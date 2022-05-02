Fahroni/iStock via Getty Images

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) appears to be more of a staple in the science field. The frequency and severity of natural calamities and epidemics have become an eye-opener. Today, governments extend efforts to alleviate climate change and regain sustainability. It is no wonder that the company continues to receive more project deals and M&As. So, it remains one of the leading consulting and engineering services providers.

Meanwhile, the stock price does not seem enticing with its downward pattern. The potential upside is smaller than in my previous article. Growth prospects may not be as promising as in the last two years. Nevertheless, dividend payouts show a promise of growth this year. Based on the annualized value, there may be a 4-8% increase.

Company Performance

Tetra Tech, Inc. still shows impressive operations with stable growth in revenue and margin. Despite the pandemic, it has become more robust with increased M&A and contract deals. The last two years have become challenging, but it bounced back. It is no wonder that it met my optimistic expectations in my previous article. Today, it shows a larger capacity to sustain and expand its services.

The operating revenue of $3.2 billion in 2021 led to a 7% rebound from the slight decrease in 2020. It remains capable of operating with the same efficiency despite the uncertainties. It can be proven by the operating margin of 8.6%, a notable increase from the previous year. Indeed, it was able to keep its costs and expenses low, which increased its viability. The easing of restrictions in the second half further boosted its performance. It increased its operating capacity with its increased contract deal wins.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Moreover, TTEK capitalizes on growth through internal improvement and numerous acquisitions. It becomes more capable of providing services to more clients. Its expansion also broadens its market presence across the region. The operating revenue is now $858 million, a 12% year-over-year growth. We can verify it in the Balance Sheet, given the 8% increase in total assets. The expansion generated more revenues as the Asset Turnover Ratio increased to 32%. Even better, its asset management remains efficient despite the larger size. So, the operating margin is 9.6%, a substantial increase from the comparative quarters. This impressive trend confirms economies of scale.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

This fiscal year, it may speed up, given the enticing growth prospects in the previous quarter. The acquisition may help widen its service offerings and enhance productivity. It may help maintain its strong market positioning as borders reopen further. Likewise, the recent award and patent confirm it as a leading provider in the industry. It may enhance its reputation for better popularity, brand loyalty, and government partnership. It also enhances its digital capabilities for better accuracy and higher productivity. From 2022 to 2026, TTEK may see continued revenue at $3.36-4.03 billion. The operating margin will stay within the range of 7-9%. I will discuss in the next section why revenue and margin expansion may not accelerate.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Climate Finance

The awareness of climate change effects increased allocation to climate finance. Countries worldwide are spending more to protect the environment and ensure sustainability. From 2010-to 2016, the changes were gradual before speeding up by 24% in 2017-2018. In 2019-2020, climate finance growth slowed down, amounting to $632 billion. But, the pandemic disruptions and climate concerns forced leaders to reassess their objectives. By 2030, climate finance must increase by over 500%, reaching $4.35 trillion.

Climate Finance (Climate Policy Initiative)

This trend may benefit Tetra Tech since it works closely with water and soil. Sanitation and environmental safety will require more meticulous business checking and processes. Amidst the changing market landscape, Tetra Tech may get more business deals. Projects and expansion may become more frequent in the next few years.

President Biden promises to help other countries deal with global warming. The amount pledged will accumulate to $11.4 billion in 2024, with $2.6 billion starting in 2022. But, only $1.06 billion, 40% of the original budget, was approved.

Liquidity

The increasing liquidity suggests that its operational efficiency is not an illusion. Cash and borrowings are both increasing. This part is expected as the company continues to expand and generate earnings. It is good that it earns more than it borrows and spends, leading to more cash inflows. Today, it has $206 million in cash and cash equivalents, 26% higher than the comparative quarter. Meanwhile, borrowings are $502 million, giving a ratio of 42%. But, the borrowing growth rate seems to be faster than cash recently.

Cash and Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Potential Overspending

Tetra Tech, Inc. increases through internal improvement and swift acquisitions. Over the years, it proved fruitful as revenue and operating margin rose. But, the Balance Sheet now does not seem to be as enticing as it may seem. As the company acquires more companies, Goodwill rises. The same thing happened to Tetra Tech. It’s such a shame that I overlooked this aspect in my previous article. It may have a substantial impact on financial performance.

In recent years, Goodwill has comprised 40% of the Total Assets. Today, it is 43% of the Total Assets, which can tell that the company may be over-acquiring or overspending. The company must be more careful despite multiple growth and expansion opportunities. That is why I see a possibility of revenue growth slowing down in 2024-2026.

Goodwill and Total Assets (MarketWatch)

Price Assessment

TTEK has been in a downtrend since November. Although the stock price has recovered from its January dip, it is still geared downwards. At $138-139, it is already higher by 21% than the price when my first article was published. But, it is 19% lower than the start price. The PE Ratio of 30.49 suggests potential overvaluation and is higher than the S&P weighted average PE Ratio of 25.47. To assess it better, we can also use the DCF Model through the FCFF Method.

FCFF $196,000,000 Cash and Equivalents $224,000,000 Borrowings $550,000,000 Perpetual Growth 4.6% WACC 7% Common Shares Outstanding 54,000,000 Stock Price $138.97 Derived Value $145.20

The value shows a 4.4% potential upside in 12-24 months. TTEK may still increase since growth prospects remain promising. But the gap between the current and derived price is narrower now.

Meanwhile, dividends are still consistent with an average annual growth of 16.8%. The quarterly dividends per share of $0.20 convey the annualized value of $0.80. Thankfully, the company may sustain it since the Dividend Payout Ratio is only 17%. It may still increase, and the possibility of dividend cuts remains low. Using the Dividend Discount Model, we can also assess the price.

Stock Price $138.97 Average Dividend Growth 0.1689561849 Estimated Dividends Per Share $0.80 Cost of Capital Equity 0.1747000103 Derived Value $142.736118 or $142.74

The derived value of the Dividend Discount Model shows adherence to the DCF Model. It shows a potential undervaluation of 2.6%. Hence, there may be a small upside.

Bottomline

Tetra Tech, Inc. remains a solid company with robust core operations. It has enticing revenue and margin expansion, consistent with its liquidity. But, growth prospects are not entirely promising, given the high amount of Goodwill. Also, there is a small upside in the stock price despite potential undervaluation. The best option for now is that TTEK a hold.