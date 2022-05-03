nimu1956/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, the French multinational insurance company Axa (OTCQX:AXAHY) is an appealing investment in times of high inflation. This is due to the following company characteristics:

The company has a strong brand image and I think this could enable it to pass on higher costs caused by inflation to the consumer.

Axa is a profitable company with a solid balance sheet, which will enable it to handle higher interest rates brought on by inflation.

The company does not need to make large capital investments each year to keep their business running, allowing them to be less affected by higher costs and higher interest rates.

Since Axa invests part of its insurance premiums in bonds, the return they can generate on invested capital can increase when interest rates grow.

Axa's global diversification enables the company to compensate declines in profits in certain regions with increasing profits in other regions.

My valuation model shows that Axa is currently undervalued with an upside of 11.5%.

I rate Axa as a buy due to the fact that the company is currently undervalued, has a stable business model, a solid balance sheet as well as a strong brand image and a globally diversified product portfolio.

Axa's Business Model

Axa is a French multinational insurance company. The company differentiates between the following product categories: Property & Casualty, Life & Savings, Health, Asset Management and Banking. In 2021, Axa generated a revenue of €99.931 billion. This is an increase of 3.3% compared to 2020, when a revenue of €96.723 billion was generated.

Over the last five years, the company has made a transformation from a Life company to being predominantly Property & Casualty based. Today, Axa is focused on cash generative and fee-based business lines.

The company generates most of its revenue in the sector of Property & Casualty (49.37%), followed by Life & Savings (33.32%) and Health (15.23%). The areas of Asset Management (1.52%) and Banking (0.54%) make up a smaller proportion of Axa’s total revenue. In percentage terms, revenue in the Asset Management category grew the most in 2021 in comparison to 2020 (20.1%).

Axa’s Gross Revenue by Product Category:

Source: Axa's Annual Report 2021

The growth in all of Axa’s product categories in 2021 in comparison to 2020, demonstrates the strong business model and excellent market position that the company holds within the insurance sector. I expect that these characteristics will contribute to the company’s strong performance in times of high inflation, because they can help to avoid any major problems associated with increasing costs.

The level of competition Axa has with its competitors varies in the different countries where they operate. Axa competes with insurance companies, banks, asset management companies, investment advisors and other financial institutions. The fact that they compete with companies from different sectors at the same time shows us the intense competition Axa faces.

Important Company Characteristics to Operate Successfully in a High Inflation Environment

An investment can be appealing in times of high inflation if the company succeeds in increasing its profits despite higher costs. Profits should at least increase in line with inflation. From my point of view, the company should fulfill different characteristics in order to operate successfully in a high inflation environment and thus become an attractive proposition for an investor:

Strong Brand Image to Increase Pricing Power

A company with a strong brand image is more likely to be able to pass on higher costs caused by inflation to the consumer. A stronger brand image creates more loyal customers, and loyal customers tend to be more willing to accept price increases. It is important that consumers are willing to pay the increased prices so that the company does not lose market share as a result of the higher costs involved.

This was also cited by Warren Buffett as being one of the most important corporate characteristics in times of high inflation. In a letter to shareholders that he wrote in 1981, he pointed out the importance of investing in companies that are able to push through higher prices without losing their market share.

Axa was ranked at position 88 on the Forbes list of the most valuable brands in the world in 2020. The French insurance company is placed one spot ahead of its competitor Allianz, which sits at position 89. Within the category of financial services, Axa is globally ranked at position 12, according to Forbes.

The company’s strong brand image enables Axa to maintain a stronger pricing power than some of its competitors with a lower brand strength. This enables Axa to be able to push through higher prices compared to some of its competitors, thus making the company an appealing investment in a high inflation environment.

High Profitability to be Able to Deal with Increased Costs

Highly profitable companies are better equipped to deal with increased costs. Firstly, they are less likely to face financial difficulties when costs go up. Secondly, these companies have the ability to be able to postpone price increases as a result of increasing costs. This allows them to offer cheaper products compared to the competition and thereby gain additional customers and market share.

The EBIT margin of 7.97% gives Axa some room for manoeuvre to be able to react to increased costs. On Seeking Alpha's factor grades for profitability Axa has an A-. This result reflects Axa's high level of profitability in comparison to its competitors.

In 2021, Axa had a Property & Casualty Combined Ratio of 94.6%. This Combined Ratio is another indicator for the high profitability of the French multinational insurance company. The ratio shows how the company is performing in its daily operations. The fact that Axa has a Combined Ratio of below 100 percent, indicates that they are making an underwriting profit. It also demonstrates that the company is paying out less money than it is receiving from its premiums. This all exhibits the robust and stable nature of their business model and further strengthens my belief that Axa will do well in a high inflation environment.

