In our previous analysis of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), we compared the company against Xero Limited (OTCPK:XROLF) as a US cloud-based accounting software provider targeting small and medium businesses ("SMBs"). We determine that Intuit QuickBooks is one of the leading companies in the accounting software market globally (24.5% market share), providing greater value as it offers more features compared to Xero. Besides that, we determined its more diverse revenue streams with Quickbooks (52% of revenue) followed by TurboTax (41% of revenue) with a 67% market share in the US tax software market. Furthermore, we believed Intuit derived a home-field advantage as the majority (95%) of revenue is from the US and it has an 80% market share there. Lastly, we analyzed its Credit Karma acquisition which was expected to provide $545 mln in synergies through the integration of its platforms with TurboTax.

In this analysis, we examine its financial accounting software business through its QuickBooks segment and how its market share had changed since our previous coverage. Then, we examined its product developments and projected its growth based on its customer growth and revenue per customer growth.

Moreover, we analyzed its tax software segment with TurboTax and market share in the US tax software market and the forecasted market CAGR of tax software. We also examined the tax return filed growth and revenue per return to project its revenue growth.

Lastly, we examined its recent M&A activity as it acquired Mailchimp. We determined the impact on the company’s revenue with the contribution of Mailchimp’s revenue and synergies as well as financial impact as measured by its margins.

Robust Customer Growth of QuickBooks

Company Data. Khaveen Investments

Company 2-year Average Revenue Growth Market Share SAP (SAP) -13.0% 23.3% Microsoft (MSFT) 23.0% 34.8% Intuit 15.2% 28.5% Oracle (ORCL) 24.5% 9.7% Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) 26.1% 3.6% Total 9.2% 3.6%

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart of the accounting software market share above, Intuit had overtaken SAP, which had the lowest average growth in the past 2 years, for the second spot in 2021 behind Microsoft. Meanwhile, Microsoft had remained the market leader in 2021 with the highest average growth among the top 3 companies with the strength of its Dynamics business, though smaller players such as Oracle and Xero had been growing more rapidly with the highest growth rates and gained share during the period.

Overall, we believe Microsoft’s strong growth and dominant market share could pose a risk for Intuit, as Microsoft’s Dynamics solution is integrated with Azure. As the second-largest cloud infrastructure company (22% market share), we believe this is an advantage for Microsoft. In addition, according to Channel Futures, there were 715 mln users on Azure Active Directory which is higher than Intuit’s customer base of 100 mln.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the accounting software market is forecasted to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2026. According to a survey by Fluence Technologies, 100% of respondents of finance executives of companies stated their interest in automation of financial processes but only 21% indicated that they have done it. One of the company’s Big Bets involves the use of data and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). For example, the company introduced a machine learning-based feature in Quickbooks to detect errors in bank account information inputted in the software, as 350,000 customers mistype bank account information according to Intuit.

Besides that, the company also continued to enhance its software offerings with new features such as the new vendor invoice upload tool using AI, Melio bill payment feature within Quickbooks, accounts payable approval process, customizable vendor bill payment stubs and e-commerce integration with Webgility. In the past 4 years, the company’s customer base growth had decelerated. However, we believe its enhancements to improve the functionality within its software could benefit the company as its ARPU growth had accelerated in the past 2 years at an average of 5% compared to an average of -4.9% between 2018 to 2019. To project its accounting software revenue growth, we based our projection on its customer and average revenue per customer with a 4-year historical average.

Intuit Accounting Software Segment 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Quickbooks Customers ('mln') ('a') 4.2 5.2 5.6 6.3 7.3 8.6 10.0 11.6 13.5 Growth % 21.4% 25.2% 7.6% 11.8% 16.5% 16.5% 16.5% 16.5% 16.5% ARPU ('b') 730.9 674.0 717.7 743.2 743.6 744.0 744.4 744.8 745.2 Growth % -2.0% -7.8% 6.5% 3.6% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% Revenue ($ mln) ('c') 3,061 3,533 4,050 4,688 5,464 6,369 7,424 8,654 10,087 Growth % 18.9% 15.4% 14.6% 15.8% 16.6% 16.6% 16.6% 16.6% 16.6%

* c = a x b

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Solidifying Tax Software Market Leadership

Blomberg SecondMeasure

Based on the chart of the US tax software market share from Blomberg Second Measure, Intuit’s TurboTax had gained market share over the past 3 years to account for nearly 3 quarters of the tax software market in the US. In contrast, its strongest competitor, H&R Block, saw its market share continuously drop since 2019. Smaller players such as Blucora, TaxSlayer, and Jackson Hewitt’s market share were stagnant in the past 3 years.

