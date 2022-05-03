Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ: HMHC

In my Q4 2021 letter, I outlined a news story about Houghton Mifflin potentially exploring a sale following a leaked rumor indicating that private equity groups were circling.

The story turned out to be more than a rumor as a few weeks later Veritas Capital submitted a tender offer to acquire HMHC for $21/share or $2.8 billion. The final offer grossly undervalues the business, and a flawed, poorly timed sale process led to Veritas being able to acquire the business for less than 7x free cash flow looking a few years out.

As a reminder, HMHC was at a major inflection point set to see their billings growth and digital recurring revenue explode consistent with a large industry shift to digital education tools alongside massive tailwinds provided by COVID and the federal government.

This is the second time since inception that we've been subject to a top five position being taken out via tender offer prematurely (At Home Group was acquired during 2021) as growth is set to inflect, and in a manner not conducive to having shareholders' best interests in mind. Enough ink has been spilled on the merits of the tender, including here, here and here, so I won't rehash the details, but my expectation is that this will keep happening from time to time as there is a significant amount of private equity dry powder on the sidelines, it's very hard to be a public company management team, and the cost of capital for public companies remains low, allowing PE firms to lever up a transaction with minimal equity issued.

I applaud the funds who took action against such a lowball offer. As for us, I've begun allocating the capital from HMHC to one new position outlined below as well as a smaller, housing-related position that I look forward to disclosing in future letters.

