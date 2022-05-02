kynny/iStock via Getty Images

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor industry. KLA's portfolio of wafer fabrication equipment includes defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, patterning simulation systems, in situ process management systems, data analytics systems and more for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

The company reported solid results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022; revenues rose 27% YoY to USD 2.29 billion largely driven by the Semiconductor Process Control segment which saw revenues increase 31% YoY to USD 1.98 billion (this segment offers a comprehensive portfolio of inspection, metrology, and data analytics products and related services). The segment benefited from a robust process control market which grew 43% to USD 10.4 billion in 2021 (making it one of the fastest-growing markets within the Wafer Fabrication Equipment (WFE) market according to Gartner), as well as market share gains (KLA's Process Control market share increased one percentage point to over 54%).

Revenues for KLA's Specialty Semiconductor Process segment (which offers advanced vacuum deposition and etching process tools) rose 28% YoY to USD 117 million while revenues for the PCB, Display and Component Inspection segment (which enables electronic device manufacturers to inspect, test and measure PCBs, flat panel displays ("FPD") and ICs to verify their quality, deposit a pattern of desired electronic circuitry on the relevant substrate and perform three-dimensional shaping of metalized circuits on multiple surfaces) declined 6% YoY to USD 193 million.

KLA Corporation investor presentation

In terms of major products, KLA Corporation's top three biggest products saw strong sales growth; Wafer Inspection which accounts for 40% of revenues saw revenues rise 29% YoY to USD 919 million, Patterning which accounts for 27% of revenues reported sales growth of 53% YoY to USD 611 million, and Services which accounts for 21% of revenues reported sales growth of 14% YoY to USD 488 million.

KLA Corporation investor presentation

2022 is expected to be another year of robust demand with KLA management expecting WFE demand to top USD 100 billion this year, marking the third consecutive year of double-digit growth. Meanwhile, Gartner projects a 10.7% increase in wafer fab equipment revenue for the year as foundries continue to invest heavily in capacity expansion.

Chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) intends to continue spending heavily to safeguard its market share from rivals Intel (INTC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). TSMC has allocated USD 44 billion for its 2022 capex budget, up from USD 30 billion last year, and more than 60% higher than Intel who has allocated approximately USD 27 billion. Wafer fabrication equipment should capture a share of that spending. According to figures from McKinsey, fabrication equipment accounts for as much as 80% of costs associated with building chip fabrication plants.

BloombergQuint

Possible temporary deceleration after 2022

The semiconductor industry is notoriously cyclical. The last capex spending boom ended around 2017, and between 2017 and 2020 chip industry capex rose at an annual rate of just 6% according to IC Insights. In 2021 however, capex spending jumped 36% and is expected to surge 24% in 2022, marking the first 3-year period of double-digit growth since 1993-1995. It takes about two or more years to build a chip factory which means that planned capacity is expected to come online in the coming years which could dampen capex spending growth after 2022 and thereby dampen WFE demand.

After growing 8.5% in 2021, global IC wafer capacity is expected to jump 8.7% again in 2022.

IC Insights

Gartner expects 2023 and 2024 to see WFE revenue decline as the chip industry digests the new capacity. This could impact revenues for KLA's Semiconductor Process Control and Specialty Semiconductor Process segments, however, Service segment revenues from its existing installed base could potentially cushion any revenue declines.

The longer-term growth story however is intact.

Long-term growth in wafer fabrication equipment demand

Secular demand trends are expected to continue driving wafer fab equipment (WFE) investments. Emerging technologies including 5G, cloud computing, and connected devices such as autonomous vehicles, are expected to drive chip demand in the coming years which in turn should drive demand for wafer fabrication equipment. Semiconductor manufacturing entails several processes to transform bare silicon wafers into chips that contain millions of transistors circuits. Key processes include deposition, photoresist coating, lithography, etching, and packaging. As chip sizes shrink, process control plays an increasingly important role in each of these processes which suggests demand for such equipment is poised to grow not just due to semiconductor volume growth from emerging technologies but also due to shrinking semiconductor sizes which could necessitate investments in new WFE capable of managing chip fabrication at smaller node sizes. McKinsey projects average demand growth for chips with the smallest nodes (7nm and below) will be four percentage points higher than supply growth through 2025.