According to Research Reports World, the tax software market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% through 2028. According to the National Society of Accountants, the average cost for hiring an accountant to do taxes is between $220 to $323 per year. In comparison, the average base price for tax software including TurboTax, H&R Block, and Jackson Hewitt is only between $25 to $59, which indicates the cost competitiveness of using tax software. According to eFile, the number of electronically filed tax returns grew at a 10-year average of 3.4%. Additionally, according to Advocacy, the number of small businesses in the US continued to grow in 2021 to 32.5 mln by 2.5%.

To solidify its market leadership, the company continues to enhance its tax software with new features. As part of its Big Bets, the company developed a virtual expert platform to assist its customers by connecting them with experts through TurboTax Live. According to the company, this enables their customers to obtain tax assistance from professionals on tax-related issues. We believe that the company’s focus on enhancing its offering supports its product attractiveness as it has been the leader in tax software for decades and ranked as the best tax software in 2022 by CNET.

Moreover, we projected its tax software revenue based on the growth of the number of returns and total average revenue per return growth on its past 10-year growth rate.

Intuit Tax Software Revenue Projections 2018 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Electronic Returns ('mln') 138 153 152 157.5 162.9 168.4 174.2 180.1 186.2 Tax Returns Filed Growth 2.0% 10.6% -0.3% 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% 3.4% Total ARPR 58 62 63 68 71.2 74.6 78.2 81.9 85.8 Total Average Revenue Per Return Growth 11.5% 6.9% 1.6% 7.9% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% 4.8% Intuit Tax Revenue 2,508 2,775 3,136 3,563 3,860 4,181 4,529 4,906 5,314 Growth % 14.9% 10.6% 13.0% 13.6% 8.3% 8.3% 8.3% 8.3% 8.3%

Source: Intuit, eFile, Khaveen Investments

Revenue Contribution and Synergies From Mailchimp Acquisition

In 2021, the company acquired Mailchimp for $5.7 bln in cash and stock of $6.3bln. Also, it took a term loan of $4.7 bln. Based on its website, Mailchimp provides a marketing platform integrated with various marketing channels for businesses to connect with their customers. The company has 14 mln customers and total revenue of $800 mln. This represents an estimated revenue contribution of 6.8% in 2022.

Intuit Segment Revenues ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Mailchimp 800 889 987 1,097 1,219 Growth % 11.10% 11.10% 11.10% 11.10% Total 9,633 11,693 13,173 14,892 16,857 19,109 Growth % 25.4% 21.4% 12.7% 13.0% 13.2% 13.4%

Source: Intuit, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, the company highlighted the integration opportunities between QuickBooks and Mailchimp’s marketing platform. From its latest earnings briefing, the company’s management explained the integration of QuickBooks and Mailchimp enabling customers to seamlessly integrate their data.

We're aggressively building a seamless integration between QuickBooks and Mailchimp to create a growth platform, investing in marketing and introducing the Intuit leadership playbook and operating system to execute at scale. Together, we are uniquely positioned to enable small and mid-market businesses to combine their customer data from Mailchimp and purchase data from QuickBooks to deliver actionable insights they need to grow and run their businesses with confidence. - Sasan Goodarzi, CEO

According to the company, the company had imported more than 400,000 customer contacts from QuickBooks to their Mailchimp accounts for customer segmentation and marketing. We believe this could enable the company to derive synergies through this integration opportunity. To estimate the synergies, we calculated the average revenue per MailChimp user ($57.14) from its total revenues and user base. Then, we accounted for the 400,000 QuickBooks customers' integration with the average revenue per customer to obtain the revenue synergies.

Synergies Calculation MailChimp revenue ($ mln) 800 Users ('mln') 14 Average Revenue per customer 57.14 QuickBooks Customers ('mln') 0.40 Revenue Synergies 22.86

Source: Mailchimp, Intuit, Khaveen Investments

However, the company’s net debt had increased as a result of the acquisition to $8.4 bln based on TTM which is 6.2% of its total market cap. Also, its cash to debt ratio had declined to 0.1x from 0.8x in 2021. Notwithstanding, its EBITDA interest coverage ratio remains healthy at 100.2x which indicates its solid ability to repay its debt.

