GetYourPic/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

While the overall economic challenges overshadow the growth perspectives of industrial sectors overall, Emerson (NYSE:EMR) is in good shape to keep its top-line growth and margin during the next 2 to 3 years. The reasons are:

The company already has good footage with green projects, which is expected to be positive with the government's initiatives and energy sector transformation. The company's automation products, technology, and related services are hard to replace by competition and substitution. Hence, the company can navigate challenges such as wage pressure and supply chain delays. With these positive factors in mind, I believe that the current macro-economic challenges are not expected to affect valuation as the company can mitigate the impacts efficiently.

I recommend Emerson at $96 as a "buy" with a 2-3 years' time horizon, with a potential valuation gap from its fair value.

Company Brief

Emerson Electric Co. is a significant manufacturing player of automation products and provides relevant services in the industrial, commercial & consumer markets. Its competitors include Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF), ABB Ltd (ABB), Honeywell (HON), and Rockwell Automation (ROK).

Emerson has two business segments - Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. EMR produces highly complicated hardware and integrates it with its software capabilities, which places them in an advantageous position as we enter the fourth industrial revolution. Along with its size growth, the company has grown with its scope of technology and pool of engineering talents via acquisitions of prominent related technology companies.

Financial Results (2022 Q1)

Despite the macroeconomic challenges, the company has shown strong resilience. It continues to see strong demand in both of its business segments, helping boost sales and support the earnings expectations for the year. As of the recent earning calls, the financial performance is continuously improving, and it is forecasted to be improved more. In the 2022 Q1 earnings call, the management has increased their underlying sales growth estimates to 7% to 9%, up by 1 point, and the adjusted EPS target is $4.90 to $5.05, about a 10% increase over last year at the midpoint.

With the labor tightening and supply chain situation resolved, I expect that the company financials in 2022-2024 will benefit from realizing the delayed business operations. The macroeconomic impacts include the wage pressure driven by higher inflation expectations and overall cost pressure for its parts components. The pandemic-driven supply chain disruption remains in certain regions like China. It is delaying the procurement of the electronic parts, causing the project lead-time to be delayed. However, these delays in project lead-time will translate back to an increase in their backlog and future orders, given the support of solid demand and the irreplaceable nature of its products and services.

1. Demand for EMR's products is in momentum despite of the economic challenges ahead

I expect that the trend in energy-related projects will continue to be positive, partially attributed by the LNG and the Middle East investments. Portions of these budgets are dedicated to decarbonization, emissions, and energy efficiency projects, which are accelerating as our customers take tangible steps to pursue their ESG targets. For example, some of EMR's awarded contracts are partnering with SirajPower in 2021 to implement the solar rooftop plant, and in 2018, EMR completed a $73 million service in Alberta, Canada, using innovative technology designed to produce ultra-low sulfur diesel for local consumption and export.

According to the recent earnings call, the sustainability and decarbonization element of the funnel is valued at over $800 million, up over $100 million over this time last quarter. Emerson categorizes the green project's revenue into three types: KOB1 (Greenfield), KOB2 (Upgrades & Modernizations), KOB3 (maintenance and repair). Here, KOB3 has demonstrated a strong recovery during the recent period, making KOB3 revenue contribution of 60% of the total.

This implies two facts. First, KOB3 solid demands mean that the company's finance is guaranteed with stable and predictable cash flow, which can generate more monetary value. Second, there is a potential that we may see the rise of KOB1 (initiation of greenfield projects) as the energy sector begins to expand its operation back, but that expansion is supposed to be equipped with decarbonization. Over the next two years, we may see the financial result as the initiation of the green projects begins to accelerate.

2. Stay active in their acquisition and divestitures, expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector

In recent years, EMR has been actively involved in their strategic acquisitions and divestitures, helping to optimize their business model, enhance their product and service offerings, and better position themselves in the energy sector. But of course, to afford such acquisitions, EMR has proven itself to have a sound cash management record.

In December 2021, EMR acquired a Danish company, Mita-Teknik. Mita-Teknik provides software and technologies for wind turbine control, pitch control, wind park control, condition monitoring, communication networks, and grid connections - all designed for high yield, cost-optimized wind turbine operation. The wind turbine market is fragmented, and companies compete for the market share. Through this acquisition, the EMR will have a meaningful foothold in this market, and I view that the direction is optimistic with the potential synergy impacts with EMR's experience with scalability. Having the ability to operate and conduct the business with "the technology platform" will solidify its foothold in the wind power market competitively. In addition, Mita-Teknik's experience and technology will give an advantage for the EMR to save the years of effort in R&D or technology developments in wind power.

3. EMR is resilient and can increase the cost to offset the inflationary cost pressure

EMR has the pricing power and can increase the cost to offset any cost pressure. The company's high-quality products, its Automation hardware, and its package software have a strong brand name and the capability to serve diverse industries and markets. Its cutting-edge technology power enables the company to have the pricing power to the extent that it can offset the increasing cost.

In the 2022 Q1 earnings call, the management mentioned that their pricing programs are offsetting the incremental wage inflation. Freight cost is managed by including surcharges in their pricing. As for the ongoing supply chain constrain, the company is mitigating the impact by seeking alternative ports and leveraging its regionalization strategy. This is a company that shows the ability of market fluidity in times of challenges and the power to control pricing.

Valuation and Opinion

Author's financial model

At the current price of $96, I recommend that the EMR is a buy with a fair value of $110, based on my forecast assumptions below.

Sales (short-term, 1Y) : 14.9%

Sales (long-term) : 5.8%

AVG. Gross Margin : 42.5%

AVG. Operating Margin : 17.5%

Estimated EPS (Based on Seeking Alpha) : $ 4.97

Calculated Fair PER : 20.1