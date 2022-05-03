sharply_done/E+ via Getty Images

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) owns oil and gas royalty interests across six US basins.

So, different from most oil and gas producers, its operating risk is only indirect. It does not face large lease acquisition, drilling, and completion costs.

Also different from non-operating producers, it is not required to pay a non-op share of these costs, although it does have expenses for acquisition, administration, gathering, transportation, marketing, and taxes.

The difference is also in scale: thousands of leases, small royalty interests, small volumes = lots of accounting administrative effort.

Due to high prices and operational efficiencies, in 2021, Brigham Minerals paid $1.52/share, a 6.2% yield, to its Class A shareholders. In 2022, it expects to make a similar-sized payout, comprising fixed and variable dividends.

The company's production is only about 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day (BOE/D) - across hundreds of wells and six producing fields. Production is about half oil and 70% liquids (oil plus natural gas liquids). It had year-end 2021 reserves of 35.8 million BOE. The SEC PV-10 value of its proved reserves was $639 million. Primarily because of higher prices used for the calculation, this is more than double last year's SEC PV-10 value of $271 million.

Brigham Minerals has a niche. It could acquire other minerals companies, be acquired by them, or be acquired by a full-sized producer or fund.

I recommend Brigham Minerals to investors who want to try out this high-return, small-scale oil and gas royalty consolidation vehicle.

Macro

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting turn away from Russian oil and gas supply by countries unwilling to further fund Russia has led to sharply higher oil and especially natural gas prices. OPEC has not increased production beyond its scheduled additions.

Indeed, because of outages in Africa, OPEC oil production in April was only 40,000 BPD above the prior month, rather than the +254,000 BPD planned.

European liquefied natural gas prices have been especially high, currently $20-$30/MMBTU, drawing US cargoes and encouraging further US LNG facility construction. However, because LNG plants require billions in capital, long-term contracts, and lead times of four to five years, US LNG is not a complete or immediate replacement for pipelined Russian gas.

Brigham Minerals' 2021 Results and 2022 Guidance

In 2021, Brigham Minerals had total revenues of $161 million, net income of $68.0 million, and net income attributable to Brigham Minerals stockholders of $50.3 million.

Average production for the year was 9040 BOE/D at an average realized price of $47.46/BOE. For trend comparison, note that 4Q21 production averaged 9170 BOE/D at an average realized price of $55.76/BOE.

For 2022, the company expects to pay a base dividend of $0.64/share and a variable dividend such that the total base + variable dividend gives a payout ratio of 75-80%.

Production is expected to be about 20% higher at 11,300-12,000 BOE/D at an approximate 50% oil cut. The 2022 "ground game" acquisition budget is slated at $60-$80 million.

The company will report 1Q22 results on May 4, 2022.

Locations

At December 31, 2021, Brigham Minerals had interests in six major basins as shown below. NRA stands for net royalty acres.

Since the beginning of 2022, Brigham Minerals has acquired additional interests in the D-J and (Permian) Midland basins.

Brigham Minerals 10-K Data by YCharts

Henry Hub Gas, 1-Month Futures

Data by YCharts

US Oil and Natural Gas Prices and Oil Production

The May 2, 2022, West Texas Intermediate oil futures price (for June 2022 delivery) was $105.12/barrel. The Henry Hub natural gas futures price, also for June 2022 delivery, was a high $7.51/MMBTU.

NYMEX strip prices for future months are similarly high and relatively flat for natural gas but somewhat lower for oil. Gas prices have stayed high in part due to significant demand for US liquefied natural gas in Europe to displace Russian gas imports.

For the week ending April 22, 2022, US oil production was 11.9 MMBPD. This is 1.2 million BPD less than the highest-ever level of US oil production of 13.1 MMBPD in February and March 2020. However, it is also 2.2 MMBPD above the recent Winter Storm Uri low of 9.7 MMBPD in February 2021.

The graph below shows the EIA's most recent 5-95 confidence interval around future oil prices.

Energy Information Administration

Reserves

According to Brigham Minerals' 10-K, at December 31, 2021, it had an estimated 35.8 million BOE of proved reserves, of which 28.9 million BOE, or 81% were proved developed.

The SEC PV-10 value of proved reserves was $639 million, using benchmark prices of $64.46/barrel for oil, $26.65/barrel for natural gas liquids and $3.22/MMBTU for natural gas.

