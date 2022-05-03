Callon Petroleum: May Be Able To Reduce Its Net Debt By 60% Over Next 2 Years
Summary
- Callon is projected to generate over $1.6 billion in positive cash flow by the end of 2023 at the current strip.
- This would allow it to reduce its net debt by 60% over that time frame.
- This also assumes some cost inflation compared to Callon's February guidance.
- Callon's share price is being held down by its debt, but there is a good pathway for addressing its debt, assuming that oil prices remain strong in the near term.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) appears to be quite a good value at sub-$50 as long as oil prices remain fairly strong over the next couple years. A scenario where oil prices average near current strip (high-$90s for 2022 and mid-$80s for 2023) would allow Callon to reduce its net debt by around 60% by the end of 2023. This would leave it in good financial shape even if oil prices average around $65 to $75 after 2023.
I estimate that Callon's stock would then be worth around $63 in a scenario where oil prices averaged $65 in the long term (after 2023) and close to $79 in a scenario where oil prices averaged $75 in the long term. The main risk for Callon is that oil prices fall significantly before it can pay down its debt.
Updated 2022 Outlook
The current strip for 2022 has improved to high-$90s WTI oil along with Henry Hub natural gas reaching around $6.50. This is a scenario where Callon could generate $2.838 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges, while its 2022 hedges have an estimated negative $504 million in value at those commodity prices.
|Type
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|$ Million
|Oil
|24,060,000
|$96.50
|$2,322
|NGLs
|7,143,050
|$40.00
|$286
|Natural Gas
|38,346,900
|$6.00
|$230
|Hedge Value
|-$504
|Total Revenue
|$2,334
I've assumed that there is some further cost inflation since Callon released its guidance for 2022 in February. Thus, I have bumped up its modeled lease operating expense by 5% (up to around $8 per BOE) and also increased its capex budget from $725 million to $775 million. Callon had already incorporated cost inflation of 10% into its initial capex budget guidance. At $775 million the estimated cost inflation would be 15% to 20%.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$300
|Gathering, Processing, and Transportation
|$80
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
|$171
|G&A and Other (Cash Basis)
|$90
|Cash Interest
|$160
|Operational Capital Expenditures
|$775
|Total Expenses
|$1,576
Callon is now expected to generate $758 million in positive cash flow in 2022. This would allow it to reduce its net debt to $1.955 billion at the end of 2022, or around 1.15x its 2022 EBITDAX.
2023 Outlook
If oil prices remain reasonably strong in 2023, Callon should end up with a higher amount of positive cash flow compared to 2022 due to the reduced impact of hedges. At mid-$80s WTI oil in 2023, Callon's hedges would have negative $46 million in value. This would potentially allow Callon to generate approximately $900 million in positive cash flow at mid-$80s WTI oil if it wanted to keep 2023 production around expected Q4 2022 levels of 107,000 BOEPD.
This amount of positive cash flow would allow Callon to reduce its net debt to around $1.055 billion by the end of 2023, or under 0.6x EBITDAX.
The $1.658 billion in projected positive cash flow (at current strip prices) during 2022 and 2023 would allow Callon to pay off its credit facility debt as well as deal with its unsecured notes due 2024 with cash on hand.
Notes On Valuation
In a scenario where commodity prices ended up following current strip for 2022 and 2023, and then reverted to long-term prices of $65 WTI oil after 2023, I'd now estimate Callon's value at approximately $63 per share.
At long-term $75 WTI oil, Callon's estimated value ends up at approximately $79 per share instead.
Callon's value is boosted by the large amount of positive cash flow it could generate over the next couple years at current strip prices, even if oil prices fall.
Conclusion
Callon has a significant amount of net debt at the moment, but at current strip prices, would be able to reduce its net debt by approximately 60% by the end of 2023. This situation would then still give Callon plenty of upside if oil prices ended up falling to the $65 to $75 range after 2023.
Thus, Callon is basically a play on oil prices remaining fairly strong ($80s, $90s) over the next couple years, allowing it to get its balance sheet firmly in order.
