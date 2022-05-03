Is GLD A Good Investment? What Investors Should Consider

chonticha wat/iStock via Getty Images

Gold has been an asset that has seen a major resurgence with the commodity boom. Rising and keeping levels even before inflation troubles reared their head, gold investors had already done well in 2021. We think gold has vectors to keep it on the rise, or at least keep it at current levels, while the rest of the market could suffer meaningfully as the effects of rate hikes and inflation continue to be digested. In a stagflationary environment, gold has a history of performing quite well, even against cash while interest rates are high. the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is the best way to get spot price exposure to gold. While we think the spot prices are likely to develop positively in the coming months, we would prefer a productive asset still, like DDH1 (OTCPK:DDHLF) which remains meaningfully undervalued.

Is GLD likely to go up this year?

The economic backdrop that supports a gold rise is as follows. The shortfall in supply for goods is meaningful, with goods demand absorbing massive drops in service demand, which accounted for more GDP than goods, and which is weighted in large part by GDP towards tourism which had fallen 50%. The only reason goods were capable of absorbing this massive decline was because of both fiscal and monetary stimulus being rolled out across geographies. This situation where shortages are leading to inflation, is the most malignant kind of inflation, and can really just be defined as stagflation, because productivity and employment of resources is operating at a maximal but insufficient level.

We already know rate hikes are incoming. The market expects rates to go up moderately, perhaps to about 4%, which is already double the nominal rate we've been seeing the last several years. We think that 6% will be required to sufficiently hit leveraged pocketbooks into spending less and to have demand fall back down to the level of supply. While a 6% rate would make depositing cash attractive, inflation could take a while to break out of the system, especially if the next round of wage increases start incorporating inflation expectations, which could happen if the Fed is hesitant to really surge rates in the face of the Ukraine conflict and its harsh commodity effects. Even considering that depositing cash becomes immediately attractive in real terms, gold has precedents for performing well in stagflationary environments even when rates have been very high. It performs either as an inflation hedge if rate increases are insufficient to stem inflation, or it performs as a safe haven asset when the economy is declining. In whatever case depending on the effectiveness of the interest rate hikes in fighting inflation, gold and the SPDR Gold Shares is at least a safe place to park cash to see its real value be maintained or grow in the latter scenario.

Is GLD a good investment?

In the short term, we would argue as above and say yes! However, in the long-term, we would maybe point investors elsewhere. While gold is a great trading asset, and indeed sometimes the best asset of them all when equity markets get hamstrung as they are now by inflation and rates, in the long-term it's not ideal because it's not a productive asset. To get a similar exposure to gold spot prices, but also benefit from owning equity in a growing, productive, and well-positioned business, we would recommend DDH1.

DDH1 is a company that owns a fleet of drills that get contracted by gold miners in order to check areas and value deposits of minerals. They can work for any mineral, but operating in Australia the markets are primarily gold, but also iron ore and nickel. While commodity prices drive exploration, and higher gold prices, or even gold prices sustaining at these profitable levels, will be good for that revenue stream, some of their revenue is also countercyclical. They are required for regulatory reasons in the shutting down of mines, as well as in periodic, recurring deposit checks that have to be carried out by miners. This company trades for less than 5x EV/EBITDA and has double digit sales and profit growth rates on an organic basis.

Both are good right now, and while we are going to continue to hold DDH1 as our gold exposure, we'd recommend investors seriously consider GLD as well to trade the current environment with. The main risk to the gold thesis is that rate hikes become less necessary because inflation handles itself. This could happen if productive capacity grows soon. However, because of material scarcity and already growing lead times, timelines for facility construction is just getting longer, and probably won't be able to clutch the inflation situation. Therefore, economic hardship is more likely than not, and gold exposed investments are all rather attractive now.