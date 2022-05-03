_laurent/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In this article, I'm going to revisit LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). I wrote about the company a few months ago, and the performance of the company following the war and the ongoing recessionary environment has not been especially impressive. In fact, my position in the company is down somewhat, even including FX.

However, this does not deter me from LVMH - quite the opposite.

In this article, I will show you exactly why I consider LVMH a good company to invest in here.

LVMH - Updating my thesis

Like I said, since my last LVMH article the company has seen a drop in the double digits. This is, however, not in any way reflective of the company's actual core results, for 2021 or for 1Q22.

LVMH actually had a very strong start to 2022, despite a massively challenging macro. The company provided consensus-beating numbers, opening a good year of 2022. Revenue grew 23%.

LVMH 1Q22 (LVMH IR)

Every single business line provided better-than-expected growth, except for the Wine & Spirit segment. This was due to timing issues on the world market, with a calendar shift for the Chinese New Year, as well as ongoing logistical and supply issues. This had the net effect of a contraction in the cognac segment which was only partially offset by positive trends in champagne.

The highlight in the company's results was, once and again, the fashion & leather goods segment, with a 30% YoY revenue growth, almost 8% above general consensus. Let me remind you again, this is despite ongoing zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies and supply chain issues. Watches & Jewellery also experienced some growth with continued recovery and appreciation for hard assets such as watches.

Perfumes & Cosmetics saw substantial demand-driven sales growth due to skincare and success in Dior and Guerlain lines, and Sephora continued to drive the company's retail business.

All of these positives were despite ongoing lockdowns, travel disruptions, and ongoing issues for the company. Hong Kong especially, a luxury center, continues to be heavily impacted here.

In the end, however, COVID-19 is only a temporary weight on the company's business. People in Russia cutting up their bags and throwing away their luxury goods hasn't really impacted business. Instead, demand has been coming out of Japan, Europe, of the US. Travel restrictions have several effects, but one of them is increased consumption of luxury goods at home. Europe has also seen some recovery in tourism towards the later part of 1Q22.

LVMH 1Q22 (LVMH IR)

LVMH doesn’t believe this wave of lockdowns in China is worse than that in 2020. The group is confident that sales will come back (exceed) as quickly as restrictions are eased. The inevitable business contraction caused by lockdowns and restrictions will see reversion - and massive reversion, once the restrictions ease up. The recovery in China once they dissipate will add to a significant recovery that will drive sales of goods seven higher and higher.

Despite all the focus on China, luxury markets are still led by the US in terms of revenue, at around 24% of the company's entire annual revenues. There are some clear luxury trends found due to the accumulated COVID-19 savings, in new areas such as Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, which have appeared as new "luxury hubs". Despite increased living costs and energy price surges that have been dragging down consumer sentiment, the company accelerated its growth by 26% during the quarter.

LVMH 1Q22 (LVMH IR)

Risks

Well, cost inflation for one. But LVMH is a company that will simply adjust its pricing to absorb any inflation and supply chain impact. It's one of the few companies that I would argue can charge almost anything they want for their products, given that they own some of the most sought-after luxury goods on the planet.

Because of these numbers, I'm expecting better results for 2022, and I'm adjusting my top-line forecasts. I also want to downplay the Russia/Ukraine crisis somewhat. It's impossible to say exactly what the impact will be, but the company will be more solidly positioned than currently, and I'm maintaining a high upside for the company.

LVMH is taking advantage, focusing on its innovation and its selection of high-quality products and very selective brand investment. The company is expanding its already-impressive store network, and investing in more cost management and agility, something which has proven profitable over the past few years.

Let's look at the changes to the company valuation here.

LVMH - Company valuation

We already know this company is at a premium multiple. It always has been, and it likely will always be at somewhat of a premium, representing just what exactly it does.

You have my latest piece on the baseline valuation thesis for LVMH. I'm slightly bumping my overall price targets here, which means upward-adjusting my DCF and my NAV multiples based on not only a strong 1Q22, but on a strong overall FY22.

I'm now expecting EBITDA growth of 9%, with continued very high EBITDA margin. I expect LVMH to outperform its peer group as well, as I maintain a stance that none of the peers really share LVMH's fundamental advantages in this field. The variance in analyst targets based on the analysts following the company remains. I fully acknowledge that LVMH may, in fact, go as low as €300-€400, or as high as €1,000 - at least that's how I view the company.

I'm also not bumping my overall share price target range, more changing my position in that range. I guided for a range of €690-€780 in my previous article. I'm now taking a positive peer-based and DCF stance for the company with a €775/share PT.

While it is very true that the company could be bought at somewhat below 20X P/E years ago, this was prior to its investments in hotels as well as the current results we see from its retail operations. We also need to consider that current numbers are expected to come in at triple-digit GAAP increases, followed by double-digit EPS growth.

I also want to remind readers and investors, that dividend growth for LVMH has in fact been rather positive, with double-digit dividend growth historically, and future possible dividend bumps.

The company's valuation has been dipping below its historical premium valuation, which really gives us a good upside here.

Based on a 26X P/E, the upside on today's valuation and forecasts is close to 50% total RoR in less than 3 years based on buying the world's largest luxury company.

LVMH upside (LVMH IR)

Forecast misses exist here - yes. They even exist as much as 23-30% of the time on a negative side, though these misses are in the past, in 2014-2015.

I mentioned that this is one of the few companies I would have in my buy-and-hold-forever list going forward. That hasn't changed - in fact, it has improved since that last article given the lower company valuation we're seeing.

The improved outlook is the reason I'm bumping my target by €25 on a per-share basis.

The qualities of this company haven't changed.

Portfolio quality

Product desirability

Projected earnings growth

Asset resilience

Through-Cyclic business model resilience

Forward-thinking business model, combining the best of the new with appealing old

Superb management

Institution-like long-term safety

I will argue with you that very, very few companies manage to tick all of these boxes.

Thesis

LVMH has the following thesis.

This is the largest luxury business in the world, a company with an absolutely massive sort of upside and superb fundamentals.

LVMH has an upside of around 16-20% annually for the next 3-4 years, or 50% in less than 3 years.

I expect significant, long-term outperformance from the company, while your money remains safe in one of the more fundamental businesses in the sector.

This company also fulfills every last one of my investment criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Based on such trends, current earnings, and forecasted EPS growth in 2021, I consider LVMH a "BUY" with an upside of at least 16-20% this year, potentially more in a 3-year period.