Intuit, Khaveen Investments

Furthermore, in terms of its cash flows, we accounted for the acquisition impact on its FCFs in 2022 and we forecasted its FFC margin to be negative at -24.5% in 2022.

Intuit, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we expect the acquisition to contribute positively to Intuit’s revenue growth. For example, referring to its other acquisition, in 2020, the company acquired Credit Karma for $7 bln. In the first year, the company integrated Credit Karma Money with TurboTax to enable customers with faster access to tax refunds. Recently, the company also announced Credit Karma’s integration with QuickBooks enabling customers to sign up to have their paychecks deposited seamlessly into their Credit Karma accounts.

Thus, we believe this highlights the efficiency of the company in integrating its acquisition and we expect it to derive positive synergies with MailChimp as well. Furthermore, according to the company, Credit Karma’s customer base had increased by 8% in 2022 to 121 mln. From its previous earnings briefing, the company’s management stated that 40% of new members were Intuit customers which would translate to 3.6 mln of new members from Intuit customers. Also, its management cited the integration of TurboTax as one of the factors driving member growth.

Credit Karma achieved another record high revenue quarter in Q4 with the number of members reaching a new all-time high, fueled partly by the TurboTax integration and monthly active users, and frequency of member visits remained strong. - Sasan Goodarzim, CEO

Risks: Dependency on Home Market

The company derives the majority of revenue from its home market, the US, which contributed 95% of its revenues. We believe this highlights a revenue concentration risk for the company being highly dependent on the US market. However, based on the company’s latest earnings briefing, it stated that its international Online Ecosystem revenue grew robustly at 226% in Q2 2022 as it made progress to expand overseas. Also, management highlighted international expansion as one of its growth priorities besides utilizing data analytics and targeting the mid-market.

And frankly, other than having a wonderful drop-dead easy platform you haven't spent a lot of efforts internationally, and we are doubling down international. - Sasan Goodarzi, CEO

Notwithstanding, we believe this is rather insignificant as its international segment’s total revenue was only 5% of its company’s revenue.

Intuit, Khaveen Investments

Valuation

We summarized our revenue projections based on its segments in the following table below as discussed in the points above.

Intuit Segment Revenues ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Small business & self-employed 4,688 5,464 6,369 7,424 8,654 10,087 Growth % 15.8% 16.6% 16.6% 16.6% 16.6% 16.6% Consumer 3,563 3,860 4,181 4,529 4,906 5,314 Growth % 13.6% 8.3% 8.3% 8.3% 8.3% 8.3% Strategic Partner 517 538 560 583 608 633 Growth % 4.9% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% 4.1% Credit Karma 865 1,008 1,174 1,368 1,593 1,856 Growth % 16.50% 16.50% 16.50% 16.50% 16.50% Mailchimp 800 889 987 1,097 1,219 Growth % 11.10% 11.10% 11.10% 11.10% Synergies 22.86 Total 9,633 11,693 13,173 14,892 16,857 19,109 Growth % 25.4% 21.4% 12.7% 13.0% 13.2% 13.4%

Source: Intuit, Khaveen Investments

To value the company, we used a DCF valuation as we expect the company to continue having positive cash flows. For its terminal value, we obtained an average EV/EBITDA of 41.69x based on its 3-year average due to limited comparable companies.

Intuit EV/EBITDA 2020 2021 Current Average EV/EBITDA 31.6x 48.7x 44.8x 41.7x

Source: Gurufocus, Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of (9.1%), our model shows its shares are undervalued by 24%.

Khaveen Investments

Verdict

In summary, we analyzed its accounting software market share as the second-largest company which had increased its market share to 28.5% in 2021 but is still behind market leader Microsoft (34.8% market share) and projected its accounting software revenue growth of 16.6% driven by customer growth of 16.5% and ARPU growth of 0.1%. Moreover, we examined its tax software business segment where it had maintained its market leadership with a 73% market share of the US tax software market and projected its segment growth at 8.3% in 2022 based on the number of returns growth (3.4%) and ARPR growth of 4.8%. Lastly, following the acquisition of MailChimp, we expect the deal to contribute 6.8% of its revenues in 2022 and estimated synergies of $22.8 mln through the integration of MailChimp with QuickBooks.

From our previous analysis, we revised our revenue projections higher in 2022 (21.4%) compared to 11.4%. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of $596.47.