and help RYLD to generate income from selling calls.

Author based on Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance data

As a result, in the longer term, RYLD can serve as an excellent hedge vehicle for income-oriented investors. As can be seen from the following chart, the RYLD fund indeed provided consistently high dividend income relative to the underlying index (represented by IWM) since its inception. Its dividend started around 10% and has been maintained consistently above that level since then. In 2020, the distribution was almost 12x of that from the underlying.

Simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusions and Final Thoughts

The RYLD fund aims at combining the best of three worlds for income investing - high dividend, low volatility, and capital appreciation. It indeed delivers an attractive 13%+ dividend yield paid monthly. Particularly,

The covered call writing has historically produced higher yields in periods of volatility (like the one that we are going through now), therefore providing a hedge for income-oriented investors.

Looking forward, the market has been and is experiencing some of the highest volatilities now. Furthermore and unfortunately, many large uncertainties are still unfolding and the volatility is not likely to subside in the near future (i.e., the Ukraine conflict, the effects from the COVID variants, and the Fed's interest rate decisions). And these effects would like to keep the volatility at an above-average level and help RYLD to generate income from selling calls.

Although there is no silver bullet in investing, the call-writing strategy generates high income at the cost of missing part of the potential price appreciations. As can be seen from the next chart, the overall return of RYLD is respectable, 6.06% CAGR since its inception. But when compared to the underlying index, it has been lagging most of the time by quite a large margin. It has caught up with underlying recently due to the large market correction - which is an exception, not the norm in the long term. In the long term, because of the call writing, the RYLD tends to lag the underlying as seen in the chart most of the time. As aforementioned, selling a call is essentially selling insurance. The seller (the RYLD fund in this case) receives a given amount of premium payment upfront - which is the total gain that can be achieved. The gain would not change no matter how the price of the underlying changes. Therefore, selling a call is a strategy that has a limited upside built-in at the root level.