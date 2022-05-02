Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I give Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) a hold rating and lean towards a buy rating. Although the upcoming earnings report provides questions about Corsair's value, the opportunity exists to buy a company with a proven track record of excellence for a price very near its 52-week low. In addition, Corsair's financials are in very good shape - its 27% gross profit margin and high asset-to-liabilities ratio are very good for the long-term health of the company.

Corsair Gaming is a Silicon Valley-based tech company that specializes in selling high-performance PCs and related gear (such as keyboards, mice, headsets, and power supply units) to gamers, streamers, and content creators. Their products are known for being high-quality; since 2016, Corsair has received over 4,000 Product Awards (3,500 of these were "Gold", "Editor's Choice," or similar).

Corsair IPO'd on September 23, 2020 at $17 per share, and soon after skyrocketed in value, eventually reaching a height of $51.37 per share. Their stock has decreased significantly since that point, and at the moment is only fifty cents from its 52-week low. During this time, Corsair has maintained a reasonable profit margin and continued to make high-quality products.

Financials

Based on the company's last filing with the SEC, Corsair has $62 million in cash on hand and a total of $705 million in current assets. Additionally, Corsair has $476 million in current liabilities. Last quarter Corsair had $510 million in revenue which is down 8% Y/Y. This number still beat street estimates by $13 million.

Corsair Earnings

The below image shows Corsair's earnings over the past year. The first-quarter EPS is set to come out at 3:00 PM Pacific Time on May 5, 2020 and is estimated to be $0.22.

NASDAQ

This chart shows that Corsair has surprised on their earnings before. We shall see if that is true for the 2022 Q1 earnings report.

Corsair Stock Price

After Corsair's initial IPO, its price skyrocketed and then dropped slowly over time. Its current price of $15.13 leaves it 11% below its IPO price.

Data by YCharts

Why the Drop?

Looking at this chart, the obvious question is: Why did Corsair's stock drop so much? Is it a problem with the company specifically or was it something outside of their control?

Company Corporate Presentation

This chart gives a basic set of reasons why - during the Coronavirus scare in 2020, people chose to play a lot more video games. This resulted in a tremendous increase in demand for high-quality gaming products - with tremendous benefits for Corsair's bottom line. Unfortunately for Corsair, the Coronavirus scare also resulted in supply-chain issues, which have hurt them during the past year. As Andy Paul, Corsair's CEO, said in a speech announcing Corsair's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings:

We believe that our 2021 net revenue has been held back at least 10% by global logistics and supply-chain issues, especially by the lack of affordable GPUs in the retail channel…after a slower start to the third quarter of 2021, we have seen a return to a more typical seasonal ordering with September being the strongest month in the quarter.

In short - making high-quality PC performance gear requires a lot of devices (such as computer chips, graphics cards, and semiconductors), and those have gotten a lot more expensive. In addition, the cost to ship containers from China to the United States has multiplied in value many times over. This is not good for Corsair's bottom line.

The May 5 Earnings Report: What to Do?

Given that Corsair has their Q1 earnings report for 2022 in less than a week, this should definitely be taken into account. Will Corsair's stock price rise or fall? Will they surprise with their earnings or will the expert predictions be accurate?

As I stated before in my article, Corsair is projected to have a lower earnings per share (EPS) ratio than last year, at $0.22 rather than $0.32. However, my article also shows that the predicted EPS results for Corsair have been unreliable in the past - off by as much as 64% in some cases. Therefore, I will look at the larger macroeconomic factors that will apply for the immediate future.

Corsair is currently expecting a revenue of about $380 million for Q1 - a decrease from Q4 of 2021. However, they have maintained a very high market share of 41.9% of PC components, and have done so since 2020.

It should be noted that Corsair's stock has dropped by over seven dollars in the past month - that combined with its low price-to-earnings ratio (15 compared to an average of 25 in the technology sector) makes it seems likely that the projected earnings per share have been built into this stock. However, it is impossible to know for sure.

Risks

I see three main risks to the stock of Corsair.

The first is with regards to the current US economic situation. As inflation increases and people get poorer, they will have less money for luxuries such as high-end PC gaming equipment.

The second is with regards to US diplomatic relations. If anything bad happens with China or Taiwan, or if China locks down more cities, this could result in skyrocketing prices for many important PC components, resulting in a severe decrease in revenue for Corsair.

The third is competition in the form of cloud gaming. Corsair's business model relies on people needing high-end PCs to play video games on - and them being willing to pay for them. Cloud gaming bypasses that model by simply having one server (or a few) and then having people connect to it. In essence, it makes it possible to play a high-graphics video game without a beefed-up PC. Should this continue to grow in popularity, it could make Corsair's business model go the way of Blockbuster.

Conclusion

All in all, I like a lot of things about Corsair - I like that they have decent profits, their extremely low P/E ratio, and the fact that they make a very high-quality product. I'm also very enthusiastic about their low stock price relative to the 52-week high. However, my uncertainty with regards to long-term factors such as the rise of cloud gaming and the US economic situation - specifically, the continued high inflation - makes this stock, in my opinion, a solid hold. I would wait and see what the Q1 earnings report says before changing anything with this stock.