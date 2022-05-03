grey/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) continues on its track to reinstate the dividend to pre-pandemic levels, showcased by the recent 14% dividend hike that follows another double-digit raise during the previous quarter. Energy Transfer should be able to serve up several other dividend hikes in the current year, which should eventually lift the dividend to a quite attractive $1.20+ per share. Between these upcoming dividend raises, strong inflation protection, and an inexpensive valuation, Energy Transfer looks like a compelling stock to own in the current environment.

ET Stock - Another Major Dividend Raise Has Been Served Up

During the initial phase of the pandemic, when there was massive uncertainty about future energy prices and the eventual recovery of the economy, Energy Transfer decided to cut its dividend in half. This didn't sit well with many investors, but one can argue that the decision wasn't too bad at the time, as being conservative in uncertain times can be a rational choice.

However, now it has become very clear that ET's cash flows will remain strong, which is why the company has started to raise the dividend again. Management even went as far as declaring that lifting the dividend to pre-crisis levels was the "top priority". So far, the company has delivered on that front, with two back-to-back double-digit dividend increases. In January, ET lifted its dividend by 15%, and that was followed up by another 14% dividend increase last week. In absolute terms, the second dividend raise was even bigger, at 2.5c, whereas the company had increased the payout by 2.25c in January. If Energy Transfer keeps raising the dividend by 2.5c per quarter, it would take one more year for the dividend to be fully reinstated at the pre-pandemic level of $0.305 per share per quarter. That would make for a dividend yield of almost exactly 11% based on ET's current share price of $11.10.

More Dividend Growth Is Easily Financed

Thanks to ET's strong cash generation, lifting the dividend by a couple of cents per quarter until the dividend is fully reinstated shouldn't be a problem. The company is forecasting EBITDA of $12 billion for the current year, which we can use to calculate what the company's free cash flows could look like this year. With adjustments being made for EBITDA that belongs to Sunoco (SUN) and USA Compression Partners (USAC), for preferred unit distributions, as well as for interest expenses ($3.4 billion between the four positions), we get to operating cash flow of $8.6 billion. This number then has to be reduced by what ET spends on maintenance capital expenditures ($650 million) and on growth projects ($1.8 billion in 2022), which gets us to free cash flow of around $6.2 billion. Even when we round that number down to $6 billion in order to be conservative, we see that the dividend at the old level of $1.22 per share seems very much achievable, as that would cost the company $3.8 billion a year. In other words, once the dividend is fully reinstated, Energy Transfer still would have surplus free cash flow of $2+ billion a year, even after paying for growth projects.

If it takes ET around one year to raise the dividend to the old payout, surplus free cash flow in 2022 and 2023 will be even higher than the above amount, as dividends will still be below the $1.22 level on an annual basis for both years. The above estimate also does not yet factor in the impact of ET's growth projects that will come online over the years, or the impact of declining interest expenses as debt is being paid down. It seems pretty clear that ET will have sufficient breathing room after ramping up its dividend to pre-crisis levels to pursue a range of additional objectives, such as further debt reduction, buybacks, or potential M&A. I do believe that debt reduction and buybacks are the most attractive opportunities relative to organic growth spending and M&A, as they should provide ample returns while coming with no regulatory or execution risk, unlike growth projects and takeovers.

Energy Transfer Offers Strong Inflation Protection

Inflation is running at the highest rate in more than 40 years, and despite a rise in treasury yields in the last couple of months, real rates are still deeply negative. Not surprisingly, many investors are looking for ways to protect their wealth (in real terms) in this environment. I do believe that Energy Transfer offers compelling inflation protection, relative to what investors can get elsewhere.

Not only is there a high initial yield that is way higher than what one can get from most fixed-income investments, at more than 7%, but investors also get dividend raises that are way higher than the rate of inflation. CPI increases have been in the 8%-9% range recently, but ET has raised its payout by around 30% in 2022 already -- and more raises are likely in the coming quarters.

Energy Transfer also seems like a strong inflation play due to two other reasons. First, it is a real asset owner that benefits from having financed many asset purchases with debt in the past. The pipes that Energy Transfer owns are essential for energy security in the US, and they have been paid for years ago, using "yesterday's dollars". The rates that ET can demand for transporting oil, gas, or products through its pipes rise over time, either through contract renegotiations or through contracted rate increases. This makes the value of the pipes and other hard assets rise over the years.

One can also look at the amount of money it would cost to rebuild or replace ET's infrastructure -- due to rising steel and labor costs, replacement costs would be way higher compared to what ET paid in the past. Due to rising regulatory requirements and pressures, many of the larger pipelines likely couldn't be built in 2022 at all -- no matter the price. ET paid a certain amount of money for its assets in the past, but the value of these assets rises thanks to inflation, and the cash flows these assets throw off rise as well.

With ET having financed past growth projects and acquisitions with debt it also benefits from having locked-in interest rates at below-inflation levels. ET's weighted average interest rate is around 4.5%, which means that the real value of its sizeable debt load declines by around 4% a year with inflation at the current level. I do believe that inflation will decline from the 8%+ level eventually, but at least for now, the real rates ET pays for its debt are deeply negative. In a way, ET benefits from inflation in the same way real estate investments do -- the underlying value of the real asset rises, while debt is being inflated away over time.

There's another reason Energy Transfer should benefit from inflation. High inflation that results in rising commodity prices makes oil and natural gas producers way more profitable, with many of these companies reporting excellent profits for Q1. Strong profitability for ET's counterparties means that counterparty risk declines, as there is a very small possibility that energy producers can't make their contracted payments in the current environment. High commodity prices also mean that growing production becomes more economically attractive for energy companies, which could result in additional demand for pipeline capacity -- which would be beneficial for pipeline companies such as ET, as they can demand higher rates for future contracts while filling unused capacity (for the pipes where usage is below 100%).

In short, there are several reasons that make real asset infrastructure players such as Energy Transfer inflation beneficiaries. In ET's case, thanks to its high initial yield and expected strong dividend growth, we could be looking at an especially strong inflation play.

Takeaway

Energy Transfer shareholders that bought before the pandemic have had a rough two years, with considerable share price declines during the initial phase of the pandemic, followed by a 50% dividend cut. But ET is positioned to correct these issues in the future. The company is on track to fully reinstate its dividend at pre-crisis levels over the next year, delivering two double-digit dividend raises in 2022 already.

The company is also a strong inflation play, as its debt load gets inflated away while the value of its pipes and other hard assets continues to rise, as do its cash flows thanks to contracted rate increases. With its customers becoming wealthier every day thanks to high commodity prices, risks are declining for ET, making it a better investment over time.

Energy Transfer is valued at $34 billion today, which is less than 6x my free cash flow estimate for the current year -- with growth spending already factored into the FCF estimate. A free cash flow multiple of 8 would not be demanding and could result in a share price of $15-$16, which shows that ET has considerable share price upside potential going forward, on top of delivering an attractive dividend yield and strong near-term dividend growth.