Requisition of Low Capital Investment to be Affected Less by Increased Costs and Growing Interest Rates

Companies that do not require large capital investments, tend to be affected less by increased costs and growing interest rates, compared to those that do require large capital investments every year to keep the business running. Capital investment is defined as the acquisition of physical assets by a company to achieve its long-term goals.

Higher interest rates as a result of inflation generally make investments more expensive and the costs may increase even further for companies that have to make large capital investments. This characteristic of an excellent company in a high inflation environment is also in line with what Warren Buffet, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said in 2015 during a shareholder meeting. Buffett mentioned that the best businesses during inflation are those that you buy once and for which you do not need to make capital investments subsequently.

Axa generates a high profit year after year. Compared to other companies, they require relatively little capital investments to keep the business running. Companies that produce material goods, such as a car manufacturer, often require a relatively large amount of capital investments and are therefore less appealing for investors in a high inflation environment.

Solid Balance Sheet to Cope with Higher Interest Rates

A company with a strong balance sheet is more likely to be able to handle higher interest rates caused by inflation. A company, for example, that is constantly dependent on raising new debt capital would be more likely to be negatively affected by the consequences of increased interest rates that can result from inflation.

Axa has an AA- credit rating from Standard & Poor’s with a stable outlook, as well as a AA3 credit rating from Moody’s with a stable outlook and also a rating of AA- from Fitch with a positive outlook. All of these ratings underline Axa's solid balance sheet. Given this along with the company’s stable earnings year over year, I expect that rising interest rates as a result of inflation shouldn't pose any major problems for the company.

The strength of Axa's balance sheet is also evidenced by their Solvency II Ratio of 217%. The company increased its dividend to €1.54 per share in 2021 and has furthermore followed the completion of a share buyback of €1.7 billion in 2021. Compared to 2020, Axa's dividend was increased by 7.7%. This is the result of Axa's long-term strategy of steadily increasing earnings per share and is another indicator of a strong business model.

The Business Model Should not be Negatively Affected by Growing Interest Rates

The company's business model should be strong and robust, and it should not be affected negatively through interest rates that may grow as a result of inflation.

Insurance companies like Axa can even benefit from higher inflation. Due to the fact that interest rates increase as a result of inflation over the long-term, the interest rates on bonds also increases. Since a company like Axa invests part of its insurance premiums in bonds, the return they can obtain on invested capital can increase while interest rates grow.

Compared to 2020, Axa's assets under management (AUM) increased by €29 billion in 2021 to a total of €887 billion. Gross revenue in Asset Management was up 20% to €1.523 billion mainly driven by higher management, distribution and performance fees, which were stimulated by favorable market conditions, according to the company. Axa’s increasing assets under management (AUM) provide further evidence that the company could be an excellent investment in times of high inflation.

Global Diversification to Compensate Declines in Profits in Certain Countries with Increasing Profits in Other Countries

A globally diversified company is more likely to be able to compensate a decline in profits as a result of increased costs in certain countries with the profit made in other countries.

Axa divides its business into the following geographic regions: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International and Transversal & Central Holdings.

Axa’s Gross Revenue by Geographic Regions:

Source: Axa's Annual Report 2021

Axa's global diversification shows that the company would be able to compensate revenue declines in certain regions by increasing their revenue in other regions. This is evidenced by the fact that Axa recorded revenue growth in almost all regions in 2021 compared to the previous year. In France, the company increased its revenue by 13.1% from €25.064 billion in 2020 to €28.349 billion in 2021. Due to this successful global diversification, I expect that Axa will be an attractive hedge against inflation from an investor’s perspective.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I have used the EPS Multiplier Method to determine the intrinsic value of Axa. The method calculates a fair value of $29.18 for the company. At the current share price, this results in an upside of 11.5%.

The Seeking Alpha EPS FWD Long-Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) Rate of Axa is 7%. Therefore, I assume an EPS growth rate of 7% for the company over the next 10 years. This is also in line with Axa management expectations, who expect to deliver EPS growth at the higher end of the 3-7% CAGR target range in the coming years.

Next, I assume an average annual growth rate of 3% for the following 10 years. I have used Axa’s current discount rate (WACC) of 4.65% to calculate a fair value.

