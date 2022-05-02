NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has developed a somewhat polarizing reputation amongst investing circles. The company itself is a digital work management platform that helps your team or company remain efficient and on track to reach your goals. It was founded back in 2008 by Facebook co-founder, Dustin Moskovitz and has developed an impressive global customer footprint.

Over the past year, Moskovitz has not so quietly been Asana's biggest investor. He has bought over $1 billion in Asana shares and continues to buy the stock at an impressive rate. Investors have had a wild ride since the IPO. The stock has recently been selling off. Today, we will take a look at the reasons for the recent selloff and see if investors can expect some respite in the near future.

Asana Stock is Beaten Down But Still Expensive

Shares of Asana are down by nearly 40% in 2022, which might lead you to believe the stock is trading at a discount. Asana is still trading with a price to sales multiple in the 12.5 area, which isn't exactly cheap. It's important to note that SaaS companies tend to trade at higher multiples due to the scalability of the business model.

Asana recently reported its quarterly earnings and while revenue numbers were impressive, the company's ever-growing losses were a concern to investors and analysts alike.

The company has one major product in its work management platform. It relies on subscription fees from customers, which Asana has managed to increase. The product closely resembles project management software but with less of an emphasis on technical elements like Gantt charts and more of a focus on status tracking and communication with strong visualization capabilities. Last year, paying customers increased to 119,000, which represented a 28% year-over-year rise.

Asana also saw a 125% year-over-year rise in customers paying more than $50,000 annually for its services. The company is also showing signs that its customers are sticking. Recurring revenue trends have been favorable and this is key for any SaaS company.

The platform clearly works and its customers are satisfied. But is that enough?

The company is still working on building out the new capabilities to increase the value proposition to its clients. The software does feel quite young but we can see notable progress as time passes. Management has mentioned their desire to make this a priority in the coming fiscal year which will likely mean more spending as well as more customers.

Asana's cash on hand at the end of last quarter was just slightly more than $300 million. As the company continues to grow, it seems impossible for Asana to continue spending the way it has been with the little cash it has left on its balance sheet without raising cash at some point.

Widening Losses

Asana's stock tanked following the earnings report as management announced it expects losses to grow larger in the fiscal year 2023, from $157 million in 2022 to approximately $238 million in 2023. For a high-growth company that is estimating revenues to grow by more than 50% annually, one would expect profitability to come fairly quickly but it looks unlikely for Asana as things stand.

The losses look set to continue for the foreseeable future though the company has done a reasonable job at beating expectations lately.

Other than the projected rise in losses for this fiscal year, everything else about Asana is exactly what you want to see from a SaaS business you are invested in. Customer growth is strong, especially amongst those that pay a premium subscription for its software. The revenue growth is promising, as is the bullishness of Moskovitz in investing a fortune back into his own company.

They say executives can sell their stock for a number of reasons, but they only buy it for one. It's not a cheap stock, even at these depressed prices, but the growth story for Asana is enticing.

The Takeaway

The recent negative sentiment toward growth stocks has brought hot plays like Asana down to earth. There is a good chance that five years from now, Asana is heavily invested in improving its product but the losses are quite concerning. I would hold off on purchasing for the time being as we will likely see more attractive prices in the near future.