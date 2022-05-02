Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment

Among all tech stocks, Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is one name that started losing steam way before the recent growth stock correction began. Never loved by Wall Street since its public debut, Yext has truly struggled since the pandemic to keep up its growth rates and prove that it has a sustained path to profitability. With each quarterly update presenting yet another slew of bad news, investors quickly gave up on Yext and persistently valued it as one of the cheapest stocks in the sector.

Yext's fortunes have not improved this year as the entire market shifted against growth. Year to date, the stock has lost ~40% of its value, accelerating a downtrend that began years ago in mid-2019 when the company's growth rates started diminishing.

Yet the paradox for Yext is this: I continue to believe that despite poor execution, Yext retains a very powerful product and an attractive technology base. Yext Listings remains a go-to tool for retail and restaurant companies to manage how their multi-location data is displayed across the web. Yext Answers is an innovative in-web search technology that helps companies direct their users to the right pages they're looking for. Yext Knowledge Graph helps companies collect and manage external data about the company and natively deploy it for applications.

Seeking to fix the gap between good products and good intentions with poor execution, Yext is completely overhauling its leadership team. And in my view, the "reality check" that new leadership will offer, plus the fact that Yext is still growing (albeit not as quickly) on top of having a high-margin recurring revenue base give me confidence that the stock can execute a turnaround. In other words, though the correction has been painful, I remain bullish on Yext's ability to rebound.

Valuation check

We'll address the biggest reason to invest in Yext upfront: the stock is currently one of the cheapest stocks in the software sector. At current share prices near $6, Yext trades at a market cap of just $760 million. After we net off the $261 million of cash on Yext's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $498 million.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year FY23, Yext has guided to a revenue range of $403.3-$407.3 million, representing 3-4% y/y growth (Wall Street had originally had a consensus FY23 target of $444.7 million, or 14% y/y growth - hence one of the reasons the stock plummeted when it announced earnings):

Yext FY23 guidance (Yext Q4 earnings release)

Against the midpoint of this revenue range, Yext trades at just 1.2x EV/FY23 revenue - which is an unmistakable bargain for a high-70s gross margin profile and recurring revenue. I've also previously posited that with such a low enterprise value and valuation multiple, Yext is an excellent candidate for potential M&A - either by a private equity company seeking a recurring-revenue boost or by a larger software company looking to grow its product portfolio.

In other words, I think Yext is cheap enough to justify its risks.

The turnaround plan

Yext's results in FY22 were lacking, but they weren't exactly alarm-raising. Take a look at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Yext Q4 results (Yext Q4 earnings release)

For the entirety of FY22, Yext grew its revenue by 10% y/y to $390.6 million (it also exited Q4 at a similar 9% y/y growth rate). Among other highlights, the company also slightly improved its pro forma operating margin for the full year by two points to -4% (hopefully positioning Yext for breakeven sometime within the next 1-2 years), while operating cash flows for the year also hit $21.8 million (a 6% margin), versus virtually breakeven in the prior year:

Yext cash flows (Yext Q4 earnings release)

Yext blamed the disappointing growth rates on the Delta and Omicron surges in Q2 and Q4; which, for a company that is primarily tethered to business from retail customers, is understandable. But the good news here is that outside of merely blaming COVID, Yext has a turnaround team in place to address go-to-market challenges.

Founder/CEO Howard Lerman and CFO Steve Cakebread are both leaving Yext, with the former even giving up his board seat, but remaining on as an advisor to Yext. Stepping in as CEO is board chairman Michael Walrath, while chief accounting officer Darryl Bond is getting promoted to CFO.

Management's most immediate priority is to simplify and streamline its sales approach, which has withered alongside macro challenges related to COVID-19. Per new CEO Walrath's prepared remarks on the most recent Q4 earnings call:

While it has been a very challenging operating environment and COVID surges in Q2 and Q4 had particular impact, we can now see that our go-to-market was far too inefficient. We did not experience the sustained recovery in sales productivity that we expected last year and it showed in our bookings results which impact revenue in fiscal year '23. There are several areas where we can -- where we believe we can improve our performance. First, we have begun the work of streamlining our go-to-market with a unified customer and product approach. In recent years, we launched exciting new products like Answers. These new products and the expansion of our market are exciting and healthy developments but we have seen fragmentation in our interactions with customers and our ability to deliver premium service and support. This impacts customer satisfaction and challenges our retention and upsell motions. In hindsight, it is clear we were too focused on building sales capacity and not focused enough on other functions that drive productivity, particularly sales enablement, training, client success and services. We believe that the first step in delivering a better customer experience is unifying our customer-facing functions like marketing, sales, support and services with our product and engineering efforts. Aligning these functions should increase our operational efficiency, decrease the number of teams working separately and reduce redundancies. This approach should help ensure our new products and features are tied directly to customer needs and that our go-to-market motion matches the evolution of our products. We expect that will also create accountability to the customer across the entire product and delivery life cycle."

The company is putting the new joint customer-facing teams under a COO. Meanwhile, the company has already reduced the count of quota-carrying reps from 225 to 190 (presumably letting go of the lowest producers), with the goal of eventually building its sales force back up once it has cemented its new go-to-market playbook.

Of course, we have yet to see if these changes will drive meaningful new traction with customers. It's worth noting, however, that inside directors are optimistic on the new leadership direction as evidenced by a slew of insider buys in March.

Key takeaways

Don't dismiss Yext just yet. Though Yext is embarking on a gradual turnaround and is unlikely to make a quick recovery, patient investors have the chance to buy Yext nearly for free at the moment. I still believe the company can capitalize on its strong product portfolio and high-gross margin recurring revenue base to re-convince Wall Street of its value. Stay long here.