Investment Thesis

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT), a BNPL fintech company, went public last year through a SPAC merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp. The stock shot up from $10 to $19 during the SPAC rave and slowly dropped back down before suddenly plummeting almost 60% in a day last August as the company removed its full-year guidance. The company cited that they are seeing meaningful changes in both e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior. Katapult is now trading at $1.86, down 90% from its all-time high last February. Despite the stock trading at a cheap price, the company remains uninvestable as fundamentals are weak and they are facing multiple headwinds at the moment.

Introduction

Katapult is a BNPL (buy now pay later) company that focuses on non-prime customers, which is another word for customers with low credit scores. Buy Now, Pay Later is one of the fastest-growing payment methods in recent years. It allows approved customers to pay a fixed installment over time instead of paying upfront. Customers usually pay their installments weekly or monthly according to the plan they choose.

According to Precedence Research, the current BNPL market size is $125.1 billion and is forecasted to grow to $3.3 trillion in 2030, representing a CAGR of 43.8%. The increase is mostly due to the convenience of BNPL and the broader adoption of e-commerce. According to CR Research, 60% of Americans have now used a Buy Now, Pay Later service. The current BNPL market is dominated by Affirm (AFRM), Klarna, Afterpay (SQ), and Zip (Afterpay was acquired last year by Block for $29 billion).

What differentiates Katapult from these other companies is that it focuses mainly on non-prime customers. There are currently little to no competitors in this space Katapult operates in. According to Katapult, 38% of US consumers are categorized as non-prime, which presents a unique market for them. Katapult does not require a credit score for customers to use its payment options. There are also no late fees even if consumers didn't pay their installments in time. It also claims that it has a proprietary risk model that significantly outperforms industry standards, and its underwriting process can be done in less than 5 seconds using AI-inspired machine learning.

Terrible results

Despite the tailwind from the BNPL market and the growth in e-commerce, Katapult is still struggling to grow its revenue. In the fourth quarter, it reported revenue of $73.3 million, which is flat year over year. Gross originations are down 4% from $61.1 million a year ago to $58.9 million. It also reported an adjusted net loss of $4.8 million compared to an adjusted net income of $4.9 million a year ago, which is partly due to increased bad debt expenses. These results are very disappointing given the favorable backdrop. The company did not provide any revenue guidance or numbers for FY22 but cited that key merchant partners are experiencing lower sales volumes than a year ago and originations are trending down approximately 25% year-over-year through February.

Meanwhile, Affirm, another public BNPL company reported a 77% revenue growth in the same quarter with gross merchandise volume increasing 115%. They also raised their revenue outlook for FY22. It is worth noting that Katapult and Affirm have a waterfall partnership, which means applications declined on Affirm’s platform will be sent to Katapult’s platform instead. This should benefit Katapult as Affirm traffic is a lot higher, but even with this partnership in place, it seems like Affirm’s strong performance is not enough to lift up Katapult’s revenue.

It is also worth noting that other BNPL companies such as Affirm and Afterpay charge a merchant fee as they are able to increase GMV for these merchants. Merchant fees currently account for around half of Affirm’s revenue. However, due to Katapult’s exposure to non-prime customers, merchants aren’t willing to pay them. Therefore, Katapult doesn’t have any merchant fees, which significantly affects their revenue.

I believe Katapult’s weak performance is caused by a few factors which include:

Narrow offerings

High customer concentration

High credit risk

High Inflation

These factors combined put Katapult in a very tough situation to operate effectively, and as result makes Katapult's business very unstable and risky.

Narrow offerings

One of the problems Katapult has is that it does not have a strong ecosystem for customers. Customers are willing to use Affirm because they know they can use their app almost anywhere in-store and online. The availability and seamless experience are what appeal to the users. Current merchants that are using Affirm for checkout include Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Expedia (EXPE), and more.

