Greystone Capital - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Massive Tailwinds
Summary
- Veritas Capital submitted a tender offer to acquire HMHC for $21/share or $2.8 billion.
- Veritas acquired the business for less than 7x free cash flow looking a few years out.
- I've begun allocating the capital from HMHC to one new position.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)
In my Q4 2021 letter, I outlined a news story about Houghton Mifflin potentially exploring a sale following a leaked rumor indicating that private equity groups were circling.
The story turned out to be more than a rumor as a few weeks later Veritas Capital submitted a tender offer to acquire HMHC for $21/share or $2.8 billion. The final offer grossly undervalues the business, and a flawed, poorly timed sale process led to Veritas being able to acquire the business for less than 7x free cash flow looking a few years out.
As a reminder, HMHC was at a major inflection point set to see their billings growth and digital recurring revenue explode consistent with a large industry shift to digital education tools alongside massive tailwinds provided by COVID and the federal government.
This is the second time since inception that we've been subject to a top five position being taken out via tender offer prematurely (At Home Group was acquired during 2021) as growth is set to inflect, and in a manner not conducive to having shareholders' best interests in mind. Enough ink has been spilled on the merits of the tender, including here, here and here, so I won't rehash the details, but my expectation is that this will keep happening from time to time as there is a significant amount of private equity dry powder on the sidelines, it's very hard to be a public company management team, and the cost of capital for public companies remains low, allowing PE firms to lever up a transaction with minimal equity issued.
I applaud the funds who took action against such a lowball offer. As for us, I've begun allocating the capital from HMHC to one new position outlined below as well as a smaller, housing-related position that I look forward to disclosing in future letters.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risks which clients should be prepared to bear, including but not limited to partial or complete loss of principal originally invested. Investing in small and microcap companies can result in additional volatility and higher risk due to comparatively low market capitalization, more sensitivity to economic and market conditions, and more limited managerial and financial resources. In addition, small companies typically trade in lower volume, making them more difficult to purchase or sell at the desired time and price or in the desired amount. Please refer to Form ADV Part 2 brochure for more information about Greystone Capital Management and its personnel.