HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) is one of the few e-commerce companies on the stock market that will benefit from a period of high inflation. I have been critical of HelloFresh when the stock was selling at 90 euros, but now the stock has declined to 40 euros - and in the meantime, my bear case from last year has been proven wrong:

HelloFresh's growth has not significantly decelerated since the world has entered a post COVID period. HelloFresh's customer acquisition cost has not gone up significantly. HelloFresh's churn has remained at COVID levels.

HelloFresh has beat their 2021 guidance instead of failing it.

HelloFresh's EBITDA has not significantly declined.

HelloFresh has not lost market share but won significant market share.

Still, HelloFresh's stock is down 60% - meaning it is valued at similar EBITDA multiples as grocers like Tesco that are barely growing.

Short glance at results

HelloFresh has experienced nearly exponential growth since its founding. By delivering people meal boxes with fresh food and clear and easy recipes, the company has acquired millions of customers worldwide. During COVID, the company experienced accelerated growth, with 2020 growth rates hitting 108% and 2021 growth rates hitting 60%. HelloFresh has grown at this magnificent pace while remaining profitable even in GAAP accounting. This is pretty astounding, considering the company had high capital expenditures in the meantime due to expanding production capacity.

Income Statement HelloFresh in € 31-12-2019 31-12-2020 31-12-2021 LTM Revenues 1.809,00 3.749,90 5.993,40 6.465,90 Gross Profit 1.168,50 2.473,20 3.947,00 4.245,50 EBITDA -11 444,3 425,6 346,8 EBT Excl. Unusual Items -4,1 395,2 382,5 293,1 Gross Profit 1.168,50 2.473,20 3.947,00 4.245,50

Expectations were that HelloFresh's growth would significantly deaccelerate post-covid. But the contrary is true; HelloFresh continues to grow at high growth rates. HelloFresh are much more sticky than expected. In Q1, revenues grew by 33% YoY. For this entire year, management is guiding for 20-26% YoY growth. Historically, HelloFresh has always significantly beaten management guidance.

HelloFresh also continues to expand its market share in nearly all its markets while being the only genuinely profitable player.

If you compare that to food delivery companies like Just Eat Takeaway and Deliveroo (significant growth deacceleration)with a similar geographic profile, it shows that HelloFresh is outgrowing most e-commerce peers. Why? Food delivery is part of the consumer discretionary sector, and HelloFresh is in the consumer staples sector.

Inflation

Over recent months inflation in Western countries has been on the rise significantly. This impacts all sectors in an economy, but some sectors and the consequential companies are affected far worse than others. Apart from REITs and Energy, which are obvious inflation beneficiaries, Consumer staples also have a history of outperforming indexes in inflationary periods. The consumer staples sector provides a set of essential products used by consumers. HelloFresh is also in the consumer staples sector but has significantly underperformed its peers in the sector. HelloFresh has carved out a dominant position in the delivery of fresh food. Fresh food is not the first thing people save on. And HelloFresh's pricing is competitive with grocery stores. And HelloFresh's pricing is clear: customers know in advance what they pay for a week's worth of meals. Add to this that HelloFresh's customers tend to be in the top 40% of the income distribution in its countries. HelloFresh is inflation proof.

Strengthened customer proposition

The market believes HelloFresh is negatively exposed to inflation. On the contrary, HelloFresh's customer proposition is strengthened by inflation:

'So for example if you look at the U.S. market, I think food inflation was at about 6% most recently. in the Eurozone it was over 4%, I think almost 5%. So all of the price increases that we've done have been very modestly and have been way less than the overall inflation. And so as long as it is actually significantly below inflation numbers, it actually makes our product more attractive than what it has been 1 year ago or 2 years ago versus all the different alternatives.' ~Dominik Richter, CEO HelloFresh, during 2021 results

Over recent years HelloFresh's food price has significantly declined compared to general food prices. Running just a distribution centre and no actual supermarket leads to significant operational efficiencies, more automation opportunities and far lower upkeep costs. One fantastic example of this is that HelloFresh, by knowing what customers order a week in advance, can plan their supply chain well and significantly lower waste (compared to other grocers).

However, you put it, HelloFresh is disrupting how we order our food. And inflation is strengthening HelloFresh's strengths. HelloFresh's boxes can be more competitive in terms of price and new HelloFresh ventures like EveryPlate that focus on affordable food are set to become popular as people become more price aware.

