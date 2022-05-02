gleitfrosch/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Corsair Gaming Inc's (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CRSR) recent launch of DDR5 does not appear to be a game-changer to the company’s competitive advantage. The product is high-end in terms of hardware specifications but this technology is not proprietary to the company which means the barrier to entry is very low for other competitors.

CRSR is a market leader in the niche but growing market of 'mechanical keyboard' products. The latest limited edition release of such products appears to be helpful in strengthening the company’s brand recognition in this area.

Scuf Gaming which was acquired by CRSR in 2019 is currently a key player in the gaming controller market. The latest Scuf controller for the PlayStation 5 platform appears to further strengthen the market-leading position.

Financially CRSR does not appear to enjoy any clear advantage when key financial ratios are compared with peers. Based on the current intrinsic value of the company, the stock price appears to be fairly valued.

In spite of having some new products with market-leading potential in the long run, the financials currently do not show any clear advantage with respect to its competitors. While fairly valued, long-term investors should consider whether the company is able to produce a clear competitive edge over its competitors in the long run.

Company Overview

CRSR is in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. Based on the annual report 2021, the products are grouped into 2 main categories:

Gamer and creator peripherals: "Includes high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers. Streaming gears include capture cards, Stream Decks, USB microphones, our “Facecam” streaming webcam, studio accessories, and “EpocCam” webcam app, as well as coaching and training services and content design services, among others." Gaming components and systems: "Includes high-performance power supply units, or PSUs, cooling solutions, computer cases, DRAM modules, as well as high-end prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, among others."

The company launched a few new products recently which we will explore in detail whether they have any long term prospects to become market-leading products.

The Launch of Corsair DDR5

CRSR recently announced the launch of the DDR5 which is effectively an incremental upgrade from DDR4. This launch targets the gamer community who want the best hardware for their gaming experience. Online reviewers like ‘Tom’s Hardware’ and ‘TechRadar’ have given CRSR’s DDR RAM products very favorable reviews which is a good sign. The management also mention in the latest earnings call that the new DDR5 products were sold out after the initial launch.

While the initial reception from the customers appears positive, I want to know whether there is a clear visible competitive advantage that the new DDR5 RAM product can offer the customers. From this hardware comparison list, CRSR’s DDR5 product does not look very different in terms of hardware specifications. Hardware components like RAM become outdated very often. In the long run, it seems that there are minimal switching costs associated with using other competitor products.

Tom’s Hardware

Indeed in the latest annual report 2021, competitors like G.Skill and Kingston are stated as worthy competitors to CRSR:

Annual Report 2021

Even with the initial success of the new DDR5 RAM, it remains to be seen whether the popularity of this product is sustainable in the long run.

CORSAIR release Line-up of Limited-Edition Keyboards

CRSR releases a new line-up of “CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% mechanical gaming keyboards”. These are the main features of the products:

It is a “mechanical” keyboard as opposed to the more common “membrane” keyboards. As explained by this article, mechanical keyboards appeal to gamers as the pressing of each key produces a more definitive click than a normal membrane-based keyboard. The form factor is “60 percent” type which means the number of keys on it is roughly reduced to just 60% of its full range of 104 keys. As explained by this article, this form factor appeals to a niche audience of keyboard enthusiasts looking for a more minimalist, compact design that removes lesser-used keys like number pads. It displays an RGB spectrum of lighting. As this article explains, RGB simply refers to the primary color of red, green, and blue. By mixing different intensities of each of these primary colors, you are able to get any visible color lighting required. In short, it’s just a fanciful way to describe the keyboard as having the capability to be lighted up with any color. This appeals to customers who are more aesthetically inclined, and it’s not an essential function of a keyboard.

Generally, mechanical keyboards appeal to mostly a niche group of enthusiasts. However, as this article suggests, this market is a “Niche, but growing”. A study by Market Research Future also predicted this niche market has the potential to grow with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2020 to 2030. In the same report, CRSR is also one of the key players in this growing market. Hence, the latest limited edition release of such products appears to be helpful in strengthening the company’s brand recognition in this area.

Market-leading status of Surf Gaming Controller

CRSR released a new SCUF controller made for PlayStation 5. In this section, we explore the long-term prospect of this new product in the gaming controller market.

Overall the gaming controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, according to this report by Emergen Research. In the same report, it was also mentioned that this market is fairly fragmented.

Emergen Research

Even in this fragmented market, we noted that ‘Scuf Gaming’ is currently one of the key players in the gaming controller market, along with a few other competitors mentioned in this report.

Scuf Gaming was acquired by CRSR in 2019 to include premium gaming controllers in its portfolio of products. Therefore, we noted that since its acquisition 3 years ago, Scuf Gaming has helped CRSR to achieve a market-leading status in this fragmented gaming controller market.

During the latest earnings call, management also mentioned that “The customer demand was simply incredible and we saw our initial launch stocks sell out in minutes.” This is another attestation of the market-leading status of CRSR’s Scuf controller product.

Financial Discussion

CRSR competes with other gaming-related companies in the segment of computer hardware and peripherals. We will compare the financials of CRSR with some of these publicly listed companies. The green highlight represents the best performing value in the comparison list.

Author's Tabulation

These are the insights we can gather:

Razor has had the highest revenue growth over the last 3 and 5 years. CRSR and LOGI come in 2nd place with respectable high twenties in percentage growth. Looking at the gross margins, the products and services from LOGI and HEAR appear to be more well-received in the market, since they have the highest gross margins at close to 40%. In terms of the bottom line, LOGI is clearly the most profitable with a net income of more than 10%. The other peers in the comparison list are in the range of single digits. Not only is LOGI the most profitable, but it is also much more cash-rich compared to others in the comparison list.

Overall, in terms of key financial ratios, CRSR appears to only fare slightly better than HEAR in the comparison list. In my opinion, CRSR’s financial profile appears to be ‘modest’ at best. There is no visible competitive advantage over other peers in the market.

Valuation

We will make the following assumptions in our valuation of the company using the 20 years discounted Net Income model:

Based on analysts from Finviz, CRSR is expected to grow only at 4.82% for the next 5 years. For our 20 years discounted net income valuation model, we will assume the company will grow at the same rate of 4.82%. The discount rate is estimated to be 7.05% referenced from Alpha Spread.

Based on the above inputs, the present value (PV) of projected Net Income per share for CRSR is $18.33.

Author's Calculation

Taking into account the total debt and cash that the company is holding, the final intrinsic value is $16.42

Author's Calculation

The current price of about $15 implied the stock is roughly at fair value.

Investment Risks

The financial profile of CRSR looks modest when compared with its competitors. Not all the recently launched products have a strong prospect of leading the market in the long run. Investors who intend to hold this stock as a long-term investment need to be aware of the questionable long-term performance of its products and services.

Conclusions and Key Takeaway for Investors

Generally, the gaming equipment market is fairly fragmented and there is no player with a clear competitive edge to establish a wide economic moat to shield itself from other competitors.

CRSR has a wide range of products and services for the gaming community and only some of its recent products appear to have market-leading potential as discussed in earlier sections. Its financial profile does not suggest it is clearly leading its competitors.

The stock is currently at fair value. Investors should hold and wait for the stock price to become significantly undervalued to enter a position, so as to ensure a higher margin of safety.