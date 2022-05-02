Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Poultry producer Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) expects to increase the production of packaged white eggs, which will likely bring more price stability. Management is also expected to integrate new transactions in 2022, which could bring new synergies. Also, if the company signs new acquisitions, as it did in the past, I expect the free cash flow margin to continue its upward trend. Yes, there are several risks coming from the relationships between the United States and Mexico as well as potential supply chain issues. With all that being said, IBA does look like a buy.

Industrias Bachoco: Stable Growth In The United States And Mexico

Vertically integrated business Industrias Bachoco claims to be one of the ten largest poultry producers globally. The company sells eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey among other valued-added products.

There are two reasons to review the company’s business model today. First, management reported that in 2022, shareholders will start noticing the results of the acquisition of RYC Alimentos and other acquisitions announced recently:

In this regard, after year-end, we announced the acquisition of RYC Alimentos which results will be consolidated in our 2022 financials. We look forward to start with the integration process of this operation in order to capture the synergies identified. Source: 2021_4Q_Report

In addition, I believe that most conservative investors will appreciate learning that management is seeing that its EBITDA margin would stabilize at close to 9%. Also, from 2014 to 2021, the company reported consistent net sales growth in the United States and Mexico. With this information in mind, in my view, we are talking about a diversified business model with stable margins:

2021_4Q_Report

Estimates are quite beneficial for the years 2022 and 2023, which is another great reason to review the company’s prospects. Analysts expect 12% sales growth in 2022, and an operating margin close to 5.73% with positive net income of $192 million:

Marketscreener.com

Under Normal Conditions, Industrias Bachoco Is Worth $58 Per Share

Under normal circumstances, I believe that management will successfully move from bulk to packaged white eggs. The benefits from packaged white eggs are numerous, but the most relevant benefit is that they don’t suffer that much price volatility. As a result, the company’s future EBITDA margin will likely be more stable, and more investors may be looking at Industrias Bachoco:

Our marketing strategy in the egg business is to gradually move from bulk to packaged white eggs. Packaged eggs are less vulnerable to price fluctuation and create brand loyalty. Source: 20-F

I would also expect the investment in Sonora Agropecuaria, S.A., and the acquisition of RYC Alimentos to be successful. What I mean is that management will find that the numbers and the expectations made for these investments will be close to reality. Notice that in this case scenario, I am not assuming that management will acquire many more businesses from 2022 to 2027:

On June 26, 2020, the Company acquired 54.8% of the voting stock of Sonora Agropecuaria, S.A. de C.V. (“SASA”), a swine processing and distributor company with operations in the Mexican States of Sonora and Jalisco. In December 2020, the Company announced that it reached an agreement to invest in the company RYC Alimentos (“RYC”), a multiprotein processor and distributor with productive operations in Puebla, Mexico. Source: 20-F

The food market in Mexico is expected to grow at close to 3.69% from 2022 to 2027, so without relevant acquisitions, Industrias Bachoco will likely grow at that pace. Thus, I believe that $5.4 billion in revenue in 2027 is achievable:

Revenue in the Food market amounts to US$216,371m in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 3.69% (CAGR 2022-2027). Source: Food - Mexico

If we also assume a conservative EBITDA margin of 8.17% and effective tax of 26%, 2027 net operating profit after tax will likely be close to $241-$250 million. I also assumed conservative changes in working capital, capital expenditures, and D&A.

Ycharts

In sum, I would be expecting that the free cash flow will likely grow from $98 million in 2022 to $428 million in 2027. I also obtained a free cash flow margin close to 3%-8%, which is close to what management reported in the past.

Author's Compilations

For the assessment of the terminal value, I checked the EV/EBITDA multiple reported from 2007 to 2021. Industrias Bachoco traded between approximately 2.9x and 9x, so I used an exit multiple close to these figures.

Ycharts

If we also include cost of equity of around 6.8%-8.3% and cost of debt after tax of 4.2%-4.6%, the weighted average cost of capital should stand at close to 7.2%. With this figure and 2027 EV/EBITDA of 6.7x, the implied equity should be $2.9 billion, and the implied price will likely be $58.