In Q1 2022, the contribution margin has declined from 28% to 25% year over year, primarily due to increased procurement expenses and capacity expansion. This has baked a fear into HelloFresh's stock that HelloFresh can not price food inflation to their customers and so that margins will evaporate. HelloFresh can price food inflation to their customers, and they are doing this too. HelloFresh prices in the US were already significantly raised a couple of months ago by more than 5%. HelloFresh's growth rate in the US did not slow down. Orders per account actually increased. HelloFresh's pricing power is much stronger than the market thinks.

Management is cautious short-term as this is an environment they have never encountered before, so they are relatively pessimistic in their guidance. Still, insiders have bought more than 0.5% of outstanding shares over the last months. And the company has launched a significant buyback program of 2.5% of the outstanding shares.

Secular growth trend

Let's consider the growth opportunity. E-commerce penetration is shallow in food, and HelloFresh is one of the most prominent digital disruptors in the space.

Meal boxes continue to increase in popularity, even when inflation is rising.

google trends

Still, HelloFresh's TAM is limited. HelloFresh boxes do not suit everyone's life. As I asked in my previous article:

'How many people are willing to structurally purchase HelloFresh meals for convenience while also having the motivation to spend 30-60 minutes each day cooking dinner?'

This is not the majority of the population probably, but it is a significant portion of the population. Especially with the popularity of remote work, HelloFresh's TAM is significant and much larger than its current customer base.

Relative valuation

Now to the most interesting part. HelloFresh's stock is very cheap. Below one can see the estimated revenues, EBITDA and EBIT numbers from sell-side analysts for HelloFresh to 2025. With an enterprise value of 6.6 billion, this year's EV/EBITDA multiple is 12, and the EV/EBITDA multiple in 2025 is 6.3. Both Ahold Delhaize, Walmart and Tesco are selling at approximately ~6-8 EV/EBITDA for 2025.

Actuals & Forward Estimates HelloFresh in € 31-12-21 A 31-12-22 E 31-12-23 E 31-12-24 E 31-12-25 E Revenue 5.993,40 7.648,38 8.879,95 10.011,28 10.765,60 EBITDA 527,6 512,59 717,08 912,26 1.036,60 EBIT 391,8 340,6 510,19 679,64 761,2 EBIT 391,8 340,6 510,19 679,64 761,2

Due to HelloFresh's efficient model, 80%+ of the EBITDA is EBIT, and this is only set to grow. For grocers like Walmart, Tesco and Ahold, oftentimes, this percentage is somewhat above or below 50% as they run expensive physical stores.

Why is HelloFresh selling at a discount to 2025 EV/EBITDA multiples of peers and only a tiny premium to 2021 multiples when it is growing significantly faster, when it is a disruptor and when it has far lower upkeep costs?

Risks

People are probably surprised that I am so bullish on the stock as I was critical before. I stated my concerns about scalability, churn, and competition in previous articles. I believe these risks are hugely over estimated at the current stock price.

Some short risks summarized:

Companies like Amazon and grocers like Walmart and Ahold can also enter the meal box market. HelloFresh is now the clear winner, but this may change in the future. There's a certain point where you have to wonder what's the value of scale. Can significant smaller players in the market become profitable too?

I hugely overestimated the risk of churn in HelloFresh. Growth can significantly deaccelerate if churn increases. But recent months have shown the company is pretty post-Covid proof.

HelloFresh has some SaaS and some classic e-commerce like features. It has better churn than traditional e-commerce and worse than SaaS. HelloFresh probably has far lower churn than Ocado or Picnic, which operate as online grocers - only there it's less visible.

Asymmetric invest put it beautifully in their recent Seeking Alpha article:

'Because Hellofresh is a subscription-based E-commerce business (like Naked Wines) it falls in between chairs. Analysts that cover subscription businesses think retention is too low and analysts who cover eCommerce don’t understand the subscription part. In our world we can see the irony that people doubt the unit economics of a fast-growing company that is cash flow positive and doing buybacks while having no problem doubting them in heavily loss making SaaS-companies.'

Conclusion

HelloFresh is an inflation-proof e-commerce stock with a significant growth opportunity selling at very pessimistic valuation multiples. HelloFresh provides one of the best risk/reward opportunities in the market.