PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) shareholders got two pieces of good news in last week's earnings report and conference call.

First, the series of measures designed to reduce the risk of wildfires appears to be bearing fruit.

Expanding Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings: Piloted in 2021, these new safety settings provide additional safeguards against fire ignitions by rapidly and automatically shutting off power when objects such as a tree or branch fall onto a powerline. These settings decreased CPUC-reportable ignitions on enabled circuits in high fire-risk areas by 80% during the pilot in 2021, compared to the prior three-year average.

CEO Patricia Poppe said in the conference call:

So for example, this year, we've already initiated EPSS on certain circuits under certain conditions, and we've had 27 outages on an EPSS-enabled circuit. In other words, we had enabled EPSS and something did, in fact, make contact with the line and it did, in fact, be energized, and we had zero ignitions in all of those EPSS-enabled circuits. That is a safe risk-reduced system that is in play today. Also, we'll continue to utilize public safety power shutoffs when we encounter dangerous and extreme weather conditions, building on improvements we made in 2021. When we backcast our power shutoff protocols, our analysis shows that we would have prevented 96% of the structures damaged from 2012 through 2020 from catastrophic wildfires."

While reduction figures like 80% and 96% are impressive, the safest long-term solution is to relocate lines underground, something that probably should have been done years ago.

As part of its 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP), PG&E plans to underground at least 175 miles of power lines this year. "The company plans to further increase the pace to complete approximately 3,600 miles by 2026, or roughly one-third of its overall 10,000-mile undergrounding program announced last summer."

"Our stand is that catastrophic wildfires will stop," the company said flatly. This is a welcome change from years of half-measures that, combined with droughts and hillside home-building, have led to major wildfires five years running and six of the last seven. Many of the post-bankruptcy fire expenses are eligible for payment from the state's new California Wildfire Fund.

MAJOR FIRES ATTRIBUTED TO PG&E EQUIPMENT Fire County Acres Structures burned Deaths POST-BANKRUPTCY FILING 2021 Dixie Butte + 4 963,276 1,424 1 2020 Zogg Shasta/Tehama 56,338 231 4 2019 Kincaid Sonoma 77,758 434 0 INCLUDED IN BANKRUPTCY FILING 2018 Camp Butte 153,336 18,804 85 2017 Tubbs* Napa/Sonoma 36,807 5,636 22 Redwood Mendocino 36,523 546 9 Atlas Napa/Solano 51,624 903 6 Nuns, etc. Napa/Sonoma 56,556 1,527 3 Sulphur Lake 2,207 170 0 Cascade Yuba 9,989 274 4 2015 Butte Amador 70,868 921 2 *CalFIRE attributed to privately owned power lines but included in bankruptcy settlement. ;

Source: CalFIRE reports.

Fingers crossed, the dubious streak could end this summer. If so, it could lead to a significant uptick in the share price about the time of the first fall rains.

S&P 500 Restoration Possible

PG&E was kicked out of the S&P 500 in January 2019, just before it filed for bankruptcy under the crushing weight of Camp Fire claims.

According to CFO Christopher Foster: "We recorded GAAP income of $475 million, including noncore items for the first quarter of 2022. This means we've recorded cumulative positive GAAP earnings of $253 million for the most recent 4 consecutive quarters, which means we have met the eligibility requirements for S&P 500 index inclusion."

The company could be added back as soon as the next rebalancing June 17. Inclusion in the S&P 500 universe would mean significant institutional buying.

PG&E's market cap is $25.7 billion, which would place it 293rd in the SPDR S&P 500 Fund, the world largest exchange fund. Its Southern California counterpart, Edison International, remains in the index and is also in the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which owns even more shares than SPY.

EIX has 50.1 million shares in the U.S. ETF market, or 13% of shares outstanding, while PG&E has 90 million (lower priced) shares, or 7%. Thus, inclusion in the S&P 500 could force ETFs to buy around 6% of the shares outstanding.

My guess is that S&P, having been burned by PG&E, won't restore it immediately, but will wait for further results including a no-fire summer.

Fire Victim Trust Overhang

The trust established to compensate 66,000 victims of past PG&E-caused wildfires was awarded 477 million shares (about one-fifth of the total) in the bankruptcy settlement, intended to be worth $6.75 billion at a notional price of $14.15 a share, to go along with $6.75 billion in cash for a nominal value of $13.5 billion.

The price the victims' attorneys agreed to wasn't a good one, as other new investors got in cheaper. PCG consistently has traded below $13, and the trust value is underwater by about $1 billion.

Under pressure to pay claims faster, the trust has sold 100 million shares this year at just over $12 a share. It still owns 377 million shares and because of the earlier sales would need about $14.70 a share to get to full value, by my calculation.

The trust has asked the state for a $1.5 billion loan to pay claims so it can wait for the stock price to rise. Prospects are uncertain.

Until the trust unloads its shares, the overhang will put pressure on the stock. If the stock can rise into the $14 range, the trust likely will seek a negotiated sale with an investment group so it can get out with a sigh of relief.

Valuation Attractive

Because of perceived fire risk and the inability to pay a dividend until at least next year because of bankruptcy settlement requirements, PG&E is cheaper than the other major California investor-owned utilities, Edison International and Sempra.

California Utility Comparison Fwd. P/E P/Tangible Book P/S Yield PG&E 11.57 1.46 1.44 0 Edison Intl. 15.26 1.65 1.76 4.07% Sempra 18.99 2.12 3.96 2.84%

Source: Charles Schwab & Co.

Preferred Issues

After 4.5 years with suspended payouts, PG&E's eight series of preferred issues finally went ex-dividend last week, although the arrears, as much as $6.75 a share, won't show up in shareholder accounts until mid-May.

The first four series offer current yields around 6% , better than the last four and the preferreds of other electric and gas utilities listed in the chart below.

Issue Coupon Par Recent price Dividend Yield PCG-A 6% 25 24.96 1.5 0.0601 PCG-B 5.50% 25 23.00 1.38 0.06 PCG-C 5.00% 25 20.95 1.25 0.0597 PCG-D 5.00% 25 20.20 1.25 0.0619 PCG-E 5% 25 21.52 1.25 0.0581 PCG-G 4.80% 25 22.23 1.2 0.054 PCG-H 4.50% 25 20.60 1.13 0.0549 PCG-I 4.38% 25 19.24 1.09 0.0567 SCE-G 5.10% 25 21.90 1.275 0.0582 DUK-A 5.75% 25 26.04 1.44 0.0553 SOCGP 6% 25 30.74 1.5 0.0488

Source: Yahoo Finance

One thing I like to do in corrections and bear markets is sell growth stocks and buy issues that raise the yield of my portfolio. Higher-coupon preferreds like PCG-PA and PCG-PB fit the bill, and I'm hanging on to my shares.

Conclusion:

I don't see PCG rising much until the end of wildfire season, and any forecast of dry east winds or reports of fires breaking out likely will cause a tumble. In the fall, the common may rise to the $14 range, at which point the Fire Victim Trust likely will seek a negotiated sale, the S&P 500 might add it, and the stock can go up until it's valued more comparably with other utilities.