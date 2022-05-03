JodiJacobson/E+ via Getty Images

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NGMS has declined over 70% from all-time highs. The stock now trades at 9x 2023 P/E and 6.7x 2024 P/E for a business that should organically grow revenue at ~20% per year and operating profits even faster.

NeoGames is the leading iLottery player in North America. iLottery is an attractive industry because it represents only ~5% of the total U.S. lottery spend today while it represents closer to 50% in other developed countries. Over the next decade, more states will likely legalize iLottery, revenue per capita will grow for existing states, and NeoGames revenue and profits should multiply significantly. Finally, the iLottery market is a healthy oligopoly. Only three companies have ever won a significant U.S. state lottery contract due to the risk-averse incentives of state government officials awarding contracts and the highly technical and regulated format in which lotteries operate.

The stock ran to over $70/share in June of 2021 as investors became excited about the company's long-term growth prospects and the potential for a meaningful new state contract win (Ohio). At the peak share price in June 2021, the stock was trading at over 100x forward P/E and north of 40x EV/EBITDA.

Just as the stock got ahead of itself last summer, NGMS' valuation has recently slumped to levels that imply far more pessimism than we can realistically envision. An opportunity to buy the leading iLottery company in the U.S. for ~9x 2023 P/E strikes us as an incredible bargain as we believe this company has more than a decade of highly profitable growth ahead of it.

We have identified two main explanations for NGMS' significant decline. First, the market environment has not been kind to high-multiple names with low liquidity. NGMS is already a small-cap stock, but it also has ~50% insider ownership, which means the float is even smaller and more restrictive than other small-cap names. When the market starts selling first and asking questions later, high-multiple and low float stocks like NGMS can experience significant selloffs that are divorced from the fundamentals of the business. Second, the market has struggled to appreciate the rationale of the company's recent meaningful acquisition (not yet closed) of Aspire Global (OTCPK:ASPGF - ASPIRE), a business we know well.

We have a contrarian take on the Aspire acquisition and believe it will significantly strengthen the consolidated business. In fact, we were already independently a significant investor in Aspire, so we had a head start in understanding the business fundamentals of the pro forma combined entity. Our confidence in the strategic rationale of this deal stems from several factors. First, NGMS was actually developed within Aspire and spun out in 2014. The founder and current Chairman of NGMS, Barak Matalon, has created a tremendous amount of value having founded both Aspire and by extension, NGMS. Matalon knows the asset better than anyone-and insiders agreed to accept a majority of their consideration in the Aspire deal in the form of NGMS stock at $38/share, even though NGMS was trading at $24/share at the time of the deal announcement. Today, NGMS trades at $12.50.

Second, Aspire is a B2B iCasino provider. By combining Aspire with NGMS, NGMS is now a full- service solution without any gaps in its product portfolio. This should create meaningful revenue synergies-which we do not give the company credit for in our base case forecasts.

Third, given the longstanding relationship between both companies, NGMS had several business arrangements with Aspire and used some of Aspire's technology. This shared technology and R&D structure made both NeoGames and Aspire less attractive acquisition targets as standalone assets. Now that the assets are merging back together, we believe it makes the pro forma entity much more attractive to a potential acquirer looking to gain a strategic foothold in iLottery in North America and buy best-in-class iGaming technology. Our research suggests that there are likely several interested strategic acquirers in NGMS.

Matalon bootstrapped this business from its founding into what is now a market cap greater than $400M (at prices that we believe are currently depressed). This has been an incredible self- funding business and Matalon will retain ~23% ownership in the pro forma entity. We believe that this is a management team worth betting on, and that, at today's prices, investors will be handsomely rewarded for doing so. At 20x our 2024 and 2025 base case EPS assumptions, a discount to current B2B iGaming peer multiples, NGMS would trade between $40-$50. With the stock at ~$13 today, we are confident in the risk/reward.

