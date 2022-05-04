panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

Most of the market has sold off to start 2022, and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is no exception. Shares have nearly been cut in half YTD as the selling in high multiple tech stocks has led to poor share price performance for Upstart. However, they are different from many of these companies because they have been profitable and have the potential to be a high margin cash cow at scale. Many of the other companies that have sold off are not profitable or have sacrificed profitability to pursue revenue growth. I will be breaking down why I think Upstart is unique and has the potential to provide significant returns from here.

Investment Thesis

Upstart is a small fintech company focused on consumer lending. More specifically, they built an AI tool used to assess the creditworthiness of borrowers and have partnered with banks to use their software. The company has a solid balance sheet and some of the fastest revenue growth you will be able to find on public markets. The company releases earnings next Monday, and I will be watching a couple things to see if there are any significant changes to my bullish thesis. Upstart is materially undervalued at $75 per share when you consider the long-term growth runway for the stock. Bullish investors with a long-term time horizon might want to use the selloff to start 2022 as a way to add shares at a relative discount.

Earnings

Upstart is scheduled to release earnings on May 9th. I'm not a market timer so this isn't going to be about how you can play earnings for a short-term gain, but there are several things that I will be looking for in the upcoming earnings report. The first and most obvious piece will be the revenue growth. That will be the main driver for the long-term performance of shares, but I will also be curious to see if the company started repurchasing shares. They authorized a $400M buyback program after the last earnings report, and I think it would speak volumes if they have started buy back shares into the recent share price weakness. I'm also curious to see what management has to say about the auto loan segment, which figures to be a growing piece of Upstart's business.

It's hard to look at the Upstart page on Seeking Alpha and reconcile the website warning and the short interest of 26% with the string of bullish articles on the company. The stock has always been volatile, so I would make sure you are willing to hold through any potential decline before buying shares. Could shares head lower? Absolutely. That's just the nature of the markets. However, if your time horizon is years instead of weeks or months, I think the upside is skewed to the upside. The valuation is where things get interesting.

Valuation

Upstart is a stock that has had a roundtrip since going public at the end of 2020. It went from undervalued to overvalued and is now undervalued again. Shares currently trade at 31.9x earnings, which is too cheap when you factor in the growth. I don't think 100x earnings makes sense either if you look at the FAST Graphs normal earnings multiple. What I will say is that investors get impressive revenue and earnings growth combined with potential multiple expansion. Upstart also looks like it has the potential to be a high margin cash cow at scale, so I think there is a lot to like about the business at the current valuation.

Price/Earnings (fastgraphs.com)

While the FAST Graphs estimates are helpful for investors, I think it is harder to project earnings for a smaller company like Upstart. It is possible that things happen with the economy or the company that hinder earnings, but I think we will probably see the company outpace the estimates for the next couple years. Either way, I think the risk/reward is favorable for long-term investors.

Conclusion

Since my last article, Upstart shares have been volatile, and I expect that to continue, especially if the broader markets remain volatile. I'm looking forward to earnings next week, as it could give investors some insight into the state of the business and potentially share repurchases. I think Upstart is still materially undervalued at the current price. It has the potential to disrupt a large industry and become a high margin cash cow at scale. I will be holding onto my shares for a long time, and I plan to add to my position in the coming weeks. Investors looking to add some growth to their portfolio might want to consider Upstart.