My calculations are based on the following information as presented below:

Company Ticker AXAHY EPS $3.4 Discount Rate 4.65% Growth Rate for the First 10 Years 7% Growth Rate for the Next 10 Years 3% Current Stock Price $26.18 PE Ratio 7.70

Source: The Author

Based on the above assumptions, I calculated the following results:

Intrinsic Value $29.18 Current Stock Price $26.18 Margin of Safety 10.3% Upside/Downside 11.5%

Source: The Author

Relative Valuation Models

Axa’s P/E (TTM) Ratio

Axa’s P/E Ratio currently sits at 7.98 while their average P/E Ratio of the last 5 years is 14.52. The comparison shows us that the current P/E Ratio of Axa is 45.02% lower than its average from the last five years. Therefore, this indicator suggests that the company is currently undervalued.

When comparing Axa’s P/E Ratio of 7.98 with the sector medium of 10.02, it provides further evidence that the company is indeed currently undervalued. The current P/E Ratio is 20.27% below the sector medium.

The chart below shows Axa's P/E ratio from over the last 5 years, which once again highlights that, at this moment in time, the company is undervalued:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Axa in comparison to some of its competitors:

Axa Allianz Zurich Generali MetLife American International Group Market Cap 64.50B 91.49B 67.52B 29.88B 55.20B 47.67B Revenue (TTM) 139.05B 130.29B 70.05B 109.40B 71.08B 52.05B Revenue Growth 5 Year (CAGR) -0.78% 1.53% 0.79% 3.23% 3.20% 0.33% EBIT Margin 7.97% 6.05% 11.38% 5.67% 12.72% 21.47% P/E GAAP (TTM) 7.98 12.50 13.14 10.16 9.27 5.55 Dividend Yield (FWD) 6.18% 5.47% 4.83% 5.45% 2.95% 2.13% Dividend Growth 5 Yr (CAGR) 15.44% 6.80% 14.38% 17.01% 6.13% 0.00%

Source: Seeking Alpha and The Wall Street Journal

Comparing Axa with some of its competitors in the insurance sector, underlines the French insurance company’s strong position within its industry. In comparison to Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY), Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY), Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF), MetLife (NYSE:MET) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG), Axa generates the highest revenue ($139 billion), has the highest dividend yield (6.18%) and also has one of the highest dividend growth rates from over the last five years (15.44%). These indicators reinforce my opinion that Axa could be an excellent investment in times of high inflation.

Risks

I see the enormous competitive pressure that Axa is exposed to as one of the main risks of investing in them. Axa operates in an extremely competitive business environment, competing with other insurance and reinsurance companies, but also with asset management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, commercial and investment banks.

Furthermore, disruptive competitive challenges from the emergence of new competitors needs to be considered, such as financial technology companies and insurance technology companies. These competitors can benefit from less extensive regulatory requirements as well as from technological innovation.

As well as this, continued consolidation of both the insurance and the reinsurance sectors could also result in increased competition. This could therefore lead to increased pricing pressures and a decrease in the company’s profitability.

Furthermore, the occurrence of natural disasters, for example those resulting from diseases or climatic conditions could affect the results of Axa’s business operations in the future.

The fact that Axa has existed for over 200 years and that the company’s management has already proved that it is able to successfully react to changing market conditions, strengthens my belief that Axa will be able to assert itself against its competitors in the future.

However, I see the currency as an additional risk for investors from the United States. A potential depreciation of the euro against the dollar represents a risk for U.S. investors. A declining GDP in Europe, could be one of the reasons for this occurring in the upcoming years.

The Bottom Line

The EPS Multiplier Method, which I have used to determine the intrinsic value of Axa, calculates a fair value of $29.18 for the company. At the current share price, this results in an upside of 11.5%. Based on this calculation, the stock of Axa can currently be considered as undervalued. Furthermore, additional Relative Valuation Models also show that the Axa stock is currently undervalued.

Taking into consideration the current stock price of Axa, its strong brand image that strengthens the company with pricing power, as well as its solid balance sheet and its high profitability and global diversification, I rate Axa as a buy. From my point of view, the stock is an excellent fit for a high inflation environment. The company should be able to cope with higher interest rates caused by inflation due to its strong business model and high profitability as well as the requisition of lower capital investments in comparison to other industries.

Furthermore, I think an investment in Axa is attractive because of the company’s relatively high dividend yield of 6.18%, plus the relatively low P/E Ratio of 7.98, which is 45.02% below its average P/E Ratio of the last five years and 20.27% below the sector medium. These characteristics also make the Axa stock appealing for dividend-income investors. Personally, I am invested in Axa and I see the company as a long-term investment. I will keep my stock in Axa in times of high inflation as well as in times of lower inflation. I plan to benefit from the dividend payments of the company while maintaining a long holding period.