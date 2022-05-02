Prices Rallied Back To Par (Technically Speaking For 5/2)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Japanese investors are shedding treasuries:

Japanese institutional managers -- known for their legendary U.S. debt buying sprees in recent decades -- are now fueling the great bond selloff just as the Federal Reserve pares its $9 trillion balance sheet. Estimates from BMO Capital Markets based on the most recent data show the largest overseas holder of Treasuries has offloaded almost $60 billion over the past three months. While that may be small change relative to the Japan's $1.3 trillion stockpile, the divestment threatens to grow.

Let's take a look at the charts:

The five main treasury tracking ETFs (StockCharts)

Since the first of the year, the five main treasury-tracking ETFs have all headed lower. All are currently near 6-month lows.

As a result...

10-year-2-year spread (FRED)

...the spread in the belly of the curve is nearly flat.

Is inflation peaking? One analyst thinks so:

Detrick points to three key economic indicators for that belief: a drop in used car prices, a lack of "sticky" inflation, and a relative easing in supply chain chaos (though China's Covid-related shutdowns could put an end to that). The chip shortage caused by supply chain kinks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has made getting a new car very difficult, and the prices of used cars and trucks have correspondingly soared. In February, the price of a used car was up about 45% year-over-year, according to the Manheim Used Car Value Index. But it has since come down to about 25%. Two months of declines show that the prices of used cars, which make up 4% of the consumer price index, could finally be reverting back to pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta breaks inflation into two categories: sticky and flexible. Sticky inflation is a basket of goods that tends to change more slowly and permanently in price, things like the cost of education, public transportation and motor vehicle insurance. Flexible inflation includes items that move up and down in cost more quickly: gas, clothing, milk and cheese.

With the new lockdown in China, I'd expect additional supply chain issues, so that's probably out. Still, any decrease in prices would be welcome.

Workers who quit during the Great Resignation are generally happy with their choices:

Were they right? A Harris Poll survey for USA Today last month indicates that 1 in 5 workers who quit a job in the past two years regrets it. With inflation at its highest point in 40 years, and a bearish stock market taking bites out of retirement savings, is the "Great Resignation" becoming the "Great Regret?" "Micromanaged and disrespected": Top reasons workers are quitting their jobs in 'The Great Resignation. Not quite, according to workers I first interviewed six months ago and followed up with recently. Most are thrilled with the changes they've made; others are concerned about the current economy and what the future holds. But no one expressed a desire to go back to their previous job.

The story goes on to quote people who mostly made less money but had a much better work-life balance.

Today, let's start with the 3-month charts:

3-Month SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

Prices are right at technically important points. Today, both the SPY and DIA dipped lower.

1-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

Prices drifted lower until about an hour before the close before starting a rally that took prices back to par - but not much more.

I wouldn't be surprised if the next day-and-a-half of trading was very contained and unexciting as traders wait for the Fed, and, more importantly, the Fed statement.