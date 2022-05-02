SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On PepGen

PepGen (PEPG) intends to raise $101 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for central nervous system diseases such as variants of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

While I wish PepGen well, the firm is researching a notoriously complex and difficult area of disease, namely that of the neuromuscular system.

I view the IPO as ultra-high risk, so I'm on Hold for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based PepGen was founded to develop treatments for various types of muscular dystrophy using its 'Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide' platform to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics.

Management is headed by President and CEO, James McArthur, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since January 2021 and was previously Co-founder of Imara, a clinical-stage biopharma, and also a Founder of Vtesse, a pharmaceutical company acquired by Sucampo.

The firm's lead candidate, PGN-EDO51, is in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (exon 51), and management expects to have topline clinical data by the end of 2022.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Drug Pipeline Status (SEC EDGAR)

PepGen has booked a fair market value investment of $165.2 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including RA Capital, Oxford Science Enterprises and KAVRA 16 LLC.

PepGen's Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 41.3% from 2018 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are launches of late-stage drug treatment options as well as gene therapy approaches.

Also, the DMD drug market is expected to increase in competitiveness due to delays and denials of various trial efforts.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

Nippon Shinyaku Co.

Avidity Biosciences

Dyne Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Audentes Therapeutics

Solid Biosciences

Wave Life Sciences

PepGen's Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and material R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two calendar years:

Statement of Operations (SEC EDGAR)

As of December 31, 2021, the company had $133 million in cash and $10.5 million in total liabilities.

PepGen's IPO Details

PepGen intends to sell 7.2 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.8 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $63.4 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 35%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $70 million to further develop our PGN-EDO51 program, including to complete our Phase 1 clinical trial and our planned Phase 2a clinical trial; approximately $45 million to further develop our PGN-EDODM1 program, including to complete a Phase 1/2 clinical trial; approximately $30 million to further develop our pipeline programs and platform; and the remaining proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not involved in any legal proceedings that it believes would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Stifel and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary About PepGen

PEPG is seeking public capital market funding to advance its Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide platform for developing muscular dystrophy treatments.

The firm's lead candidate, PGN-EDO51, is in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (exon 51), and management expects to have topline clinical data by the end of 2022.

The market opportunity for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other variants of the disease is significant and expected to grow substantially in the coming years due to new developments in treatment options.

The DM1 version of the disorder is estimated to affect 40,000 persons in the U.S., 75,000 in Europe and 15,000 in Japan. It is likely to affect many thousands more in China, India and elsewhere.

The firm plans to extend its EDO platform to develop additional drug candidates for other indications in other neuromuscular diseases as well as neurologic conditions.

Management hasn't disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements.

The company's investor syndicate includes RA Capital, a frequent investor in biopharma firms.

BofA Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (26.9%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the enterprise value sought by management is well under the typical value range for a biopharma firm at a clinical-stage of development, although the proposed market capitalization is within the usual range.

While I wish PepGen well, the firm is researching a notoriously complex and difficult area of disease, namely that of the neuromuscular system; I'm on Hold for the IPO due to its ultra-high risk.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 5, 2021.