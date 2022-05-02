janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) remains a great long-term biotech to own. While it did have a setback because of its Covid-19 program, it still has an expansive pipeline just with its Hepatitis drug development program.

Vir has several drugs in its pipeline targeting Hepatitis B. Two such drugs that have done well in the clinic thus far against this virus are VIR-2218 and VIR-3434. With this biotech establishing proof of concept using its drug VIR-2218 plus Peg-IF-a, it should still maintain itself as a speculative play in this high-inflation environment. Not only that, but it is shifting its expertise in the Hepatitis space to go after another virus known as Hepatitis D. If it can advance several of these programs forward against both of these viruses, then it has a good shot at creating some significant long-term shareholder value.

An advantage that it does have in protecting itself during an economic downturn is that it had produced revenues from sales of sotrovimab in more than 40 countries. In addition, it has already received commitments from several governments for additional sales. It continues to work with its partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to receive revenues for this drug. Matter of fact, Vir Biotechnology received about $917.2 million in collaboration revenue in 2021 for sales of sotrovimab. It expects to produce $1.1 billion in collaboration revenue for sotrovimab as a Covid-19 treatment when all doses are delivered in the 1st half of 2022.

Hepatitis B Program Built From RNAi Drug VIR-2218

Where the true value lies for Vir Biotechnology would be the pipeline that it has going which is using a few drugs for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B virus that may possibly be prevented with a vaccine. The problem is that this disease is a chronic lifelong problem that doesn't go away. Most people become infected with it because of spread through blood, semen or other body fluids. There are multiple symptoms that these patients may experience such as:

Dark urine

Severe abdominal pain

Eye Yellowing

Liver cancer

Scarring of the liver

Like most viral infections, sometimes the body can fight it off. However, in other cases, the body can't fight Hepatitis B, therefore patients have a chronic case. Chronic Hepatitis B patients need to take certain types of medications and may possibly even need a liver transplant as well.

You can imagine why so many biotechs are attempting to develop a treatment for Hepatitis B. That's because it is expected to be a very large market in the coming years. Consider that the global Hepatitis B virus market is expected to reach $35.63 billion in 2030. The drugs in question I noted above being developed to treat patients with Hepatitis B are VIR-2218 and VIR-3434. Both of these drugs, though, are being incorporated into several combination studies.

The most notable study thus far, which I think has a good shot at success for Hepatitis B, would be the ongoing phase 2 study using VIR-2218. Why do I think this is the best thus far? That's because the data that has been released thus far has been remarkable. This was a phase 2 study that recruited a total of 64 virally-suppressed adults with chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection. They were given either VIR-2218 alone or in combination with PEG-IFN-a and were treated over a 24-week period. There were two notable efficacy outcomes that were very important findings from this phase 2 study.

The first is that 21 out of 22 patients (95%) that received VIR-2218 plus PEG-IFN-a concurrently for 24 weeks achieved Hepatitis B surface antigen ((HBsAG)) levels < 100 IU/mL. Even better, about 12 out of 22 (55%) achieved HBsAg levels < 10 IU/mL. The point here is that the combination of VIR-2218 plus PEG-IFN-a performed very well. Not only that, but for those who either took VIR-2218 alone or in combination with PEG-IFN-a had only achieved treatment-emergent adverse events that were Grade 1 or 2. In addition, there were no treatment related serious AEs reported to date.

The bottom-line here is that VIR-2218 is an RNA interference ((RNAi)) drug, which is being combined with an immunomodulating agent PEG-IFN-a. The point of PEG-IFN-a as an immunomodulating drug is to modify (improve) an immune response against Hepatitis B. The combination of VIR-2218 plus PEG-IFN-a performed very well. There is potential for this to act as a functional cure for Hepatitis B. At the moment this is not guaranteed, but concurrent treatment of both of these drugs resulted in very low HBsAg levels. Matter of fact, 3 patients had achieved HBsAg below the lower limit of quantification by week 24.

What remains now is to see if such levels are maintained through an extended period of time. Investors won't have to wait long to see such clinical data, because additional results from this phase 2 study are expected in the 2nd half of 2022. In addition, there will be results from the monotherapy phase 1 study using VIR-2218 alone for patients with Hepatitis B. This data is expected 1st half of 2022.

Antibody Drug VIR-3434 Has Great Combination Potential

The thing is that VIR-2218 has been shown to work well alone as a monotherapy and in combination with PEG-IFN-a as shown above. However, such initial proof of concept established that combining VIR-2218 with various immunomodulating agents achieves great outcomes. As such, Vir Biotechnology is advancing a phase 2 study combining VIR-2218 together with VIR-3434. What's the rationale here of combining these two? Well, it's already known that RNAi drugs reduce HBsAg surface antigens from several other biotech firms. VIR-3434 is a monoclonal antibody which has two mechanisms of actions of importance:

Like VIR-2218, VIR-3434 has been shown to reduce HBsAg surface antigens

Boost T-cell response and may act as a Therapeutic T-cell vaccine

These two reasons are why combining VIR-3434 with VIR-2218 makes sense. Where the efficacy may be elevated is the ability to boost the immune response against Hepatitis B. An immune response boost is needed, which is why VIR Biotechnology is combining VIR-2218 with multiple types of immunomodulating agents. The immune system for some patients can clear HBV, but some people can't. What HBV does well is its ability to avoid the immune system by providing a reverse transcriptase. This allows the virus to implement its own DNA within the specific cell, allowing it to become invisible for T-cell response. This why it is important to prime the immune system with a stronger T-cell response against HBV.

