Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

"There is no point in using the word 'impossible' to describe something that has clearly happened." - Douglas Adams

Today, we take an in-depth look at small-cap Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV). Like about every name across the EV space, the stock has been hammered in recent quarters. Are the shares oversold at this point or still a potential falling knife? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

August Company Presentation

Lightning eMotors is headquartered just outside of Fort Collins, CO. The company designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments. Its product offerings consist of zero-emission Class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

August Company Presentation

Management believes Lightning eMotors is the only full range manufacturer of Class 3 through 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles in the market including ambulances, shuttle buses, utility trucks, school buses and motor coaches and that they are the only company currently shipping products in all of these classes. The stock currently trades just above four bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $340 million.

Seeking Alpha

The company came public via a merger with blank-check firm GigCapital3 in late 2020. Like so many of the IPOs of this 'vintage' that debuted via this method, original shareholders are deep underwater.

Fourth Quarter Results:

On March 28th, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. Lightning eMotors had a GAAP profit of 28 cents a share or net income of $22.2 million. This was far above estimates calling for a 20 cents a share loss and compares to a net loss of $13.4 million in 4Q2020. However, this was entirely due to a $40 million gain from the non-cash change in the fair value of the earnout liability. Revenues rose just over 13% on year-over-year basis to $4.22 million, just over $1 million below estimates. The company sold 36 vehicles, compared to 27 vehicles in the year-ago period.

What triggered a significant sell-off in the stock post earnings results was forward guidance. Leadership says it now expects first quarter revenues to be in the $5 million to $6 million, far below the just over $11 million analysts had projected. The adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $17 million. Management also provided this commentary around continuing supply chain challenges:

Chassis supply chain uncertainties that started in the summer of 2021 remain and are a key challenge now in 2022. Our engineering and supply chain teams have again taken strategic actions to help mitigate this risk. We announced the development of our own Lightning eChassis, and we entered into a partnership with General Motors. These actions and partnerships should begin to alleviate chassis-related supply constraints later in 2022 and into 2023."

In addition, management noted that they are experiencing strong and growing product demand. However, supply chain disruptions continue to serve as obstacles for these businesses. The company is in the process of expanding factory capacity of up to 3,000 vehicles and/or powertrain systems per year.

As of mid-March, the company sales pipeline was $1.5 billion, and more pertinently its order backlog was $169.3 million. The sales pipeline consists of sales opportunities in various stages of the sales cycle prior to the receipt of a purchase order. Therefore, it should be viewed as 'aspirational'.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community remains sanguine on the prospects of Lightning eMotors. So far in 2022, four analyst firms including Oppenheimer and D.A. Davidson have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $7 to $15 a share. Albeit two of these did contain downward price target revisions.

There has been no insider activity in the stock since the company debuted on the public markets. Almost 20% of the outstanding float is currently held short it should be noted. The company ended FY2021 with just under $170 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just over $60 million of long-term debt, after posting an adjusted net loss of $20 million for the fourth quarter and $53 million for FY2021.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has Lightning eMotors losing 90 cents a share as revenues rise over 250% to $78 million. It should be noted that analysts have a wide range of projections both of the profit (net loss of 52 cents to $1.21 a share) and sales ($43 million to $103 million) side.

Four times forward revenues don't seem an unreasonable valuation if indeed the company can meet the huge growth projections the median sales analyst forecast on this EV concern. However, given fourth quarter results and guidance, the low-end of the analyst range seems more likely right now than the midpoint. In addition, the company has been having considerable supply chain challenges for nearly a year now.

It is likely the company burns through a good deal of the net cash on its balance sheet in FY2022. The high amount of short interest in the stock and the lack of insider buying on the shares despite a substantial pullback is also concerning. Then, we have the dismal overall market environment, especially around small-cap concerns that have profitability far out on the horizon. Therefore, I have no investment recommendation on Lightning eMotors at this time.

"A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it." - Rabindranath Tagore

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum