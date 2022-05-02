Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The stock price of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been crushed lately (down 64% during 2022) because of weak market reactions to unprofitable tech companies. Although there are uncertainties and risks, the business continues to deliver strong growth, quality products, and positive customer reactions. I can see the disparity between market sentiment and business qualities. The worst might be here, and I will share some of my thoughts.

Recent development

ASAN had another great quarter. Revenue growth is 67% YOY versus 59% last year. Paid customers (businesses) added 5k to 119k. This may look like a deceleration compared to the 7k added last quarter. However, Q4 is always a slower quarter, so not a big deal. 100k+ annual spending customers reached 340. The largest customer spent eight figures for 50k+ paying users indicating strong adoption capability for larger teams (rarely seen from competitors). For the next fiscal year 2023, the company guided Q1 revenue growth of 50% YOY and full-year revenue growth of 40% YOY. Although this new growth rate is already higher than last year's guidance of 37%, the stock price still dropped 22% after the earnings release.

The falling stock price and the valuation reset

For the past six months, the prices of all three work management stocks, Asana, Smartsheet (SMAR), and monday.com (MNDY) have been falling significantly. The Price-To-Sale multiples have decreased from 60x to 10x. However, the industry prospect has no signs of slowing down as all three companies have stated their optimism about their businesses:

Asana CEO:

We're entering the New Year with incredible momentum, and as companies look to drive their most critical initiatives, they are increasingly turning to us.

Monday.com CEO:

We are again seeing strong revenue growth across all verticals, customer segments and geographies, with over a half of our revenue coming from outside the U.S.

Smartsheet CEO:

We are positioned in the right place at the right time as the market for modern work management grows rapidly.

Regarding guidance, ASAN, SMAR, and MNDY all guided great growth rates of 40%, 37%, and 54%, respectively. Their net dollar retention rates are all 120% or higher. Other than market sentiment turndown, I don't see any negativities from the business side. There are no signs of business deceleration or competition intensification yet.

Asana is in the strongest position on user engagement

According to the third-party web traffic data, ASAN users made more site visitations (16M per month), spent a longer average visit duration (11+mins), and had a lower bounce rate (28%) than their peers. These metrics indicate strong user engagement with the ASAN platform. Another sign of healthy user engagement is community support. ASAN's community forum has won the community industry awards of 2021. You can clearly see better organizations and more activities on that forum website than on others.

Asana will build brand loyalty as customers keep using their tools. As a result, gross margins should stay at a high level (as chart below) since ASAN doesn't have to subsidize users to attract more adoption.

The undeniable capabilities to scale

ASAN tools are very sticky. Their use cases can only expand once you are committed to them. By looking at paying customers, we could gain a better understanding of future expansion capabilities. In the latest quarters, ASAN adds 1294 customers who paid 5k+ annually, increasing the total $5k+paid users to 15,437. This is the first time ASAN surpassed SMAR in the 5k+ group (15,150 total). It is very likely that these 5k+ customers will expand their spending given the high net retention rate as the ASAN CEO stated:

Among customers spending $5,000 or more, our dollar-based net retention rate was over 130%. And among customers spending $50,000 or more, our dollar-based net-retention rate was over 145%.

For global expansion, ASAN has won big deals during 2021 in Canada, Asia, and Europe with huge cross-functional enterprise adoptions. Success stories with customers such as Morningstar, Warner Music, Viacom CBS, the largest global media and marketing conglomerates, and the largest automotive manufacturer in the world will bring huge marketing and promotional benefits to ASAN to land more deals.

The chart below compares the growth trend of GS&As and revenues for ASAN, SMAR, MNDY, and Datadog (DDOG), a fast-growing cloud company. Except for SMAR, all other companies grow revenues around 70% faster than SG&A. This indicates how efficient they are in terms of return on marketing and growth investment.

Under a huge industry tailwind, all companies will grow. But winners are usually the ones who can most effectively engage customers and control costs.

The risk-reward situation has changed significantly

There is a huge level of uncertainty and competition in the future work management industry. Although all three companies project 50B TAM, real space for them is still unclear, as tech giants such as Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta (FB) own the user bases and data platforms. Lots of functions such as file creation & sharing, communication, and work tracking could be improved and reinvented by them. If ASAN's products cannot be 5 years ahead of the competition, growth is not guaranteed.

The current $5.4B seems expensive, as ASAN's revenue is only $378M and no net income. However, other mature SAAS companies in the work and productivity space, such as Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Intuit (INTU), all trade at similar PS levels (10x) with ASAN. As ASAN is still in the hyper-growth phase and with higher gross margins, I don't believe the stock is overvalued.

Conclusion

ASAN's current platform has gone through 14 years of development. A work management software doesn't sound as cool as space traveling, blockchain, autonomous driving, etc., but it is actually very difficult to develop. Maybe just for me, I found most people still use the same emails, Excels, and Calendars from 20 years ago even though they hate them? If this were easy, tools like Asana should have appeared a long time ago. I have used Adobe Photoshop and AutoCAD for 20 years, and the tools have had no big changes either (surprisingly). ASAN has the potential to be the next Photoshop in the enterprise space if it can keep scaling its business in the long run.