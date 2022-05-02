Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) delivery update for the month of April showed a massive decline in factory output which is linked to the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 infections across China. With EV deliveries once again dipping rapidly, it is highly unlikely that NIO will achieve my (already revised) delivery estimate of 160 thousand electric vehicles in FY 2022. For that reason, I have to lower my estimate for NIO’s delivery potential again.

Updated delivery estimate

In April, I adjusted my estimate for NIO’s FY 2022 EV delivery potential due to a temporary production suspension. Additionally, COVID-19 outbreaks in key manufacturing centers, such as the Yangtze Delta region where the majority of part suppliers for the auto industry is located, further cloud the delivery picture for NIO this year. According to the latest delivery update, NIO delivered just 5,074 electric vehicles in April 2022, including 1,878 ES6s, 1,252 EC6s and 1,251 ES8s. NIO’s ES6 production was especially affected, with output decreasing by a scary percentage month over month due to COVID-19 related factory shutdowns.

In the previous month, NIO delivered 5,064 ES6s, showing a 63% decrease in deliveries in NIO’s best selling electric vehicle. The ES6 typically accounts for about half of NIO’s total deliveries. What is especially concerning is that NIO’s delivery growth actually turned negative in April. In the year-earlier period, in April 2021, NIO delivered 7,102 vehicles, meaning NIO’s year-over-year delivery growth rate was (29)%. Although NIO saw an uptick in deliveries for the new ET7 flagship sedan, the picture is clearly not looking as great as it did at the start of the year: NIO delivered 693 ET7s in April compared to 163 ET7s deliveries in March.

Other EV manufacturers are also experiencing headwinds when it comes to delivery growth. Li Auto (LI), similar to NIO, saw a steep 25% year over year decline in deliveries last month while XPeng (XPEV) still managed to squeeze out impressive year-over-year delivery growth of 75.0%. Nonetheless, growth for XPeng has also slowed down dramatically in the first quarter of 2022 and in April.

Deliveries February Feb Y/Y Growth March March Y/Y Growth April April Y/Y Growth NIO 6,131 9.9% 9,985 37.6% 5,074 -28.6% XPEV 6,225 180.0% 15,414 202.0% 9,002 75.0% LI 8,414 265.8% 11,034 125.2% 4,167 -24.8%

(Source: Author)

Implications for my delivery estimates

NIO does not make full-year delivery estimates, though the firm submits a guidance range for estimated deliveries for the current quarter when it reports earnings. The output drop in April will likely affect this guidance for Q2’22 in material ways, and I expect NIO to guide for less than 25 thousand electric vehicle deliveries in the second-quarter. NIO’s guidance for Q1’22 was for 25-26 thousand electric vehicle deliveries, and, given the current production situation, Q2'22 guidance is set to be worse.

NIO has grown electric vehicle deliveries routinely at annual rates exceeding 100% in the past, but recent setbacks and supply chain challenges make it unlikely that NIO will achieve such a delivery rate this year. In the first four months of FY 2022, NIO delivered 30,842 electric vehicles. If NIO could sustain this output volume for the rest of the year, NIO would not be able to deliver more than 124 thousand electric vehicles. In FY 2021, NIO made a total of 91,429 customer deliveries.

NIO’s ET5 and ET7 are set to make a positive production and delivery impact in the second half of the year, but current production constraints are having a larger-than-expected impact on NIO’s factory output. For that reason, I don’t believe that even my last already revised delivery estimate of 160 thousand EVs is achievable anymore. I am lowering my production and delivery estimate to a range of 135 to 140 thousand units. With an expected delivery potential of up to 140 thousand EVs, NIO is looking at about 53% year over year delivery growth in FY 2022... which is about half of what I expected at the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 and production/delivery risks

Unfortunately, COVID-19 risks are significantly higher than I estimated initially, and the rise of infections in China is going to impact NIO’s delivery potential in FY 2022 in a very negative way. While new product launches are going to add additional sales to NIO’s top line in the second half of FY 2022, in no way can NIO now deliver 160 thousand electric vehicles this year. I believe that additional factory shutdowns and new COVID-19 outbreaks paired with part shortages could make the situation for NIO and the firm’s valuation worse in the short term.

Final thoughts

FY 2022 is not going to be a great year for the Chinese electric vehicle industry and for NIO especially. NIO’s delivery card for April showed a steep drop-off in delivery numbers that I didn’t expect. The drop-off has deep implications for my delivery estimates because it is highly unlikely that NIO will delivery anywhere near 160 thousand EVs this year.

Because of supply chain disruptions and persistent production constraints, I am lowering my delivery estimate for FY 2022 to 135-140 thousand EVs, showing a decline of 13-16% compared to my previous estimate. I am also changing my recommendation for NIO from buy to hold due to growing uncertainty surrounding NIO’s production and delivery ramp!