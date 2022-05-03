Roman Novitskii/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) slightly missed revenue consensus estimates, as supply chain disruptions weighed on its operations. However, anyone that is selling at this point is missing the big picture.

The big picture here has nothing to do with the quarter that just passed. It has everything to do with upcoming quarter and the remainder of 2022.

I estimate that Mosaic shareholders are going to get around 17% yield over the next twelve months.

Meanwhile, I believe that Mosaic's free cash flows could reach around $5 billion over the next twelve months, meaning that its stock is priced at around 4x its forward free cash flows.

Revenue Growth Rates Increase And Not Expected to Slow Down

Mosaic revenue growth rate

The most important takeaway here is that there is no indication that revenues are going to slow down. Yes, Q1 2022 had the easiest comparison for Mosaic, against Q1 of last year, and for the remainder of the year, the comparisons are slightly more challenging.

But at the same time, you have to remember that the main catalyst that got us here, namely the invasion of Ukraine and related events, only started to play out in the later parts of Q1.

That means that Mosaic's strongest revenues are still to come in the upcoming quarters.

Mosaic? Think Slightly Further Out Than One Quarter at a Time

Supply chain constraints are affecting distribution. But these won't last forever and are expected to abate in the second half of 2022.

So, you are in a position where farmers around the world are scrambling for fertilizer, a key product that they simply can't do without, made all the more pressing at a time when food prices around the world are rising.

From the farmers' perspective, the incentives to get hold of fertilizer are just so high. This is translating into very high prices for both potash and phosphate. To illustrate, consider the following table:

Mosaic Q1 2022 results

As you can see above, since Q4 2021, potash selling prices are ''only'' up 41% since last quarter. And roughly the similar dynamic with phosphate:

Mosaic Q1 2022 results

From Q4 2021 into Q1 2022, DAP selling prices are ''only'' up 16%. But again, what you as investor need to think about is not whether or not Mosaic beat consensus estimate for this quarter.

You need to think about the intrinsic value of the business and whether it's going to grow over the coming year or not?

Allow me to make my stance perfectly clear. There is no going back to ''normal''. The sanctions and geopolitical tensions are going to remain stickier than many believe.

Even when the ceasefire happens, the drivers that got us here, namely the meaningful disruption to the fertilizer industry are going to remain in place.

Mosaic Q1 2022 presentation

As you can see above, there's an unfulfilled demand for potash that is going to remain understocked into 2023.

Again, this is made more pressing given that with high food prices, farmers absolutely require ample fertilizer, to drive higher crop yields.

These elements are all working together and allowing Mosaic to ooze free cash flow, which it plans to return to shareholders.

Capital Return Program

Mosaic announced its intention to return up to 75% of its free cash flow in 2022 through buybacks and dividends.

Let's see what happens to a company with strong operating leverage during a period of pricing power. For Q1 of last year, Mosaic's free cash flow was $30 million. What about this time around?

For Q1 2022, its free cash flow reached $466 million, approximately 15x higher! Meanwhile, during this period, Mosaic repurchased $422 million worth of shares as well as approximately $41 million for dividends. Altogether combined capital returns amounted to $463 million.

Next, let's try to estimate what Mosaic's free cash flows could possibly reach in 2022.

Mosaic Q1 2022 presentation

I'll use the above sensitivities while assuming that fertilizer prices seen in April remain static.

dtnp.com prices of MOP and DAP

For DAP, once we factor in the cash cost of distribution, we could probably see around $800 million of adjusted EBITDA per quarter.

For MOP (potash), this could translate to $950 million of adjusted EBITDA per quarter.

What this means is that if prices for DAP and potash stayed roughly level with the current price, and they didn't climb any higher, Mosaic would make around $1.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA per quarter, if not slightly higher.

That means that Mosaic could be on a run rate of roughly $6.8 billion of adjusted EBITDA. On that sum, Mosaic needs approximately $1.3 billion for capex, meaning that free cash flows could probably reach at least $5 billion.

That means that if prices stay roughly the same, Mosaic is going to return to shareholders around $4 billion as repurchases and dividends.

MOS Stock Valuation - Very High Yield

By my estimates, Mosaic is going to return to shareholders approximately 17% of its market cap this year as dividends and buybacks.

Or put another way, if my free cash flow forecasts are even close to right, that means that Mosaic is priced at roughly 4x this year's free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

The most bearish consideration that anyone can bring to the table is that Mosaic's share price has rallied significantly in the past year, therefore it must be fully pricing in the strong year ahead.

Here I categorically demonstrate that not to be the case. The business is in strong shape, increasing its free cash flows, and massively ramping up its capital return program.

To preempt your question, I don't own Mosaic. I do own Intrepid Potash (IPI), as I believe that is a slightly more favorable setup. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.