robtek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to the confectionery market, there are not very many large players that investors can choose from to invest in. But one of the companies that does stand out in this market is none other than the famous Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR). Though named after its most famous product, the company does have a vast portfolio of offerings. It is certainly not the largest player in its space. But the stability generated by the company on both its top and bottom lines shows why it is a fairly safe firm for investors to buy into. This is especially true for investors who want limited downside and are willing to sacrifice the prospect of strong upside, in order to achieve it.

Tootsie Roll Industries outperforms

The last time I wrote an article about Tootsie Roll Industries was in December of 2021. At that time, I called the company a solid prospect for defensive investors. I acknowledged the company's impressive stability over an extended period of time. Having said that, I did mention that while risk is low, its shares were trading at a hefty premium as a result. This ultimately led me to rate the company a 'hold' prospect, indicating that I viewed its prospects as more or less similar to what the broader market would achieve. Since then, things have gone quite well compared to what you might have anticipated. Although shares of Tootsie Roll Industries have caused investors to lose 8.3% since the publication of that article, that number is better than the 11.5% drop experienced by the S&P 500 over the same timeframe. This further underscores my point about the enterprise making for a good defensive investment. It's never fun to lose money. But by buying into safe, defensive businesses, you can sometimes lose less than the broader market.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For investors who emphasize the hefty trading multiple of the company as a downside to buying into it, it may come as a surprise that shares didn't fall further than what the market did. However, this decline in price came on the back of generally positive fundamental news. For all of 2021, for instance, the business generated revenue of $570.8 million. That represented a 21.2% increase over the $471.1 million in sales achieved in 2020. Sales growth was particularly impressive in the final quarter of the year, coming in at around 30% year over year. Not just that, the firm's full-year sales were also 8.3% above the $527.1 million the company generated in 2019. Management chalked this increase in revenue up to a variety of factors, including effective sales and marketing programs that drew in customers, as well as the favorable effects of the continuing economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic's worst days. The company also saw an increase in customer orders during 2021. For shareholders, the good news doesn't stop there. For the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, product sales came in at $139.3 million. That translates to a 36.8% increase over the $101.8 million the company generated just one year earlier.

Tootsie Roll Industries

On the bottom line, the picture continued to improve as well. Net profits of $65.3 million in 2021 beat out the $59 million generated one year earlier, with that year-over-year growth rate totaling 10.7%. This net profit figure, while not as high as the $80.9 million the company generated in 2017, was still modestly higher than 2019's $64.9 million. Naturally, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics here. One great example would be operating cash flow. In 2020, this number came in at $74.7 million. That compared to the $100.2 million generated in 2019. In 2021, however, the number came in at $85.3 million. That shows at least a partial recovery from the pandemic year of 2020. Even better has been EBITDA. In 2019, this metric was $99.3 million. It then declined to $89.7 million in 2020 before surging to $99.6 million in 2021. Unfortunately, even though management released some data covering the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, we don't yet have a full account of other profitability metrics. All we do know is that, for the first quarter of the year, Net income came in at $12.03 million. That's favorable compared to the $10.77 million generated one year earlier. Since the company has not released its 10-Q or any other details as of yet, we don't know how operating cash flow and EBITDA performed.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Due to this absence of data, we are left guessing what the future might hold. So for the purpose of valuing the company, I decided to compare its pricing to the 2021 results we have on record. On a price-to-earnings basis, shares of the company are incredibly lofty at a multiple of 37. Though this is shockingly high for a low-growth enterprise, it is still lower than the 38.9 multiple the company was trading for when I last wrote about it. The price to operating cash flow multiple came in recently at 28.3. But when I last wrote about the company, this metric was a bit lower at 23.7. Then, from the perspective of the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiple dropped, declining from 28.5 when I last wrote about the firm to 22.9 today.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I also decided to compare it to the same five firms that I compared it to when I last wrote about it. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 25.9 to a high of 67.3. Two of the three companies were cheaper than Tootsie Roll Industries is today. I then decided to look at the picture through the lens of the price to operating cash flow approach. This gave me a range from 5.4 to 33.5. In this scenario, four of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 13.1 to 21.4. In this scenario, Tootsie Roll Industries was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Tootsie Roll Industries 37.0 28.3 22.9 Hostess Brands (TWNK) 27.0 15.4 16.0 Utz Brands (UTZ) 67.3 23.3 21.4 J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) 44.2 33.5 19.5 TreeHouse Foods (THS) 44.4 5.4 13.1 B&G Foods (BGS) 25.9 18.8 13.9

Takeaway

All things considered, I would still make the case that, while shares of Tootsie Roll Industries are cheaper than they were when I last wrote about the firm from a price-to-value perspective, they still look very pricey on an absolute basis and relative to its peers. On the other hand, the recent performance of the business from a fundamental perspective and how well it stood up to a market decline relative to the broader market, indicates to me that it played out exactly as it should have. Though it would have been nice to see an appreciation in the company's share price, I do believe that the picture is still fairly neutral for shareholders today. And as such, I still have it as a 'hold' prospect on my list.