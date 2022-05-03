Alta Fox Capital - NeoGames: In A Healthy Oligopoly
Summary
- NeoGames valuation has recently slumped to levels that imply far more pessimism than we can realistically envision.
- We believe the pro forma entity is much more attractive to a potential acquirer.
- Our research suggests that there are likely several interested strategic acquirers in NGMS.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NGMS has declined over 70% from all-time highs. The stock now trades at 9x 2023 P/E and 6.7x 2024 P/E for a business that should organically grow revenue at ~20% per year and operating profits even faster.
NeoGames is the leading iLottery player in North America. iLottery is an attractive industry because it represents only ~5% of the total U.S. lottery spend today while it represents closer to 50% in other developed countries. Over the next decade, more states will likely legalize iLottery, revenue per capita will grow for existing states, and NeoGames revenue and profits should multiply significantly. Finally, the iLottery market is a healthy oligopoly. Only three companies have ever won a significant U.S. state lottery contract due to the risk-averse incentives of state government officials awarding contracts and the highly technical and regulated format in which lotteries operate.
The stock ran to over $70/share in June of 2021 as investors became excited about the company's long-term growth prospects and the potential for a meaningful new state contract win (Ohio). At the peak share price in June 2021, the stock was trading at over 100x forward P/E and north of 40x EV/EBITDA.
Just as the stock got ahead of itself last summer, NGMS' valuation has recently slumped to levels that imply far more pessimism than we can realistically envision. An opportunity to buy the leading iLottery company in the U.S. for ~9x 2023 P/E strikes us as an incredible bargain as we believe this company has more than a decade of highly profitable growth ahead of it.
We have identified two main explanations for NGMS' significant decline. First, the market environment has not been kind to high-multiple names with low liquidity. NGMS is already a small-cap stock, but it also has ~50% insider ownership, which means the float is even smaller and more restrictive than other small-cap names. When the market starts selling first and asking questions later, high-multiple and low float stocks like NGMS can experience significant selloffs that are divorced from the fundamentals of the business. Second, the market has struggled to appreciate the rationale of the company's recent meaningful acquisition (not yet closed) of Aspire Global (OTCPK:ASPGF - ASPIRE), a business we know well.
We have a contrarian take on the Aspire acquisition and believe it will significantly strengthen the consolidated business. In fact, we were already independently a significant investor in Aspire, so we had a head start in understanding the business fundamentals of the pro forma combined entity. Our confidence in the strategic rationale of this deal stems from several factors. First, NGMS was actually developed within Aspire and spun out in 2014. The founder and current Chairman of NGMS, Barak Matalon, has created a tremendous amount of value having founded both Aspire and by extension, NGMS. Matalon knows the asset better than anyone-and insiders agreed to accept a majority of their consideration in the Aspire deal in the form of NGMS stock at $38/share, even though NGMS was trading at $24/share at the time of the deal announcement. Today, NGMS trades at $12.50.
Second, Aspire is a B2B iCasino provider. By combining Aspire with NGMS, NGMS is now a full- service solution without any gaps in its product portfolio. This should create meaningful revenue synergies-which we do not give the company credit for in our base case forecasts.
Third, given the longstanding relationship between both companies, NGMS had several business arrangements with Aspire and used some of Aspire's technology. This shared technology and R&D structure made both NeoGames and Aspire less attractive acquisition targets as standalone assets. Now that the assets are merging back together, we believe it makes the pro forma entity much more attractive to a potential acquirer looking to gain a strategic foothold in iLottery in North America and buy best-in-class iGaming technology. Our research suggests that there are likely several interested strategic acquirers in NGMS.
Matalon bootstrapped this business from its founding into what is now a market cap greater than $400M (at prices that we believe are currently depressed). This has been an incredible self- funding business and Matalon will retain ~23% ownership in the pro forma entity. We believe that this is a management team worth betting on, and that, at today's prices, investors will be handsomely rewarded for doing so. At 20x our 2024 and 2025 base case EPS assumptions, a discount to current B2B iGaming peer multiples, NGMS would trade between $40-$50. With the stock at ~$13 today, we are confident in the risk/reward.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC (“Alta Fox”) is an investment adviser to funds that are in the business of buying and selling securities and other financial instruments. This information is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell an interest in a private fund or any other security. An offer or solicitation of an investment in a private fund will only be made to accredited investors pursuant to a private placement memorandum and associated documents.
Alta Fox may change its views about or its investment positions in any of the securities mentioned in this document at any time, for any reason or no reason. Alta Fox may buy, sell, or otherwise change the form or substance of any of its investments. Alta Fox disclaims any obligation to notify the market of any such changes.
The Alta Fox Opportunities Fund’s Net Returns (“Alta Fox Net Return”) reflects the USD investment performance of a share class subject to a 1% management fee and 20% performance fee. The current Class A offering for investments greater than $3M continues to offer this fee structure. Net returns will vary by investor and share class.
Each partner will receive individual statements showing returns from the Partnerships’ administrator. The Alta Fox Opportunities Fund's Gross Returns ("Alta Fox Gross Return") reflects the USD investment performance of a share class subject to all Fund related expenses but are gross of any management fee and performance fee. 2021 performance returns are estimated pending the year-end audit. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual returns may differ from the returns presented. References to net exposure and attribution data are internally calculated estimates and could be subject to errors.
The S&P 500, Russell 2000, and Russell Microcap are U.S. equity indices. They are included for informational purposes only and may not be representative of the type of investments made by the fund. References made to these indices are for comparative purposes only. Reference to an index does not imply that the funds will achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to the index. The fund’s portfolios are less diversified than these indices. Returns for the indices are total returns which includes dividends and do not reflect the deduction of any fees or expenses which would reduce returns.
An investment in the fund/partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole trading authority of the general partner. A portion of the trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. An investor should not make an investment unless the investor is prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of its investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits.
The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Alta Fox. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of Alta Fox which are subject to change and which Alta Fox does not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, and an investment in the fund/partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal and tax professionals before making any investment.
The fund/partnership is not registered under the investment company act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on an exemption thereunder. Interests in the fund/partnership have not been registered under the securities act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said act and laws.