Brigham Minerals 10-K and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Competitors

Brigham Minerals is unlike a traditional oil and gas producer because it does not operate wells itself and instead depends on companies that do. Unlike Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), it does not pay a non-operators' share of expenses. Instead, it aggregates and manages individual royalty interests, similar to a property manager.

While Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is similar, Viper is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy (FANG).

Brigham Minerals is similar to oil and gas funds and ETFs. It competes for professional expertise in producing property evaluation with those funds, with banks, with private equity hedge funds, and with oil and gas producers. It also competes with oil and gas producers for expertise in royalty administration and accounting.

Brigham continues to acquire royalty interests; it could also be acquired by another minerals company.

Ironically, Brigham's focus on returning money to shareholders through dividends aligns with the priority most public oil and gas companies also have of returning money to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. And some, like Coterra (CTRA), Devon (DVN), and others, have adopted the same fixed + variable dividend structure as Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals Ownership Structure (Brigham Minerals 2021 10-K)

Governance

Brigham Minerals is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The company has two classes of stock divided among three groups as shown above. Public stockholders have Class A stock with a bit over 80% of the voting power; sponsors and legacy Brigham unit holders share the remaining voting power in accordance with the split in their Class B common stock.

At April 1, 2022, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Brigham Minerals' overall governance as 9, with sub-scores of audit (9), board (9), shareholder rights (9), and compensation (7). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk, so this is high-risk, but unsurprising given the two-stock-class system and voting power split.

At April 14, 2022, 3.1% of the floated stock was shorted.

Beta (stock volatility relative to the overall market) is high at 2.11.

At December 30, 2021, the four largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Fidelity, Blackrock, Wellington Management, and Vanguard.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Brigham Minerals' market capitalization is $1.5 billion at a May 2, 2022, stock closing price of $24.52 per share.

The 52-week price range is $16.51-$28.84 per share, so the closing price is 85% of the high and 77% of the average one-year target price of $31.80/share.

Trailing twelve months' earnings per share (EPS) is $1.10, giving it a trailing price-earnings ratio of 22. The average of analysts' predicted full-year 2022 EPS is $2.08 for a price/earnings ratio of 11.8.

Note that like a few other oil and gas companies, Brigham Minerals uses full-cost accounting.

Data by YCharts

Return on assets is 7.15% and return on equity is 11.3%.

Brigham Minerals pays a base-plus-variable dividend to Class A shareholders. The base dividend is $0.14/share/quarter. For 4Q21 (paid in March 2022), the variable portion was $0.31/share for a total of $0.45/share. For full-year 2021, dividend payments were $1.52/share, which represents a 6.2% yield. The company targets a 75-80% payout ratio for 2022.

Average analyst rating for is 1.8, or between "buy" leaning toward "strong buy" from 11 analysts.

Notes on Valuation

Brigham Minerals' book value per share of $10.89 is less than half its market price, implying positive investor sentiment.

At December 31, 2021, the company had $121.5 million in liabilities, including $93 million of long-term debt, and $820.9 million in assets, giving asset-light Brigham Minerals a liability-to-asset ratio of 15%.

Enterprise value is $1.3 billion and the SEC PV-10 value of its reserves is $639 million.

Its ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 10.6, just above the bargain range of 10.0 or less.

Positive and Negative Risks

Brigham Minerals' biggest risk, in both directions, is oil and gas prices.

It has derivative risk relative to oil and gas producers since Brigham Minerals depends on them for activity, operations, and payments. The company is not directly affected by materials inflation, but again, any hydrocarbon producer supply chain, oilfield services, or operational issues - including leasing limits - could affect them.

With little debt, Brigham is less exposed to interest rate rises than most.

Moreover, Brigham itself could be affected by real estate and professional salary cost inflation.

Other risks are political and regulatory - particularly with the Biden administration, banks, and several states taking a future-zero-hydrocarbons posture. Of necessity, there has been some relaxing of anti-hydrocarbon rigidity in Europe.

Recommendations for Brigham Minerals

I recommend Brigham Minerals to energy investors who want to dip a toe in the water with a royalty vehicle (fewer operational headaches) and who expect continued high oil and gas prices.

Investors should be aware, however, that Brigham Minerals has a complex ownership structure, the net result of which is Class A shareholders have only about 80% of the voting power and a claim on only about 80% of net income.

Still, the forward curves for oil and gas look very healthy.

Brigham Minerals' fixed + variable dividend structure gave Class A shareholders a 6.2% dividend yield in 2021. The company expects to make 75-80% payouts (fixed+variable dividends) to Class A shareholders in 2022.