It’s been a great start to 2022 for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with a strong bid under the major, and a double-digit year-to-date return. However, for the gold developers, the return has been the opposite, with many sinking as much as 20%. However, while this drop has been justified for many, some babies appear to be getting thrown out in the bathwater. One name that appears to fit this bill is Wallbridge Mining (OTCPK:WLBMF), a company working to delineate what could be a 5.0+ million-ounce deposit in Quebec.

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated with a C$ in front of the dollar figure.

Fenelon Project - Drill Core (Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar with the story, Wallbridge Mining is a gold developer that has a commanding land position (900 square kilometers) in the northern Abitibi along the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone [SDLZ]. While this zone has received a fraction of the attention that the Destor-Porcupine, Cadillac-Larder Lake, and Casa Berardi Fault Zones have, it is home to a mammoth-sized mine: Detour Lake. This mine is home to 30+ million ounces of resources, and Wallbridge’s properties are scattered east of Detour Lake and include Doigt, Nantel, Casault, Martiniere, Detour East (joint-venture), Grasset, and Fenelon.

Detour-Fenelon Gold Property (Company Technical Report)

Before digging into the properties, it's worth discussing one of the massive benefits of being a gold exploration company in Quebec. This is the fact that companies with eligible exploration expenses in Quebec qualify for 35% or more in refundable tax credits. Therefore, if Wallbridge spends $45 million per year on eligible exploration expenses, it receives more than $15 million back from the government. On that $15 million credit, it can then roll that over and receive another ~$5.2 million, and so on. Outside of the impressive mineral endowment in Quebec, this is one bonus for explorers in this region. Let's dig into the company's properties:

Grasset & Martiniere Resources (Company Presentation)

While Martiniere and Grasset are home to respectable resource bases, Wallbridge's crown jewel is Fenelon, which lies less than 1 kilometer north of the SDLZ. Initially, the property was known for the Main Gabbro, a deposit that packed a punch with extremely high grades but lacked the size to be a company-maker (40,000 ounces of gold). However, this changed in 2019, with the discovery of the Area 51 and Tabasco/Cayenne zones. The highlight hole from Area 51 that suggested the company might be onto something special was 98.91 meters of 2.81 grams per tonne gold, which was a welcome follow up on the previously drilled 4.78 meters at 3.13 grams per tonne gold (FA-18-051), that was drilled 300 meters west of the main zone.

2016 Resource & Focus (Company Presentation)

Step Out Drilling - Area 51 (Company Presentation)

While the intercepts from Area 51 certainly put some eyes on the company, it was Tabasco/Cayenne that really put Wallbridge on the map, with intercepts that included the following:

11.0 meters at 17.58 grams per tonne of gold

48.0 meters at 22.73 grams per tonne of gold

19.0 meters at 43.47 grams per tonne of gold

35.55 meters at 4.16 grams per tonne gold

38.4 meters at 27.00 grams per tonne gold

15.0 meters at 24.61 grams per tonne of gold

9.70 meters at 32.2 grams per tonne of gold

The grades on the below intercepts are already impressive, but it’s the thicknesses that stand out and make this discovery very exciting, and certainly one of the top-5 exploration stories in Canada. Unfortunately, though, after three years and ~200,000 meters of drilling, Wallbridge’s much-awaited resource hit the market last year, and the reaction was immediately negative due to lower grades than anticipated. The stock is down 50% since the news release, with the stock struggling to gain any traction since, despite the gold price steadily moving higher since Q4.

Fenelon Resource Estimate (Company Presentation)

The initial reaction might be to blame the company and to conclude that the market's reaction must mean that the resource can't possibly be economic. I believe that is a mistake and that the market is being myopic about the economics of the project. In fact, the Fenelon resource base increased 90-fold to ~3.60 million ounces from a measly 40,000-ounce resource at the Main Gabbro Zone that was released in 2016 (5.0 gram per tonne cut-off grade). Given that it was just a ~3-year period from discovery hole to maiden resource, this is an incredible feat, especially with 60% of the resource in the Indicated category.

