Introduction

In January 2022, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) but things haven’t been going well for investors since then. The market valuation of the company is down by a third as of the time of writing and I have to admit that I underestimated the effect of supply chain disruptions and inflation on the company's financial results.

On April 28, Betterware released its financial report for Q1 2022, and its results showed an improvement compared to Q4 2021. However, I’m concerned that the company has bought back only a small amount of shares and that the outlook for the remainder of the year could be overly optimistic. Let’s review.

Overview of the recent developments

In case you haven’t read my previous article on Betterware, this is a multi-level marketing (MLM) company that got listed on NASDAQ in March 2020 through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal. It specializes in smart and cute kitchen and home products and its distribution network has only two tiers, with partners receiving discounts and points to buy products. Unlike shady MLMs, there are no commissions for recruiting more people and Betterware also has online sales through a B2C app. I think that the company can also be viewed as a Big Data company as it puts on the market more than 300 new products annually, which are created through an in-house department together with a community of freelance designers. Betterware has operations in Mexico and Guatemala, and I think that its business model is working well in those countries thanks to a combination of small and dispersed communities, low retail penetration, and a complex logistics network.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Betterware was a market darling as its network and sales saw high growth due to many people relying on the gig economy to bring in extra income. And with lockdowns easing in Mexico and people returning to work, that growth disappeared.

Betterware

When I wrote my first article on the company, what I liked was that it had a $50 million share buyback program in place and that it was trading at around 4.2x-4.5x EV/EBITDA based on its 2021 guidance. In addition, the $255 million purchase of U.S.-focused counterpart Jafra looked compelling at 5.5x 2022E EBITDA.

So, what went wrong? First, with Mexicans getting back to work, the network of Betterware is shrinking at an alarming rate and the company closed the first quarter of 2022 with 48,100 distributors and 997,000 associates. The numbers are still much higher compared to before the start of the pandemic, but Betterware is now back to the levels of Q3 2020. It seems that the market is questioning the company's growth prospects despite its impressive history of expanding its network and revenues over the past 20 years. The drop in distributors and associates is concerning and it's unclear when it’s going to stop as slow economic growth and high inflation in Mexico are decreasing the disposable income spent by consumers on discretionary products. Second, around 90% of Betterware’s products are manufactured in China and I didn’t take into account how much zero-Covid policy would disrupt global supply chains and create cost pressures. The company seems to have addressed this issue by increasing inventories in Q1 2022 and by implementing a 12% product price at the beginning of the year. This led to an improvement in the gross margin by 993 basis points compared to Q4 2021 and as well as a 30% growth in EBITDA. The EBITDA margin in Q1 2022 came in at 29.3%, which is very close to the 31.8% achieved in the company's record Q1 2021.

Betterware Betterware

For the full year, Betterware expects the gross margin to be between 58% and 60% while the EBITDA margin is expected to come in at between 27% and 29%. Revenues are expected to decrease slightly as the company expects to see progressive improvement during 2022 and resume growth compared to 2021 sometime in the second half of the year. In my view, these expectations are overly optimistic. You see, global inflation is showing no signs of slowing down and China is set to hold its party congress in November, which means that it’s unlikely to change course on its zero-Covid policy before that. I think that 2022 could be a bad year for Betterware, with a sizeable drop in distributors and associates as well as revenues. And I don’t expect the share price to get support from the company’s share buyback program considering the Q1 2022 financial report revealed that only 72,626 shares have been repurchased since February.

Turning our attention to Jafra, the acquisition was completed on April 7 and Betterware plans to reveal its guidance for the company with its Q2 2022 results. In 2021, the preliminary figures show that Jafra booked revenues of 5.8 billion Mexican pesos ($284 million) and EBITDA of 0.9 billion Mexican pesos ($44 million). I find these figures encouraging considering the expected EBITDA for 2022 when the deal was announced was about $40 million.

Betterware also continues to have ambitious goals for the future as it aims to reach 40% household penetration in Mexico by 2025 as well as start its expansion in the USA by the end of 2023. Its May 2021 study showed that it reached almost 24% of Mexican households on a regular basis, so there is significant room for growth.

Turning our attention to the dividends, the company kept its quarterly distribution unchanged at 350 million Mexican pesos ($17.1 million). This translates into a dividend yield of over 11.5% on an annualized basis. It looks like Betterware prefers to rely on dividends instead of share buybacks to reward shareholders for the time being.

Investor takeaway

I think that Betterware booked good financial results in Q1 2022 despite another large drop in the number of its distributors and associates. The company expects the next few quarters to be better, but I think this could be overly optimistic as inflation in Mexico is strong and there could be further supply chain disruptions as China appears ready to stick to its zero-Covid strategy until November.

If the financial results are weak, I don’t expect the share price to find much support from Betterware’s share buyback program as it seems that the company is reluctant to commit large funds to this endeavor. Still, the 2021 results of Jafra look strong and Betterware’s dividend yield continues to be high.

Overall, I have mixed feelings about Betterware at the moment. I will keep the company on my shortlist, but I want to see at least two quarters of strong financial results before I consider investing in it.

