ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) is a closed end fund focused on domestic convertible securities and high yield bonds. The vehicle has total return as its main objective, obtained through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is highly leveraged with a 45% debt ratio, making it a very cyclical closed end fund. The vehicle has experienced substantial drawdowns, magnified by its significant leverage. NCV falls in the cyclical category for us, with a buy-and-hold investor needing an active management style for this fund in order to obtain a less volatile and normalized return.

Due to the sharp 2022 drawdown experienced by NCV (down more than -20% YTD) the fund now exhibits a 10-year trailing total return of only 4.4%. For a true buy and hold investor this is the expected long-term annual return, rather than the eye-popping 11.4% yield the fund currently displays. On a long-term basis (10-years), the fund's NAV is decreasing, highlighting the fact that distributions are higher than the fund's true long-term returns, thus the return of the principal component of the yield. The fund displays a very high volatility reflected in an 18.5 standard deviation and a low Sharpe ratio of 0.24.

During cycles of stable or easing monetary policy NCV has performed extremely robustly. However during cycles of market volatility and sell-off such as 2015 and 2018, due to its high leverage, NCV experiences substantial downside. We do not feel the current equity market sell-off is over and there is still more downside to be had in the next months. This will translate into more weakness for NCV before we can observe a good entry point. If you are a holder of the fund the bulk of the negative move is behind us, although there is still a bit more weakness to come, so we rate it a Hold. New money looking to enter the space would do well to wait for a capitulation point in the broader equity market.

Analytics

AUM: $0.4 bil (w/o leverage included)

Yield: 11.4%

Leverage: 45%

Sharpe Ratio: 0.24 (5-yr)

St Dev: 18.5 (5-yr)

Max Drawdown: -43%

Holdings

The fund is focused on convertible securities which make up most of the portfolio:

Portfolio Breakdown (Fund Fact Sheet)

As per the fund literature NCV "seeks to invest at least 50% of the portfolio in convertibles, but determines the allocation based on changes in equity prices, changes in interest rates, and other economic and market factors. For the convertible portion, Allianz Global Investors seeks to capture the upside potential of equities with potentially less volatility than a pure stock investment". The current allocation sits at 64.39% but will switch around depending on the investment manager's market views.

For the convertibles part of the portfolio, the allocation is heavily tilted towards information technology names:

Sector Breakdown (Fund Fact Sheet)

The top three sectors are constituted by Information Technology, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services. These are all industries where it is common to place convertible securities due to the attractive pricing for the companies' capital structure.

From an individual name perspective, the top ten holdings include some financials:

Top 10 Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can note in the top 10 holdings securities from Wells Fargo and Bank of America which together actually make up almost 8% of the fund and most of the Financials bucket.

For the high yield debt portion of the portfolio we can note a moderate credit allocation:

Ratings Distribution (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund focuses on the conservative BB bucket of the HY space, thus not being too aggressive in terms of exposure to credit spreads. The higher the CCC and single-B concentration of high yield in a fund, the higher the risk.

Performance

The fund sits in the cyclical section for us with very deep drawdowns which can wipe out years of total returns:

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see in the 5-year total return chart that the fund is being close to being flat from a total return perspective in the past five years give the 2022 drawdown. If you take a step back and think about it for a second, without adjusting for inflation, an investment in this vehicle five years ago, if held as a buy and hold investment, would have brought you something close to zero as a return. Even more, given the fund dividend distributions, you would have actually paid taxes on said dividends. Cyclical funds are a particular breed and not appropriate for buy-and-hold investors without timing the economic macrocycles.

The 10-year total return picture paints a similar picture, with very deep drawdowns but a net total return close to a 4.6% annual rate:

10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

So far in 2022 NCV is exhibiting a very deep drawdown, almost double the one seen in the S&P 500:

2022 Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Premium/Discount

The fund has usually traded at a premium to net asset value:

Discount/Premium to NAV (Morningstar)

We can see that up to 2020 the fund usually traded at a premium to net asset value. We can correlate this to the fund's performance and the propensity of investors to favor the tech sector in that time frame. The fund reverted to a discount to NAV during the Covid crisis and has been at a discount to net asset value since that inflection point.

Conclusion

NCV is a closed end fund focused on convertible securities. The vehicle exhibits a low Sharpe ratio and a high standard deviation driven by the chosen asset class and the very high leverage employed of 45%. Unlike other CEFs NCV is more of a cyclical fund rather than a true buy and hold vehicle. The fund experiences very deep drawdowns as seen in 2015 and 2018 (-40% and -25% respectively) that can wipe out years of trailing total returns. A buy and hold investor would be well suited to take an active approach in managing this holding rather than treating it as an accreting asset at the dividend yield rate. While we think the bulk of the downward move for the year is already priced in, there is still more market weakness to come. We rate NCV a Hold for existing investors while new money would be best suited to wait for a bottom in the general market before entering this leveraged vehicle.