Wallbridge Mining - 2016 Resource Estimate (Company Technical Report)

In my view, the reason for the market’s reaction to the resource estimate was that investors had built up unrealistic expectations going into the release and after the grade disappointment and immediate decline in the stock there were many investors that then subsequently found themselves with no choice but to sell. They had likely built large positions when the stock was being hyped up and priced for perfection above US$0.70 per share, they chose not to cut their losses immediately post-release, and by the time the dust settled they realized they were staring down a 60% loss and sudden lack of conviction after digesting the market's reaction.

To be fair, I was surprised by the grade of the resource, and it certainly came in a little lower than my estimates. Still, an open-pit grade of 1.30+ grams per tonne of gold, and an underground grade of ~3.10 grams per tonne of gold are nothing to whine about. In fact, these open-pit grades are actually above the industry average. If we combine this with the fact that the project benefits from decent infrastructure with a power line 20 kilometers away, a 150-person camp already built, and ~2,000 meters of underground development already completed, there’s a lot to like here.

So, why the negative market reaction?

Aside from underwater investors forced to sell or trim their positions to stop the bleeding, Fenelon seems to be misunderstood, and many investors seem to struggle with the company’s strategy. In my view, based on reading comments from investors, the pushback on the company strategy is related to the following:

1. a medium-sized open-pit project (10,000 tonnes per day), even if staged, is going to require upfront capex of at least $450 million

2. a large open-pit project (20,000+ tonnes per day) will push upfront capex over $1.0 billion, which is even more difficult to finance

3. the underground simply doesn’t work, because… grades.

However, there are a few key distinctions worth making that refute the last point, which we'll address first:

Beginning with the underground, it’s understandable that the average investor would scoff at the idea of a potential underground operation at 3.0 grams per tonne of gold, especially with companies like Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) regularly unveiling drill cores laced with visible gold and running 150+ grams per tonne. However, while a narrow-vein orogenic gold deposit like Windfall might struggle with 6 grams per tonne material, let alone 3 grams per tonne, deposits amenable to bulk mining with much higher mining rates (7,000+ tonnes per day vs. ~3,000 tonnes per day) can get away with sub 2.0 gram per tonne grades, such as Agnico Eagle’s (AEM) Goldex Mine.

Fenelon Resource Estimate (Company Presentation)

Some investors might argue that one mine doesn't confirm the underground potential at Fenelon, just as one or two drill holes do not make a mine. However, the above table shows that Goldex is not an anomaly, and there are multiple mines more than getting by on this supposed “low-grade” material. In fact, if we look at Jacobina, Young-Davidson, and Goldex, their average cash costs are well below the industry average for all mines. This is despite these three mines all having inferior grades to Fenelon (average 2021 feed grade: 2.06 grams per tonne gold).

Underground Mine/Project Comparisons (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Taking a closer look at the table above, I have also added the 2021 FS Study results from Yamana’s top priority development project (Wasamac) to the table, to provide a slightly larger sample size. As we can see, the average mining rate of these mines (plus Wasamac) is ~7,400 tonnes per day, the average feed grade is 2.18 grams per tonne of gold, the average production profile is 171,000 ounces, and the average cash costs are $684/oz, with average AISC (excluding Goldex) of $879/oz (2021 figures). These cost averages for underground bulk mineable deposits are 25% below the FY2021 industry average of $1,170/oz all-in sustaining costs.

These comparisons should put to rest any concerns about whether Fenelon's underground opportunity is economic. Still, to drive it home a little further, we can compare Young-Davidson and Fenelon side by side. As shown below, both deposits are similar in scale (Fenelon has a 750 meter strike with over 1,000 meter vertical depth), though the Fenelon deposit is shallower and benefits from higher grades. This is evidenced by an average grade (indicated + inferred) of 3.26 grams per tonne gold on a total resource size of ~26.3 million tonnes.

Young Davidson vs. Fenelon Underground Potential (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Before moving on to looking at potential economics, there's a very important point to make on grades at Fenelon. This is the fact that Fenelon's resource grades are hurt by grade capping, suggesting an upside to the grades at Fenelon. As noted in the Q4 2021 Technical Report, the Tabasco-Cayenne zone saw 8/12 zones capped at 35 grams per tonne gold, with the remaining 4 zones capped at 110 grams per tonne gold. However, as the resource progresses through studies and is upgraded, less capping will lead to grade upside. This is because grades above 35/110 grams will be considered normal distribution vs. massive outliers that are cut down and dilute the resource grade. This could lift grades from 3.25 grams per tonne of gold to 3.40 - 3.50 grams per tonne of gold.

