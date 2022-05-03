kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is off to a great start to the year with a quarter of record sales, strong earnings growth and healthy cash flow. The company's growth continues to be fueled by share gains and raising dollar content across a broad range of applications, including appliances, advanced charges for smartphones and notebooks, and a diverse set of industrial applications, including utility meters, battery power tools and home automation.

Q1 results featured solid revenue growth against a difficult compare, and strong earnings growth driven by continued margin expansion. Non-GAAP earnings were $0.93 per diluted share, up 22% from a year ago. Despite the fact that strong sequential growth in communications resulted in a less favorable mix, non-GAAP gross margin expanded for the fourth straight quarter, rising 120 basis points to 55.7%. The primary driver for this increase were manufacturing efficiencies, including improved test times and yields, as well as a supportive pricing environment.

Power Integrations repurchased 1.6 million shares during the March quarter for $135 million, an average of $84 per share. The company has bought an additional 900,000 shares so far in April, utilizing most of the $83 million that remained on its authorization at quarter end. Since November, the company has bought back nearly 3 million shares, offsetting most of the roughly four million shares dislodged from index holders when it was promoted to the S&P 400 in December. The board of directors has allocated an additional $75 million to the buyback authorization.

Why Power Integrations? Why Now?

While previously we thought POWI was overvalued, a combination of a slightly lower share price and strong growth from the company means that we now believe the company has grown into its valuation. Shares are not a bargain, but the company has generally traded at a premium. We believe this is a good time to buy into the company because for the first time in a while we think shares are fairly valued, and we see all of the following tailwinds benefiting the shares going forward:

Higher margins: The company is now guiding for higher operating margins, but the shares have not re-rated yet.

Secular tailwinds: The secular tailwinds should continue for many years, such as growth in solar and wind installations, increasing use of fast mobile chargers, EV vehicle adoptions, stricter energy efficient regulations, etc.

Increasing Shareholder Yield: The company tends to buy shares back when it believes they are undervalued, and has been ramping up its buybacks recently.

Free cash flow margin increasing: The free cash flow margin has been increasing, meaning the company will have more funds to share with shareholders going forward.

Efficiency becoming increasingly relevant: Its GaN technology has many advantages when it comes to efficiency, and low-power consumption is becoming increasingly important in a number of applications.

Financials

The company reported gross profit and operating profit margins above its historical averages, sharing that manufacturing efficiencies have helped them a lot. They expect, however, that margins will taper down in the second half of the year.

Power Integrations believes that some of the gains in operating margins, in large part thanks to operating leverage, are sustainable and has updated its target model for non-GAAP operating margins to a range of 25-30%.

The company has been averaging a very decent ~10% growth for a long time, and it is guiding to low double digit revenue growth going forward. This 10% CAGR compares favorably to the 6% CAGR growth that analog semiconductors have experienced, meaning the company has been gaining market share.

The company has an incredibly strong balance sheet, with no debt and $530 million in cash and investments (at December 31, 2021). This is more than 10% of the market cap in cash, and gives the company a lot of optionality as to whether to continue repurchasing shares or to do an acquisition. The company also continues to produce large amounts of free cash flow that should add to the cash pile.

Competitive advantages

The high-quality financials are a reflection of both how well the company is managed, but also of the strong competitive advantages it possesses.

Its ultra-simple power converters have fewer components, shorter design cycles, are easier to manufacture, and have higher reliability than the competing discrete solutions. Integration also saves labor and materials, with BOM cost similar to discrete designs.

The company's solutions are also highly energy-efficient, which is becoming increasingly important in a wide range of applications. And its Gallium-nitride (GaN) technology is far better than silicon transistors: more efficient, cooler, enable smaller power supplies, and can eliminate the need of heat-sinks even at high power levels.

Growth Drivers

Power Integrations has been gaining market share thanks to the strength of its portfolio and the competitive advantages mentioned above. It has also been growing at a rapid pace thanks to serving markets with secular tailwinds such as solar and wind power, high voltage DC transmission lines, advanced fast mobile charging, LED lightning, EVs and electric locomotives, among others.

New growth vectors, like their highly integrated GaN ICs and BridgeSwitch motor drive products will make significant contributions to their top line this year, and they are making good progress on EVs as well. The company also won a range of industrial and appliance designs demonstrating the expanding use cases for GaN beyond mobile devices.

During the earnings call, CEO Balu Balakrishnan pointed out also that the company has a good chance of increasing its market share in the mobile computer market.

Yeah. The good news for us in the computer market is we have such a low share of the notebook market. It almost doesn't matter what the overall market is doing because we have a lot of room to grow and we expect computer to be a very strong growth segment this year for us. We already have won number of notebook designs that are going into production as we speak. And we are a fantastic fit for notebooks.

The company expects GaN technology to replace silicon across a broad range of power supply market in years ahead, some example of PowGaN design wins are shown below:

There is also a huge opportunity ahead for Power Integrations in EV drive trains. Next month the company is planning to introduce a new line of gate drivers specifically targeting the EV market.

LED lightning and replacing incandescent light bulbs is another interesting opportunity for the company. Light bulbs in the US are now required to be 60-70% more efficient than standard incandescent bulbs.

Power Integrations Is Currently Fairly Valued

Shares got very expensive in 2021, but have since corrected significantly. They are at the moment at an EV/Revenues ratio of ~5.9x, and a forward EV/Revenues of 5.4x, not that far from the ten-year average.

Shares look less expensive using the EV/EBITDA ratio, currently below the ten-year average at ~20x, and the forward EV/EBITDA at ~17x.

Looking at the price/earnings ratio, shares also don't look that expensive for such a high-quality company. The forward P/E looks particularly attractive at only ~21x.

The company pays a small dividend that currently yields ~0.74%, which also happens to be its 10-year average dividend yield.

The shareholder yield (dividend + share repurchases), is much higher thanks to the buybacks the company is doing. Historically the company has had very good timing with their repurchases, as can be seen below, the company has tended to increase share buybacks when the shares dip.

We believe investors are getting a fair deal at current prices, below we share our discounted cash flow model with the following assumptions: earnings based on analyst estimates for the next three years (as compiled by Seeking Alpha), 11% growth thereafter (around the historical revenue growth figure) until 2030, 5% terminal growth (about 2x GDP growth), and a 10% discount rate. With this model, we get an intrinsic value price of $82.18, which is basically where shares are trading.

We therefore believe long-term investors buying now can expect ~10% returns, which we think is a pretty decent deal given the quality of the company, and the fact that historically it has tended to be over-valued most of the time.

EPS Discounted @ 10% FY 22E 3.84 3.49 FY 23E 4.05 3.35 FY 24E 3.80 2.85 FY 25E 4.22 2.88 FY 26E 4.68 2.91 FY 27E 5.20 2.93 FY 28E 5.77 2.96 FY 29E 6.40 2.99 FY 30E 7.11 3.01 Terminal Value @ 5% terminal growth 142.15 54.81 NPV $82.18

Conclusion

Power Integrations reported a solid quarter, is buying back shares again at a fast pace, and has multiple growth drivers moving forward. These include serving markets with significant tailwinds, such as solar and wind energy, EVs, and LED lightning. The company is not a bargain, but its valuation is looking a lot more reasonable now after a significant share price correction.