photka/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have always liked companies in the packaging sector as no matter what gets produced and sold to consumers, it's usually wrapped into something. It could be bubble-wrap, it could be cardboard. In Silgan Holdings' (NASDAQ:SLGN) case, the company focuses on steel and aluminum containers for food, plastic containers for household items and pharmaceutical items while a relatively recent acquisition strengthened the company's position in the dispensing segment. The company now has in excess of 100 production facilities in over 20 countries.

Data by YCharts

2022 has started on a strong note for Silgan

While everyone is focusing on the impact of inflation on the financial results of a company, Silgan seems to be freewheeling through the current difficult period. This doesn't mean the company hasn't been hit by cost increases, but it does mean Silgan has been very successful in passing on these increases to its customers.

Total revenue increased by more than 16% compared to Q1 2021 revenue, but the COGS increased at a slightly faster rate of just under 20%. This did put some pressure on the gross profit which increased by just around 5%. But Silgan was able to keep its other expenses under control: SG&A expenses increased by just 3% while the rationalization charges fell by almost 90%.

Silgan Investor Relations

This caused the EBIT to increase by more than 15% while the net income jumped from $73.3M to $84.9M for an EPS of approximately $0.77/share (and $0.78/share on an adjusted basis).

That's a good start of the year, but the first quarter will likely also be the weakest quarter of the year. Before explaining that, I also wanted to look at Silgan's cash flow result as that's what my investment theses in the previous articles (here and here) was built on. Generating a nice accounting profit is great, but I also want to make sure Silgan's underlying cash flows remain strong as well.

The reported operating cash flow was a negative $267M. That's nothing to be worried about as the image below shows this is caused by changes in the working capital position as Silgan built up its inventory levels while the total amount of receivables also increased. This is a seasonal effect and these working capital investments will be monetized over the course of 2022.

Silgan Investor Relations

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was a positive $157M and after deducting the $68.5M in capital expenditures, the underlying free cash flow result was approximately $88.5M for a free cash flow per share of approximately $0.80.

The company provided an upbeat Q2 guidance while hiking the full-year expectations

That's a good start of the year, but I have reasons to believe Q1 will be the weakest quarter. Not only because the buyers of metal containers ordered fewer cans after building up their own inventory levels in Q4 last year. They will have to restock their inventories and that makes the demand outlook and the volume outlook for the rest of the year rather appealing.

As I explained, the adjusted net income per share in Q1 was just $0.78. A respectable result, but as Silgan is guiding for an adjusted EPS of $0.90-1.00 in the second quarter of the year, it's clear the expectations are much higher.

Additionally, Silgan narrowed down its full-year adjusted EPS guidance while slightly increasing the midpoint of the guidance. Whereas the company was guiding for an adjusted EPS of $3.80-4.00, Silgan's updated expectations now call for an EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05/share on an adjusted basis.

This means two things. The average adjusted EPS in the remaining three quarters of the year will have to be at least $1.04 for Silgan to meet the lower end of its guidance. And in order to meet the midpoint of the guidance and assuming the Q2 adjusted EPS will be $0.95, the H2 EPS will have to be $2.25 which works out to be approximately $1.12-1.13 per quarter. To achieve this goal, the first quarter very likely will prove to be the weakest quarter of the financial year.

Investment thesis

The Q1 results already indicated a record EPS but Silgan's quarter would have been even better than what it has now reported as the company mentioned its customers were unable to take up all the volumes they wanted as there were supply chain issues on their side. This makes it easy to understand why Silgan appears to be so upbeat about the near-term future. In the metal containers segment for instance, Silgan is seeing a demand "well above pre-pandemic levels" but this wasn't clearly visible in the first quarter as several of its customers bought more containers in Q4 last year to nip potential supply chain issues and inflation in the bud.

I think the free cash flow result will continue to track the EPS result and I would not be surprised to see a full-year free cash flow per share of around $4 on an underlying basis. As you may remember, Silgan's original guidance was expecting a $350M free cash flow result for this year, but that included working capital changes as well as investments in growth.

Silgan's share price has been pretty boring and the volatility levels are low, making the stock still very appealing as it is trading at a 9% free cash flow yield. While the net debt remains relatively high, I expect the debt ratio (expressed as net debt versus EBITDA) to drop below 3 by the end of this year as Silgan will continue to reduce its gross and net debt. Perhaps investors should also start to look at the 4.125% bonds maturing on Feb. 1 2028. Those bonds are currently trading at just 93 cents on the dollar resulting in a yield to maturity of in excess of 5.5%.