Grade Capping (Technical Report)

As an example, the Gabbro Zone, which is the highest-grade zone saw a grade cap of 50 grams per tonne of gold in its initial resource, with this cap lifted to 330 grams per tonne of gold with more drilling.

Potential Project Economics/Scale

Wallbridge has provided a look at preliminary numbers used to define its cut-off grades, which includes a gold price of US$1,607/oz, and a recovery rate of 96%. Focusing solely on the underground, Wallbridge used a mining cost of C$70.00/tonne, G&A cost of C$8.50/tonne, and processing costs of C$16.80/tonne. This translates to a total cost C$95.30/tonne or US$75.30/tonne (mining, milling, G&A). These figures may appear steep, but at an average grade of 3.0 grams per tonne of gold, each tonne of rock is worth ~$174.00/tonne at a $1,800/oz gold price (5% below spot levels).

Parameters for Fenelon Resource Cut-off Grades (Company Presentation)

If we use a slightly higher average grade of 3.25 grams per tonne of gold (resource grade), the rock value jumps to ~$188.00/tonne, suggesting that Fenelon can extract these ounces at roughly 40% of its operating costs. It's worth noting that these mining costs could end up being on the high side given that Young-Davidson is mining at just over C$50/tonne, and Goldex is mining at less than C$50/tonne, with both mines in Ontario and Quebec. In addition, there's upside on the rock value potentially, assuming we do see a slight lift in grades with more relaxed grade capping in a future resource.

If we look at what an underground operation could look like at Fenelon, it would be very respectable in size, benefiting from stope sizes similar to that of Young-Davidson, but much higher grades. Assuming a throughput rate of 6,000 tonnes per day (below all comparisons discussed above), a recovery rate of 95% (below 96% used by the company), and a grade of 3.10 grams per tonne of gold (below resource grade), Fenelon could produce ~207,000 ounces per annum at below industry average costs. With annual revenue of more than $370 million at relatively high margins, this could easily justify a market cap of $1.0+ billion vs. the current market cap of ~$212 million.

Open Pit Potential - Open in multiple directions (Company Presentation)

However, while the underground is exciting, I am not surprised that the company is exploring the possibility of a large open-pit operation, given the large halo of low-grade mineralization and potential to extend this deposit in multiple directions, including to the south towards Ripley and the SDLZ. Assuming the company were able to define a 90 million tonne open-pittable reserve (1.30 grams per tonne gold) and looked at a throughput rate of 22,500 tonnes per day, Fenelon has ~320,000 ounce production potential, which could make it a top-10 gold mine in Canada at some point, assuming economics are favorable.

Criticisms From Investors

Circling back to the strategy, it appears to me that the company is completing a large drill program this year to help it understand whether open-pit or underground makes the most sense. In the case of rising costs, I would argue that underground makes much more sense and would be easier to finance. However, if Wallbridge can prove up a 4.0+ million-ounce open pit, this would be a cherry on top for a potential suitor that might be looking at the project, with the bonus being the ability to lock up a massive belt along the SDLZ given the relatively unexplored land package. Therefore, I don’t see any reason to be critical of the strategy, which appears to be figuring out what the potential is before submitting a project description and putting a governor on the asset’s true potential.

This same thinking can be applied to another criticism of investors, Grasset, which lies east of Fenelon and is home to a substantial nickel resource base. For over a year, investors have been pounding the table to monetize the asset. However, if this is going to be an open-pit mine with a large footprint at some point, the last thing a company wants to do is give away critical land it may need for future tailings or infrastructure. Hence, while I think investors can look forward to a spin-out at some point, the better timing would be 12-15 months from now when the company is confident they’re not giving away a critical parcel of land that may come back to bite them later.

