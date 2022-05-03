Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Quick company overview

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a global payment technology company that serves more than 15,000 financial institutions and 100M merchants across more than 200 countries. The company operates VisaNet, the world’s largest payment system, connecting cardholders, issuer banks, merchant acquirers and merchants in order to enable fast, secure and reliable electronic payments. During fiscal year 2021, the company processed 165 billion payment transactions totaling more than USD 13 billion.

The company enjoys very strong business economics as highlighted by a ROIC and EBIT margin north of 35% and 65%, respectively. Such results are possible because Visa enjoys a dominant position in a duopoly industry. Indeed, Visa and Mastercard (MA) are the two real options when a bank wants to issue a debit/credit card. Besides, the business model is asset-light which allows Visa to grow without having to spend a lot of money within its business (capex to sales ratio of around 3%).

Economic moats make it difficult to compete with

Visa benefits from the strength of its network, which is reliable and widespread among issuing banks and merchants. Such network is difficult to replicate because the more consumers use Visa cards, the more attractive the payment network becomes for merchants and the more merchants accept Visa cards, the more convenient the payment network becomes for consumers and so on. In addition, payment processing is a highly scalable business because most operating expenses are fixed. As a result, the larger the business, the lower the cost per transaction, which offers Visa a cost advantage.

The combination of these two economic moats (network effect and cost advantage) is extremely difficult to overcome because they confer Visa’s payment network a winner-take-all position. Indeed, competing with Visa requires building a new payment network and convincing financial institutions, consumers and merchants to switch to this new alternative, which seems unlikely given the fact, that a new smaller payment network will be less convenient and more expensive.

Recent history gave us several examples of failing competitive initiatives. Apple Pay (AAPL) and Google Pay (GOOG, GOOGL) have decided to enter into the payment space but have preferred to build their mobile payment platform on top of existing payment network infrastructure. The European Payments Initiative aimed to create a European payment network alternative in order to reduce reliance on Visa and Mastercard. However, two-thirds of financial institutions working on that project decided to withdraw from the project, forcing the remaining banks to abandon the project. It seems that neither banks nor the merchants were ready to make the necessary investments required for the project. Such ending is not surprising given that both banks and merchants do not spend money for using existing card networks, and that these existing solutions benefit from them. Indeed, banks collect interchange fees and merchants enjoy payment convenience and have access to a broad base of consumers (even if they may consider that the fees associated for those services are too elevated).

Strong growth ahead

Visa was able to grow at a very healthy pace over the last decade. Indeed, revenue grew at a 10% CAGR while EPS and FCF per share increased at a 21% CAGR because of margin improvement and share buybacks (the number of shares outstanding decreased by roughly -5% per year). Going forward, we believe that Visa will continue to grow revenue at a high single-digit / low double-digit growth rate over the coming years.

In addition to benefit from the growth in consumer spending (averaged a bit more than 4% over the last two decades), Visa will benefit from the secular trend towards electronic payments. Even though electronic payments are already highly penetrated in the United States (cash accounts for 20/25% of all US payments in volume), they can still account for a larger slice of total payments thanks to the development of e-commerce and mobile that are more prone to card payments. Besides, most regions across the world are significantly less penetrated. In Europe, cash’s share of all payments account for>70% while cards represent slightly less than a quarter of total transactions. Less developed countries are even more behind in terms of card penetration, providing many years of growth opportunities. Finally, Visa is developing several initiatives in order to target new markets such as business-to-business, government-to-consumer or person-to-person transactions. The business-to-consumer market, the market in which Visa operates, is worth USD 30 trillion (Vs. Visa’s revenue of USD ≈ 27B), whereas other opportunities amount USD 155 trillion.

What about the inflation environment?

While inflation has not been an issue for years, it has started to pick up since 2021. Since the war in Ukraine, many market participants consider that high inflation will persist and that economic growth will slow (and could even turn negative). While it is impossible to predict the economy with a high degree of precision, we believe that Visa is in a good position to thrive even during challenging economic periods, especially inflation periods.

Inflation mainly burdens companies with high cost base (low-margin) and no pricing power because inflation has a much higher impact on their profitability. High-margin businesses such as Visa should not fear inflation. First, Visa is a very high-margin business as highlighted by its 65%+ EBIT margin, which means that less than 35% of revenue are at risk of suffering from cost inflation. Then, a vast portion of revenue (>70% of total revenue) fully and automatically take into account inflation. Indeed, Visa collects fees that are based on a percentage of total consumer spending. In short, inflation affects a larger portion of revenue than costs, which is a net positive.

In a recession scenario, the demand for Visa services should remain relatively stable because Visa offers essential services for merchants and banks. Besides, Visa benefits from the cash-to-card transition, which should not suffer from a lower level of economic activity. Finally, consumer spending is relatively resilient as highlighted by the decline of less than 5% of US consumer spending during the 2008 global financial crisis.

From a valuation perspective, inflation fears could still lead to valuation multiple compressions in the short term. However, we believe absolute valuations are not stretched (see next section), reducing the risk for further multiple compression. Over the medium term, change in valuation multiples are almost irrelevant (unless extreme cases), accounting for only 15% of the total shareholder return in average.

Valuation

Visa is currently trading at a 3.8% FCF yield, which seems attractive for a quality-business growing earnings and FCF around 20% per year. Its closest peer Mastercard is trading at a 2.6% FCF yield which is somehow justified by a better growth profile. Historically, both have traded at an average FCF yield of 3.2%. The S&P 500 is trading at a 4.4% FCF yield (equivalent to a 15% discount to Visa) while it has a much lower growth profile and a lower profitability.

While not very cheap from a valuation multiple perspective, we believe the stock is still attractive as it can offer a double-digit return over the coming years and provides an excellent protection against inflation thanks to the combination of high-margins and inflation-indexed revenue.

Risks

The Federal Reserve will soon launch FedNow (expected for 2023/2024), a real time payment service which is more or less a new payment network. If adopted by the different participants, it could become a serious competitive threat to existing card networks. However, the bulk of payment fees are related to interchange fees that remunerate issuing banks (not card networks), thus we are not sure that banks will push to offer that services.

New payments methods such as BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) or same day ACH (Direct debit transactions) or any new payment solution could disintermediate card network. To be successful, those methods need to be affordable for merchants, lucrative for banks and convenient for consumers. In addition, it should provide a solution that Visa is not able to replicate. For instance, Visa has been quite effective to deal with BNPL transactions, turning a potential threat into an opportunity.

New technologies such as Blockchain and cryptocurrencies or any new innovative technology could eventually enable to transfer money without the need of using payment network. However, we believe that existing blockchain technologies are not able to handle the processing of millions of transactions and cryptocurrencies are not yet considered as a medium of exchange (too volatile, lack of trust…).