Although semiconductor capex spending has been lumpy, the long-term trajectory is clear. A 6G-powered hyper-connected world (possibly expected around 2030) would require even more semiconductors, and shrinking nodes increase development and manufacturing costs which add to demand for process control and yield management solutions such as those sold by KLA.

IC Insights

Market-leading position

KLA's near-monopoly position suggests strong pricing power, and the industry's extremely high barriers to entry suggest low probability of a threat to KLA Corporation's market-leading position. Strong cash flows support organic expansion through innovation as well as inorganic expansion through acquisitions. Operating cash flows, although lumpy, have clearly been on an upward trajectory over the years, and KLA is generally free cash flow positive.

Seeking Alpha

Organic expansion through innovation and inorganic expansion through acquisitions

As computing demands increase and chip nodes shrink, fabrication equipment companies can capture growth opportunities by creating innovative equipment capable of handling leading-edge chip fabrication. This could be achieved through a combination of R&D and acquisitions, and KLA with its strong cash flows is doing just that. Moreover, a combination of organic and inorganic growth helps KLA advance its technological leadership, which increases barriers to entry, and thereby solidifies its market-leading position.

Last year KLA Corporation acquired Anchor Semiconductor for USD 67.5 million. This follows other acquisitions made over the past few years including Caprese in 2019 and Orbotech in 2018.

KLA's R&D intensity has been declining however this follows a pattern seen in WFE rivals too. In absolute terms, KLA's R&D spend has continued to increase. KLA has a tremendous advantage in terms of R&D with the company's R&D spend being considerably higher than comparable rivals such as Onto (who competes with KLA primarily in inspection, metrology, and lithography) (ONTO).

Compared to other WFE giants such as Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT) and ASML (ASML) (who generally specialize in other types of WFE), KLA's R&D intensity is on par.

R&D intensity

KLA (Year ended June) Onto (Year ended December) Applied Materials (Year ended October) Lam Research (Year ended June) ASML (Year ended December) FY 2021 13% 12.2% 11% 10.2% 13.8% FY 2020 15% 15.2% 12.8% 12.5% 15.7% FY 2019 16% 15.8% 13.6% 12.3% 16.5%

R&D spend

KLA (Year ended June) Onto (Year ended December/January) Applied Materials (Year ended October) Lam Research (Year ended June) ASML (Year ended December) FY 2021 USD 928.5 million USD 96.1 million USD 2.5 billion USD 1.5 billion EUR 2.5 billion FY 2020 USD 863.8 million USD 84.6 million USD 2.2 billion USD 1.3 billion EUR 2.2 billion FY 2019 USD 711 million USD 48.4 million USD 2 billion USD 1.2 billion EUR 1.97 billion

Risks

KLA has a high customer concentration with the company's top two customers accounting for about 35% of revenues. High customer concentration risk means any significant spending declines by KLA's two major customers could have a significant impact on the company's revenues.

Financials

KLA is generally comparable to WFE rivals in terms of revenue growth (with the exception of Onto who notched faster growth however at a considerably lower revenue base of USD 556 million in FY 2020 compared with KLA's USD 5.8 billion in FY 2020), and return on assets. The company's debt however is on the slightly higher side. Among the five, ASML sports a much higher P/E reflecting the company's monopoly position in the EUV lithography market.

KLA ONTO Applied Materials Lam Research ASML Revenue growth YoY 34% 42% 32.8% 26% 11.8% Return on Assets 19.3% 6.3% 19.9% 20.5% 12.5% Total Debt to Equity 87.5% 1.24% 48.4% 83% 44.85% P/E 15.2 14.7 13.9 14.6 33

Summary

KLA has benefited from a strong WFE demand environment which is largely expected to be the same in 2022 with capex spending expected to notch another year of double-digit growth. Beyond 2022 however, as that capacity comes online, a spending deceleration is likely which could impact KLA's topline growth. The longer-term growth story however is intact, with 5G-related technologies expected to power demand for semiconductors, and process control becoming increasingly important as node sizes decline. The company is poised to benefit thanks to its market-leading position which is not likely to be threatened anytime soon given the industry's high barriers to entry, and KLA's continuous expansion through organic and inorganic growth avenues. Analysts' ratings are largely skewed towards a buy.