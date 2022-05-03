JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has fallen a massive amount this year that any major cut to financial targets is already baked into expectations. Amazingly, the chip company has faced a multi-year issue with supply constraint problems, yet the stock market built a view of supply needing to already be cut. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the chip company now trading below $90 due to the Intel (INTC) earnings disappointment.

Strong Expectations

AMD ended 2021 reporting blistering results and guided to 2022 revenues of $21.5 billion for 31% growth. The amount didn't include results for Xilinx with expectations to boost total revenues, but the growth rate will slow with the addition of that business.

The suddenly tight market for consumer electronic goods could no doubt cause a cut in growth expectations, or at least limit some of the upside guidance for future quarters. The major saving grace for the stock is the focus on edge computing and higher performance devices requiring more advanced chips and data center technology.

AMD excels in these areas, providing the price-performance needed by modern chip demands. All while the chip company has been focused on these higher-margin sales with supply constraints, peer Intel has reclaimed low-end chip sales.

On the Q4'21 earnings call in February, CEO Lisa Su was adamant sales were supply-constrained leading to the ability of Intel to capture these low-end sales from AMD. The chip company guided to 2022 revenue growth of 31% based in part due to supply constraint issues while Intel just reported a quarter with negative growth. If anything, AMD could still hit these targets to reach $21.5 billion revenues before the Xilinx business by just getting to a point without supply constraints. The market has to make a dramatic shift for the chip company to need to cut revenue targets due possibly to customers double ordering.

An area with the biggest supply constraint bottlenecks resolved in recent months is in the GPU segment where NVIDIA (NVDA) dominates a much smaller AMD. As the Verge highlights, graphics cards have regularly sold for years now far above list prices with most prices falling some 30% in the last few months, though at still elevated levels. In several cases, retailers are actually still keeping GPUs in stock at prices not far above MSRP. The sector is clearly in better supply now, but a market in supply/demand balance doesn't mean a cut in revenues for AMD. The chip companies weren't participating in the marked-up prices of retailers.

Even Intel provided weak Q2'22 revenue guidance due to some inventory burn at OEM customers in the PC segment due to some China and Russia-related inventory reductions. Per CFO David Zinsner on the Q1'22 earnings call:

Further, component supply constraints continue to be a challenge with the most recent COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, further increasing supply chain risk and contributing to inflationary pressures that are having a negative impact on PC TAM for the year. As a result, we're seeing OEMs continue to lower inventory levels to better match demand and align with other system components. We expect elements of this inventory burn to continue in Q2, subsiding in the second half of the year. Although these headwinds have reduced our CCG revenue forecast, we expect CCG revenue to increase in the second half of the year as a return to normal seasonality boost demand, OEM inventory burn subsides and the ramp of our leadership, Alder Lake and Raptor Lake products position us to compete per share.

Regardless, CEO Pat Gelsinger still predicted chip supply challenges to exist all the way into 2024.

Supply Constraints

Over the last few years, AMD has grown so quickly that even growing wafer capacity with manufacturing partner TSMC (TSM) hasn't allowed the chip company to keep up with demand. With a small revenue base compared to market share leader Intel, the market has limited clarity on how much demand actually exists for AMD products in a scenario with unlimited capacity.

The market can extrapolate from recent Intel earnings that the chip giant has constantly sold far more chips than expected, leading to some speculation the company caught overflow demand AMD was unable to supply.

Going back to 2019, Intel has consistently beaten analyst estimates by a wide margin of regularly around 5%. With quarterly revenues approaching $20 billion, a 5% revenue beat amounts to $1 billion in additional sales. Outside the September quarters of the last couple of years, the sales beats were easily in the $1 billion range.

Considering the propensity for Intel management to guide to weak results and suddenly beat those targets, one must consider whether the chip giant isn't just unexpectedly keeping share from a supply-constrained AMD. The chip company just can't produce 3x to 5x more chips to out-supply Intel, even in a scenario where market demand is equal for chips from both companies. After all, Intel has already reported a series of quarterly reports with declining revenues in part due to divestitures.

My previous research had the market predicting that AMD with Xilinx would generate over $25 billion in sales this year with an EPS potential of $4.00 this year and $5.50 next year. Currently, analysts have the 2023 EPS target at just $4.85.

The question is whether any of the revenues making up this prediction are at risk. The PC sector is definitely slowing as evidenced by statements from TSM and Intel.

In the last few quarters, AMD has lost market share to Intel in the desktop/mobile segment with the company shifting chip production to the more valuable data center segment. As an example, desktop market share peaked in Q1'21 at 19.3% and share dipped to 16.2% during Q4'21 according to Mercury Research.

On any slowdown, AMD could possibly shift more supplies to these segments where the company recently outlined winning up to 200 chip designs for mobile. Remember, the chip company entered the year with 31% growth forecasts (likely cut to 27% based on including Xilinx business) while Intel isn't growing. A logical conclusion is that AMD is only losing market share where the company chooses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD appears poised to continue producing record results and meeting targets. Maybe the chip company doesn't provide a dramatic guide up similar to the last year or so, but the stock price has already baked in actual weakness in the business.

The stock trades at 17.7x analyst EPS targets for 2023 and my EPS target has AMD trading close to 15.5x goal of $5.50 per share. Investors should use this weakness to build up a position in a growing tech story still in the early innings.