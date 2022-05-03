BeyondImages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Background And History

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is an Australian mining conglomerate with Southeast Asia and South America holdings. BHP mines and produces a variety of commodities and minerals such as natural gas, nickel, uranium, petroleum, copper, and iron. Historically, many of these commodities have performed poorly. However, recently there have been major price surges in nickel and copper markets. This has led to a boom in the mining industry which analysts have quickly picked up on. Now, stocks with a physical production focus and strong free cash flow have returned to favor. While BHP may offer value potential, it doesn't have enough kick to balance out an effective portfolio.

Stagnant Operational Growth Is Worrisome

The company has seen little innovation in an industry that is constantly changing. Rio Tinto (RIO), Vale (VALE), and BHP have been the main trio in the mining industry for some time. However, there has become a separation between the group and BHP. Rio and Vale have been focusing on the rare earth market to supply the burgeoning renewable energy. Meanwhile, BHP has doubled down on its strategy and has entrenched itself in a value trap. While free cash flow may be growing, the overall earnings per share will not cover the dividend payout. This should worry BHP holders as the fundamentals may soon be disrupted. Rio Tinto and Vale both have made acquisitions in this area to help strengthen their overall financial performance. BHP needs to take a measure to increase its earnings per share and have its dividend payout in a stable position.

BHP Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Source: (BHP Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Even though BHP has been investing heavily in its technology supply chain, its innovations are still not enough. Due to BHP mine's geographic location, they are not well-positioned to benefit from pricing power. Even though BHP has fleet advantages and partnerships with small OEMs, it is not enough to compensate for the lack of diversification.

Dividend Risks Are Not Priced In

With a $6 forward annual dividend payout and 11x P/E, the stock may look cheap, but that is deceptive due to the core business's low growth. Currently, the business is only earning $6.52 FWD dividend yield. This means the core business after payouts is generating .52c per share, meaning the core business is really trading around 144 P/E. This is quite high compared to Vale's $3.61 EPS and $1.45 FWD dividend yield. After the dividend, Vale still trades at 9.23x earnings. This is a hefty amount when comparing the two businesses that are so similar. Using a different peer, Rio Tinto's Dividend Payout Ratio is much lower than BHP's. Using an FWD dividend yield of $8.34 and P/E of 5.52 at $71 per share, Rio Tinto is well-positioned to maintain its dividend. Their dividend payout is at 54% while BHP's is much higher. BHP at $67 per share and an FWD EPS of $10.41, their payout ratio comes to 90% of their earnings. It's clear that BHP is close to a dividend trap situation. The dividend is priced into the stock and there is low to no growth expected ahead. Currently, the stock operates to generate dividends for existing shareholders which doesn't bode well for people looking to park their money. There are also far superior ways to play the commodity space than BHP. This lead will only widen if BHP doubles down on its core principles.

Valuation Has Capped Out For Now

The value of BHP shares has peaked for now and investors should look for other opportunities in the mining space. This is partly because BHP is tainted by its petroleum endeavors. The valuation isn't justified given the future growth potential of the stock.

BHP Seeking Alpha Gross Profit Margin Peer Comparison

Source: (BHP Seeking Alpha Gross Profit Margin Peer Comparison)

BHP has seen little margin expansion in the past twelve months. Even though margins are materially higher than both Vale and Rio Tinto, there is no growth. This is reflective of the legacy markets and the low expansion potential. In terms of total return, BHP has been in line with its peers. This shows that there is little reason to choose BHP over a competitor. Both Vale and Rio Tinto have seen better fundamental growth and continue to expand buybacks and their dividend.

Conclusion And Rating

BHP has excellent opportunities. The company, however, doesn't hold up to its peers. I rate BHP a hold given its legacy operations and low real earnings. I look forward to covering BHP and the mining industry moving forward.