Finally, the last criticism appears to be the recent capital raise in Q1 to raise ~$25 million, which occurred at a share price of C$0.37, C$0.41, and C$0.55. While it's never ideal to raise money with the share price in a sharp downtrend, I much prefer to see companies raise money when they can, not when they need to. In the latter case, this means waiting until the cash balance dwindles to less than $10 million and the market has sniffed out that they need an immediate raise, and it's never on favorable terms. This is especially true in a hairy general market environment when even mega-cap stocks have come under pressure.

In defense of the company, if they truly believe this is going to be a mine one day, they know that they need to commit at least $100 million to get it shovel-ready. This is because they will need to complete a PEA, a PFS, significant additional infill and exploration drilling at Fenelon, engineering studies, and a bulk sampling program. The only impediment to completing these items is capital, and the company is now sitting on over $50 million in cash (combined with receipt of 2020 Quebec Tax Credits) following the completion of its financings.

This allows Wallbridge to control its own destiny vs. be like other juniors or pre-cash flow producers that didn't raise enough money heading into turbulent markets when the capital market spigot dries up. In these cases, they had to halt operations in severe market corrections when they didn't have access to capital unless they wanted to give away royalties/streams which dilute project economics. In summary, I believe if the money is there, it's best to take it, even if it might be at slightly lower levels than some hoped.

As a final point, and further in the company's defense, they have a track record of raising at great prices, but when things are going poorly, investors tend to focus only on the negative. This includes securing ~$6 million for drilling at a share price of C$0.95 [US$.76] and C$1.05 [US$0.84], as well as a whopping ~$51 million at C$1.15 [US$0.92].

Notably, while some juniors continually raise with warrants attached like Aurcana (OTCQX:AUNFF) or Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF), Wallbridge has just 500,000 warrants outstanding, and they don't come in until C$1.00, so there's no warrant overhang here. Obviously, some investors may not agree with my assessment of these criticisms, but whether one agrees or not, I would argue that all of this negativity is more than priced into the stock, as I will discuss below.

Valuation

Based on ~882 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.24, Wallbridge is valued at ~$212 million. I would argue that Fenelon can easily grow its resource base to the 4.6 million-ounce mark and above-average grades in Quebec can command a value of $100/oz. In fact, according to Kinross (KGC), high-grade ounces one province over (Great Bear) are worth over $200/oz, and that assumes a resource base of 7.0 million ounces. Obviously, these are two very different projects, but both are unique in that they have scale, they have open-pit and underground potential, and they carry above-average grades.

To simplify things and be ultra-conservative, I have assigned zero value for the following:

the Grasset property with a large mineral resource

800,000 ounces of gold at economic grades at Martiniere

potential exploration upside at other properties (Casault, Detour East)

a ~$50 million cash balance, given that much of this capital will be spent on exploration/development

While the bull case could justify adding a combined $120 million in value for Grasset, Martiniere, and exploration upside, I prefer to be conservative. This is because it would be pure speculation on my part to place a value on these assets, with these being lower priorities than Fenelon given its mineral endowment. Meanwhile, in the case of Martiniere, although it's an attractive resource base, I would be surprised to see it mined before 2030 given that it would incur additional haulage costs vs. simply hauling material to a mill at Fenelon.

Detour-Fenelon Gold Property (Company Filings)

Based on my view that Fenelon's future resources are worth at least $100/oz, and I expect the company to prove up a minimum of 4.6 million ounces, I see a conservative fair value for the company of US$460 million or US$0.52 per share. As noted, though, this does not include any regional upside, any value for Grasset, or any value for Martiniere, with an 800,000-ounce resource that should increase north of 1.0 million ounces. To summarize, I would argue that investors are getting a lot of bonus upside for free, and a very reasonable upside to the base case, with a 12-month price target highlighting the potential for more than 100% upside.

Fenelon Mineralization (Company Presentation)

Wallbridge may be down, but I don't see it as out, and I would argue that it's one of the most undervalued high-grade Tier-1 jurisdiction stories in the market currently. While the sharp decline in the share price for previous investors that chased the stock above US$0.80 is disappointing, I am using the opportunity to build a position in the stock, given that I see limited downside and significant upside from current levels. I may not be correct, and I certainly don't get everything right, but with the stock appearing to be near peak pessimism from a sentiment standpoint and the deposit looking very economic even at $1,650/oz gold prices, I see the stock as too cheap to ignore at US$0.25.