Author's Compilations

Best Case Scenario: Acquisitions Could Push The Share Price To $100

Under this case scenario, I expect a significant amount of acquisitions. Keep in mind that management has a lot of know-how of acquiring competitors in the United States and Mexico. Also, with cash in hand, Industrias Bachoco will likely receive financing from banks if necessary.

I can’t discuss all the acquisitions executed by Bachoco in the past. However, I would list some of them, so that investors have an idea of the know-how in the M&A markets acquired by management:

In August 20, 2011, we acquired Trosi de Carnes, S.A. de C.V. (or “Trosi”); this facility is located in Monterrey, Northern Mexico.In December 2011, the Company carried out a transaction to buy certain property assets of Mercantil Agropecuaria Coromuel, S.A. de C.V. On November 1, 2011, the Company entered the U.S. market and increased its export business with the acquisition of the American poultry company OK Foods. In December 2015, the Company reached an agreement to acquire the Oklahoma City Fully Cooked facility from American Foods Group, a U.S. Company. In July 2015, the Company reached an agreement to acquire the Georgia breeding assets of Morris Hatchery Inc. Source: 20-F

If we assume sales growth of 5.55% from 2024 to 2027, I believe that 2027 net sales could reach $5 billion. I also assumed an EBITDA margin of 10%, 2027 changes in working capital of $37 million, and capital expenditures around $117.1 million. My results include a free cash flow exceeding $550 million.

Author's Compilations

Under these conditions, when Industrias Bachoco becomes larger, financing costs will be less significant. Hence, I assumed a WACC of 5.55%, which is lower than that in previous cases. If we also assume that the exit multiple could stand at 9.5x, the implied equity could be close to $5 billion, and the implied price could be $100:

Author's Compilations

USMCA And Other U.S. Government Policies Would Have a Detrimental Impact

Bachoco’s results will be affected by the economic relationship between the United States and Mexico. If the U.S. government decides to increase its tariffs, or increases regulatory pressures against products from Mexico, revenue growth could decline significantly. Keep in mind that in 2021, close to 25% of the company’s net revenue was originated in the United States:

With regard to the industry in which we compete, the trade agreement remained practically unchanged. Because the Mexican economy is heavily influenced by the U.S. economy, any potential re-negotiation of USMCA and/or other U.S. government policies that may be adopted by the U.S. administration (which may result in regulatory gridlock or, on the contrary, a major regulatory change) could have a material adverse effect on the Mexican economy, which, in turn, could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Source: 20-F

Industrias Bachoco could suffer significantly from an increase in the price of sorghum and corn, soybean meal, and marigold extract among others. If management cannot pass the increase in costs to consumers, the EBITDA margin will likely decrease. In the worst case, I would expect a decrease in Bachoco’s free cash flow margin:

The market that we serve is subject to volatility with respect to supply and raw material prices, which affects our product prices. The largest single component of our cost of sales is the cost of grains used to prepare balanced feed, including sorghum and corn, and some other ingredients such as: soybean meal and marigold extract, among others. Source: 20-F

Under the previous assumptions, I assumed revenue growth close to 1.5% and EBITDA margin of 7.5%-5%, which implied 2027 free cash flow of $203 million:

Author's Compilations

I assumed a weighted average cost of capital of 8.25% and an exit multiple of 5.5x, which implied an equity value of $1.72 billion and a share price of $35 per share:

Author's Compilations

Balance Sheet

With close to $1 billion in cash, $3 billion in total assets, and only $863 million in total liabilities, Bachoco will likely have sufficient financing to buy more competitors:

2021_4Q_Report

It is also quite relevant that the company does not report a lot of debt. In my opinion, if management needs to obtain liquidity from banks, the company will easily get it.

2021_4Q_Report

Conclusion

Industrias Bachoco is moving towards the production of packaged white eggs, which will offer price stability. The company also offers a diversified net revenue, solid EBITDA margin, and growing free cash flow. In my view, if the company’s recent acquisitions are successful, and management undertakes more M&A operations, both the EBITDA margin and the sales growth will trend north. Even considering the risks from commodities industries and other supply chain risks, Industrias Bachoco seems like a buy.