Thus far, VIR-3434 alone has lived up to initial expectations. That is, a phase 1 study was completed whereby 24 virally suppressed adults with chronic HBV achieved a rapid reduction of HBsAg ne week post-dose. These patients were given various number of doses of VIR-3434, which were:

6 mg

18 mg

75 mg

A single dose of drug allowed patients to achieve rapid reductions of HBsAg of >1 log10 IU/mL in most patients 1 week post-dose. The larger reduction of >2 log10 IU/mL was observed with those taking the higher dose noted above, which was 75 mg of VIR-3434. The bigger question is synergy and that is what matters. An update by Vir was provided dealing with the combination of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 from the phase 2 MARCH study (Part A). It was a minor update but it was noted that VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 are additive in reducing HBsAg. In addition, this combo didn't cause drug-related safety events. Part A is looking at the use of VIR-3434 given weekly. Additional results from this study are expected in the 2nd half of 2022 as a presentation. Part B of the March trial is going to look at the use of VIR-3434 given once every 4 weeks either alone or in combinations.

Other Combinations For VIR-2218 Could Provide Additional Shots On Goal

The thing is that Vir Biotechnology is not just limited to only a few combinations noted above. It has expanded the targeting of Hepatitis B with a few other combinations it is exploring. That is, it had established partnerships with Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Brii Biosciences (OTCMKTS:BRIBF) to explore combination studies for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B. These two combinations are:

VIR-2218 in combination with Gilead's TLR-8 agonist selgantolimod + PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab)

VIR-2218 in combination with Brii's T-cell vaccine BRII-179

Both of these combinations may ultimately do well, that remains to be seen. However, there is one similarity between both studies and there is a drug in place to potentially boost the immune response. The phase 2 study using VIR-2218 plus BRII-179 will have results released by the 2nd half of 2022. As for the phase 2 study using VIR-2218 plus selgantolimod and Opdivo, data from this trial is not expected until the 1st half of 2023.

Expansion Towards Another Underserved Market

It is anticipated that the Hepatitis B market opportunity will be huge. But leveraging its expertise, plus what it has observed in preclinical studies, Vir has chosen to advance both VIR-2218 plus VIR-3434 for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis D. Hepatitis D (also known as Hepatitis Delta Virus) is a liver infection that can arise due to Hepatitis B. This is a far more severe disease compared to that of Hepatitis B. HDV can become a chronic infection, in which case it can cause long-term damage to the liver and even death.

There are two scenarios to know about with respect to HDV:

HDV can come about after HBV infection (known as superinfection)

Both HBV and HDV can cause infection at the same time (known as coinfection)

The ability to move towards HDV is another positive for Vir Biotechnology. It can test out the combination of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 against this virus as well. It is quite possible that initial proof of concept for this combination might be established here as well. A phase 2 study using VIR-2218 plus VIR-3434 for HDV is expected to start in the 2nd half of 2022. From there, initial data from this study is expected in 2023.

Hopefully such a combination works out. That's because the current recommended treatment option for HDV is Pegylated interferon alpha. These patients have to receive this treatment for 48 weeks regardless of whether or not they respond to it.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Vir Biotechnology had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $909.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Excluding restricted cash and its equity investment in Brii Biosciences, it had approximately $766.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. What makes Vir Biotechnology a strong buy during a high-inflation environment is that it going to receive revenue which has already been ordered. In other words, Vir and its partner GlaxoSmithKline already sold 90% of doses that were delivered in 2021 and the remaining amount are still expected in the 1st half of 2022. These are contracts made with the U.S. Government and other territories to sell sotrovimab for Covid-19. Recently in January it had made additional commitments for additional sales of this drug. These are as follows:

The sales of 600,000 additional doses of sotrovimab to the U.S. Government that was established for Q1 of 2022

Sales of about 350,000 doses of sotrovimab to other countries, expected for 1st half of 2022

With both of these financial transactions established already, Vir is expected to obtain about $1.1 billion in collaboration revenues when all doses have been delivered in the 1st half of 2022. As you can see, this is a huge reason why this stock will maintain itself even through this high-inflation environment.

Risks To Business

Preliminary data coming from the use of VIR-2218 with PEG-IFN-a looks very good. As I stated above, it was able to help about 21 out of 22 patients (95%) achieve a reduction of Hepatitis B surface antigen ((HBsAg)) to levels of < 100 IU/mL. Additional results from this phase 2 study are expected in the 2nd half of 2022. There is no guarantee that the combination will continue to suppress HBsAg for an extended period of time, as such this remains a risky readout. The same goes for many of its other combinations using VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B.

However, as I noted above, it should still hold well in this high inflation environment because of the commitments already made by several Governments to purchase sotrovimab for Covid-19. These are firm commitments which have already been made and as such Vir expects to produce $1.1 billion in revenues upon delivery of all doses by the 1st half of 2022.

Conclusion

I believe that Vir Biotechnology is a great investment for this high inflation environment for two big reasons. One reason is that it has already received commitments for many sotrovimab doses for Covid-19 this year. It expects to receive approximately $1.1 billion in collaborations revenues in the 1st half of 2022. In my opinion, this should protect from any huge downside. Especially since Covid-19 isn't really going to disappear or leave entirely.

Relating to the readout of VIR-2218 and PEG-IFN-a for the treatment of patients with Hepatitis B I think Vir should do well when such results are released. Initial proof of concept from this phase 2 study was very good. AS state above, about 95% of patients achieved HBsAg reductions to levels of < 100 IU/mL. As long as the updated data shows continued suppression of HBsAg for these Hepatitis B patients, then I believe that the stock should trade higher upon such a release.