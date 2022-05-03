NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Following Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) F1Q results, we will buy shares on weakness here. As anticipated, Varonis reported numbers that largely met estimates and provided guidance that is considered mixed. The write-down of revenue from Russia impacts Varonis revenue and guidance. According to CFO Guy Melamed:

Historically, Russia has represented only about 1% of our business. As a result of the sanctions imposed by the US and other countries, the write-off of that business in Q1 impacted ARR by approximately $3 million. For the full year, we are assuming zero contribution from the region. Consequently, the impact to our original revenue and ARR expectations will be in the $4 to $5 million range."

Varonis maintained its full-year revenue and ARR guidance despite writing down Russia's contribution, citing strong demand trends. However, the stock is showing weakness aftermarket, providing investors a decent entry point for a unique asset in security software.

The hackers and malicious insiders constantly seek valuable data such as customers, patients, employees, financial records, strategic product plans, and other sensitive information. Most of the time, this data is stored in files and emails and various databases and other applications such as Salesforce, HubSpot, etc. Varonis is the most comprehensive data-centric software player today. Varonis's solutions focus on the security of the data itself rather than the security of networks, servers, or applications, making the asset very unique. As the volume of the data continues to grow unchecked, securing the data is becoming very complex and time-consuming. We believe Varonis has one of the best solutions in the market, and we expect the company stock to do well as the company continues to execute on its go-to-market and product roadmaps.

Another good quarter

Varonis reported a mixed quarter beating on revenue and EPS and guiding up for both F2Q and the full year. Varonis reported revenue of $96.3 million, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $95.9 million and at the high-end of its prior guidance of $94.5-96.5 million. EPS was a loss of nine cents, again better than the consensus loss of ten cents. EPS outperformance was driven by higher than expected revenue and lower than expected Opex. Total revenue grew about 29% Y/Y, Subscription revenue grew about 54% Y/Y, and the company generated $24.5 million in operating cash. ARR was $404.5 million and was up 32% Y/Y.

North America's revenue grew 31% to $69.1 million and made up 72% of total revenue. EMEA revenue grew 20% during the quarter. The company noted that 74% of its clients have four or more licenses, and 442% of the install base have deployed six or more licenses. The following chart illustrates the growth of license adoption.

Varonis

The following chart illustrates Varonis's performance versus our estimates.

TechStockPros

Conservative guidance is the norm

Varonis is not a flashy company that is known to issue aggressive guidance. Varonis is downright conservative and is known for issuing conservative guidance. We believe F2Q guidance is no exception. Varonis guided Q2 revenue in the range of $110.5 million to $112.0 million, versus a prior consensus estimate of $111.5 million. EPS is expected in the range of negative two cents to negative one cent, versus the prior consensus of negative one cent. The write-down of Russia's revenue contribution and FX impacts the guidance for 2Q and FY. The company is reaffirming full-year guidance for ARR and Revenue. CFO Guy Melamed noted that:

Though the sanction write-down is the current reality, we see a strong demand environment. Therefore, we are reaffirming our original full-year guidance for both ARR and revenues."

The following chart illustrates Varonis's guidance.

Varonis

Potential takeout candidate

We continue to believe Varonis makes for a compelling acquisition candidate for various businesses. Varonis' products have synergies with both security and infrastructure companies. Varonis is probably the only company that addresses the data security problem comprehensively. A single code base drives all Varonis products. The company's revenue and business model are attractive, given that it has already transitioned from a perpetual sales model to a subscription model. The company has about 8,000 customers worldwide and has a significant headroom in penetrating the enterprise and mid-market segments.

Historical takeout multiples range for software names is 4-8x on the next twelve months (NTM) EV/sales basis, but given the subscription model, the multiple could be much higher and in the range of 10-20x. SailPoint (SAIL) was recently taken private at an 11x multiple by Thoma Bravo. If we give Varonis the exact takeout multiple, it translates into a stock price of $65.

What to do with the stock

Over the last six months, many high-growth tech stocks with barely any earnings have continued to suffer in the hands of investors. Varonis data-centric security is a unique property in our coverage universe. Despite being best-in-class software, Varonis also suffered in the hands of investors.

Following Varonis's mixed results, the stock is indicating weakness aftermarket. We urge investors to buy the weakness. Varonis is the only data-centric security in our coverage universe. Varonis's products effectively secure data that is scattered throughout the enterprise. In addition, data is also scattered within various SaaS applications such as Jira, GitHub, Salesforce (CRM), and Dropbox (DBX), presenting companies with elevated risk. As the data sprawl continued and worsened with the onset of the COVID pandemic, the attack surface continued to widen. When the attack surface widens, it is tough to secure it. We believe Varonis is one of the most effective solutions in the industry. Hence, we expect it to grow north of 20% for the next several years.

The company is conservative when issuing guidance. Hence we expect the beat and raise quarters to continue. We are highly confident in Varonis's growth prospects and its position within the data security landscape. With long-term growth prospects, reasonable valuation, and presenting an excellent risk-reward profile, we would urge new investors to buy shares here. We own the stock, and we would buy a few more shares on weakness to build an excellent position over time.