SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) was founded in 2017 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut, and Durham, North Carolina.

The company's lead product candidate is Nirogacestat (the focus of this article), an oral small molecule gamma-secretase inhibitor, which is being developed as a monotherapy for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Desmoid tumors are soft tissue mesenchymal tumors that are locally aggressive and disfiguring. The estimated prevalence is 5500-7000 existing patients in the U.S. and another 1000-1500 newly diagnosed patients every year (company data). The primary modality of treatment is surgical resection; however, these tumors have a high chance of recurrence. Treatment of desmoid fibromatosis with sorafenib, a multi-kinase inhibitor, showed only a 20% objective response rate, ORR. There are no FDA-approved treatments for this tumor.

Desmoid tumors frequently have mutations in the β-catenin oncogene, CTNNB1, or the tumor suppressor gene adenomatosis polyposis coli, thus activating the WNT pathway. Gamma secretase inhibitors block the Notch pathway, which is activated by the WNT pathway.

Nirogacestat has a Breakthrough designation and Fast Track designation from the FDA to treat desmoid tumors. Phase 2 data in actively progressing patients (highly refractory patients, failed median 4 prior lines of therapy, Phase 3 DeFi trial population) was encouraging and showed an ORR of 29.4% (5/17) with no progressive disease. Progression-free survival, PFS (Phase 3 primary endpoint) was not reached till the follow-up period (median treatment duration of >25 months) due to a lack of tumor progression events. The treatment was also well-tolerated, and there were no serious treatment-related adverse events. Grade 3 hypophosphatemia was seen in some patients, which was easily treatable with oral phosphate supplements.

Phase 2 data for Nirogacestat in actively progressing, refractory desmoid tumors

Phase 3 DeFi trial (data this quarter likely before mid-May) is assessing this drug vs. placebo in 140 patients at approximately 50 sites for a follow-up period of 2 years using PFS as a primary endpoint. The trial is 90% powered to show an approximately 12-month median PFS difference between the dug and placebo arms. Historically, approx. 50% of placebo patients progress by 8 months. Based on Phase 2 data, I am assigning a high probability of this trial achieving the primary endpoint.

An even bigger opportunity for Nirogacestat exists in treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma by enhancing the anti-BCMA activity of drugs like Blenrep (anti-BCMA antibody) and anti-BCMA CAR-T in multiple myeloma. BCMA antigen is expressed in almost all multiple myeloma patients. Prior data has shown a remarkable ability to enhance the activity of anti-BCMA CAR-T (equivalent to a 7x dose of CAR-T). The company has multiple partnerships (including with Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Regeneron, Seattle Biosciences, Allogene, etc.) to combine Nirogacestat with their anti-BCMA therapies.

Data from a Phase 2 trial combining Nirogacestat with Blenrep is expected in the middle of this year. This is an open-label trial with no comparator arm, so there is an easier bar of success. Investors will compare the efficacy of the combination treatment to Blenrep alone, which I expect to be significantly higher.

The target market opportunity in the above indications is:

Desmoid tumors: $825 million/year revenue potential in the U.S. (at 5500 patients and $150K/year, in line with the average for orphan oncology drugs).

Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: $1.9 billion/year revenue potential in the U.S. (at 12,600 patients and $150K/year).

The current enterprise value, EV is $1.75 billion. Even with a conservative $150K/year annual pricing, the drug could have a shot at >$2.5 billion/year annual revenue opportunity from the above indications. The average EV/sales for biotech companies is 7 per NYU-Stern data.

Cash reserves are expected at around $325 million at the current operating cash use rate. They are expected to be enough until the above two near-term data releases.

Prominent investors holding the stock include OrbiMed Advisors (12.2% stake), Perceptive Advisors (9.8% stake), Bain Capital (9.7% stake), etc. The mean analyst price target is $121 (150% upside potential). Most recent analyst price targets include HC Wainwright (price target increased from $137 to $142 in March this year). In October last year, Wedbush recommended buying the stock ahead of Blenrep combination data in multiple myeloma and reiterated a $104 price target on the stock.

The stock is trading approx. 50% below its 52-week high of $91. Support is at $40 (May put support). The call wall for May and June options is $70. Targeting $65-$70 after the above two data releases which could be a >50% return opportunity on the common stock in a couple of months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics: R&D pipeline (investor presentation) Data by YCharts

Risks in the investment include any surprises in the data releases, such as unexpected lower-than-expected efficacy or side effects which may cause the stock price to fall. Investing in developmental stage biotechnology stocks is risky and may not be suitable for all investors. This article represents my own opinion and is not professional investment advice.