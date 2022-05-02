SimonSkafar/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction to REX American

While ethanol has been used in automobiles for decades, often in motorsports or high horsepower applications, lower-carbon intensity has led to consumption growth over the years. REX American (NYSE:REX) has a long history of producing ethanol, is involved with over 600 million gallons of production per year, and is also investing in other net-zero or carbon sequestration projects. However, they shine above the competition, as an investment, due to their more shareholder-friendly financial performance. While they will not provide ground-breaking returns, they are one way to find diversification in this market and reduce the amount of risk one faces.

REX has ownership of over five ethanol plants in the Midwest. As a holding company, REX owns LLCs that operate the respective plants and works with the companies for managerial aspects of the companies. The six production facilities shipped approximately 700 million gallons of ethanol in FY2, but REX's ownership stakes accounted for 282 million. Ethanol production, sales, and general market activity is highly commoditized and volatile, and all factors impact the financial performance. The key research an investor must consider are bulk corn prices and then the final ethanol prices.

As you can see in the price charts below, corn supply outpaced demand over the past decade, and prices fell. However, the past few years have been quite volatile as the pandemic crushed demand, but ethanol-based biofuels became vogue due to high fossil fuel prices. Low interest rates over the past few years allowed companies to invest significantly in renewable business practices, and biofuels have been a beneficiary. As demand has increased, prices have correspondingly increased through 2021 and into 2022.

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine, uncertainty in the agricultural markets, and a cut-off from Russian fossil fuels have also exacerbated pricing issues prolonging this high price cycle. Therefore, a company such as REX with stable financial fundamentals will exhibit strong revenue performance over the next few months, as ethanol prices remain elevated. The main risk will be profitability, as corn prices may cost more on average than the corresponding increase in ethanol prices. Although, performance in 2021 was strong, even as corn prices rose.

As a company that has been in the market for over a decade, there is plenty of historical data for us to look at. Based on the corn and ethanol prices, there was a bull cycle for the industry from 2010 to 2015. REX's revenue performance also exhibits this trend, with up to 400% YoY quarterly growth during that cycle. Then, as ethanol prices fell over the past 7-8 years, revenues remained below 2012-14 highs. Although, whether through long-term contracts or increased production, the company was able to have relatively stable revenues over that period, even as ethanol prices fell by over 50%. While a good sign, income insights may show that the revenues came at a cost.

During the strong bull market after 2010, EBITDA and net income increased significantly, and margins were high. Although, it took until the end of the cycle for full profitability to emerge. Then, as revenues remained fairly stable over the latter half of the decade, earnings took a downward slide. Then, 2020 came, and the company saw losses for the first time in the past decade. Thankfully, the company was able to bounce back quickly and high ethanol prices have allowed for a huge boost in revenues.

While ethanol prices remain high due to the Russian conflict and will allow for continued revenue growth, I worry that corn prices may increase more. The weather this spring has been poor in the US, and this may lead to a poor quality harvest next fall. Further, supply issues from Russia and Ukraine will also weigh on profitability. Therefore, it will be important to look at the balance sheet to see how strong REX is in case of a negative business environment.

As can be seen with the chart below, REX has performed well for a biofuel company, with cash increasing all while debt and shares outstanding decrease. As of the end of 2021, total cash and ST investments increased to $266 million while total debt is at only $10 million. Meanwhile, the total shares outstanding have fallen from 10 million to 5.9 million over the past decade. This undetectable leverage and friendly shareholder practices can be a sign of strong management, and I believe REX can survive regardless of the conditions. However, always remember that historic performance is no indicator of future success, it is just the evidence we have. To further prevent risk, we can look to invest at a favorable valuation and compare performance in relation to peers.

First, we can look at REX's current and historical valuations. During the bull phase from 2010-2015, REX actually maintained a relatively low valuation with the P/E ratio reaching below 10.0x. At the same time, the P/S ratio was even lower at less than 0.4x. Then, as the cycle peaked by 2015, the share price rapidly increased and was maintained through the back half of the decade. Now, as performance has increased over the past year or so, the share price has not followed, leading to a new phase of undervaluation. Due to this discrepancy, I believe that the price to sales ratio will soon increase to 1.0x. The recent market weakness has prevented meaningful share appreciation and should be considered favorably by investors.

We can further find support for the current share price of the company by comparing to a close peer, Green Plains (GPRE). The company is another ethanol producer that has maintained production for at least 10 years but has been heavily investing in R&D and production increases. As such, losses have been the norm over the past five or more years, compared to REX's typically positive net income. GPRE's valuation reflects this, as the company has an average P/S ratio of close to 0.1x over the past decade. However, even as losses accumulate, GPRE now has a P/S ratio higher than REX. Please refer to my article on Green Plains, here, to see more insights into the differences between the companies.

While one can consider GPRE having a higher valuation due to the speculative nature of the company, the risk is far higher for shareholders. Further, one would believe that investors are beginning to choose safer investments now that interest rates are increasing and this may lead to a swift rise in valuation for REX. Either way, REX offers far less risk, but limited reward. When looking at a comparison to the S&P 500, we can see that GPRE is more of a trading investment vehicle while REX offers more of a long-term investment due to reduced volatility. Therefore, REX's close to all-time low valuation should offer safety for risk-averse investors.

Conclusion

While REX is a well-run ethanol producer that has failed to follow the pattern of steep losses like their peers, this does reduce the upside potential. However, the safety is worthy of an investment for many and adds diversification into a typically far more volatile sector of the market. While REX does have a carbon sequestration project in the works, they are taking a modest approach to new techniques. While I cannot tell you, as an investor, whether this investment is for you or not, I do find it worthy of further consideration. It is certainly nice to see a hidden "ESG" company that has yet to be in the spotlight, and as long as REX maintains their form, I find they are worth a shot.