Some of these merchants even provide a 0% interest rate exclusively for Affirm users as Affirm is able to increase their sales. In contrast, there are very few large merchants that are using Katapult as a checkout option. The only large merchants currently include Wayfair (W) and Lenovo. This makes it very hard for Katapult to attract new users when its offerings are so narrow.

Customer concentration

This leads to another problem which is high customer concentration. Wayfair, its largest merchant partner, alone makes up over 60% of Katapult’s origination volume. This makes them very vulnerable as it is highly dependent on the performance of Wayfair. Unfortunately, Wayfair itself is also struggling as the pandemic tailwind starts to ease off. In Q4, their revenue is down 11.4% year over year and also recorded a net loss of $202 million. Katapult desperately needs to onboard more large merchants to diversify their customer base and increase their revenue streams. If not their revenue may get dragged down further if Wayfair continues to underperform.

Hight credit risk

Credit risk is also an issue for Katapult going forward. Focusing almost solely on non-prime customers can be a double-edged knife. It is a niche market and the competition is severely less than the prime market. However, as non-prime customers have relatively bad credit ratings, interest rates and installment amounts will usually be very high. This may turn off a lot of customers as they wouldn't want to pay such a high installment amount. It can be very hard for the company to manage credit risks and default rates as non-prime customers are less reliable. The fact that Katapult does not require a credit score and has no late fees also increases the chance of a customer defaulting. This makes the company’s revenue and profitability highly uncertain going forward.

High inflation

The current historical high inflation rate and the possibility of an economic downturn or even recession happening are simply adding more fuel to the fire. During high inflation and weak economic environments, consumers tend to spend their money on essential goods such as groceries or medications. However, almost none of Katapult’s partnering merchants operates in the consumer staples sector. Its biggest merchant such as Wayfair, Lenovo, and Motorola all operates in the consumer discretionary sector. This means Katapult will face a sharp decline in origination volume as sales from its partnering merchants fall substantially.

Besides, non-prime customers are usually much more vulnerable in these environments as they usually have a lower income and fewer savings. As a result, they are very likely to significantly reduce their spending which will put further pressure on origination volume. Even if they do spend, default rates are also very likely to increase as interest rates are rising rapidly at the moment. These problems put Katapult in an even riskier position.

Financials and valuations

Katapult is currently trading at an EV/sales ratio of 0.63 and a PE ratio of 7. This is a significant discount compared to other fintech stocks such as Affirm (AFRM), PayPal (PYPL), and Block (SQ). From the first chart below you can see all these companies are priced at least 4 times more expensive than Katapult's valuation. However, all of them have a much stronger prospect. Affirm is building a BNPL ecosystem and is launching a debit card later this year to complement its platform.

PayPal is building a one-in-all superapp with functions like BNPL, payment transfer, and crypto investing. Square is building a large POS ecosystem and is growing its cash app quickly. From the second chart below you can see Affirm, PayPal, and Block grew revenue by 77%, 13%, and 29% respectively while Katapult barely have any growth. Besides, the EV/sales ratio is going to revise upward as Katapult is expected to see a revenue decline.

It is also forecasted to post a net loss in FY22. Bad debt expenses are very likely to further increase as interest rate rises and the economy weakens, this will significantly affect its profitability. The company didn’t provide any revenue guidance, but according to Seeking Alpha’s analyst estimate, Katapult is expected to see a 12.6% decrease in revenue for FY22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I do not believe Katapult is worth investing in even at its current levels. If the company failed to grow revenue during the BNPL market and e-commerce boom, then I believe it will be very hard for the company to re-accelerate growth. Their products are unappealing to most customers as very limited merchants are using them as a checkout option. Significant customer concentration and high credit risks make the company’s revenue and income highly unstable.

The current high inflation rate with weakening economic conditions will only impose further risk to Katapult’s already highly unstable business. The fact that management didn't provide any formal guidance or numbers for FY22 is also a red flag and speaks a lot about their confidence in the company. Yes, the stock is trading at a cheap valuation, but the risk associated with it is way too high, and I believe the stock will continue to underperform.