After posting first-quarter results, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) rallied at first only to close lower on April 28, 2022. Nokia’s 20-day and 50-day moving average became resistance zones. In chart reading terms, traders are selling NOK stock whenever the stock tried to break out above the moving average. The Nasdaq’s (QQQ) bearishness is partly to blame. Nokia posted earnings that met consensus estimates as revenue grew. The Board also resolved to distribute a EUR 0.02 a share dividend. Nokia posted good results but the market did not notice. It did not issue any negative guidance, either.

There are three reasons Nokia is due to rally from the $5.00 zone despite bearish market conditions.

1. Margin Expansion

Nokia posted net sales grew by 5.3% Y/Y on a constant currency basis to EUR 5.35 billion. The network equipment firm benefited from continued, strong demand from its end markets. Supply constraints did not hurt Nokia’s margins of 10.9%. Investors should expect the company’s profitability to rise from here. After increasing its research and development investment, Nokia should realize rising revenue thanks to its stronger competitive positioning. For example, it has 5G Core business momentum in Cloud and Network Services that will continue in the quarter and the year.

In mobile networks, ReefShark is a positive gross margin driver. Nokia has more work ahead in developing the product pipeline. As it introduces new generations of software, gross margins will rise.

On the conference call, Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said that inflationary pressures worldwide would raise input costs. He said Nokia will pass those costs to customers. In the medium term, investors may build an 11% to 13.5% margin forecast.

At the low end, readers may assume EBITDA as a percentage of revenue at 11%. Nokia may achieve minimal revenue growth as shown below without much effort:

(EUR in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec 25-Dec 26-Dec Revenue 22,202 22,602 23,054 23,399 23,633 23,870 % Growth 1.60% 1.80% 2.00% 1.50% 1.00% 1.00% EBITDA 2,873 2,486 2,536 2,808 2,836 2,864 % of Revenue 12.90% 11.00% 11.00% 12.00% 12.00% 12.00%

In a 5-year discounted cash flow EBITDA exit model, NOK stock has a fair value of at least $6.30. The minimum upside from here is 28.5%:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 8.0% - 7.0% 7.50% Terminal EBITDA Multiple 9.2x - 11.2x 10.2x Fair Value $5.83 - $6.79 $6.30 Upside 18.9% - 38.5% 28.50%

2. Re-affirmed outlook

For the full year, Nokia offered a net sales range of between EUR 22.9 billion and EUR 24.1 billion (US $24.1 billion to US $25.33 billion). Comparable operating margins are in the range of 11% to 13.5%. The company assumes the following addressable market:

2022 TAM (€bn) Constant currency growth Mobile Networks 50 4% Network Infrastructure 45 3% Cloud and Network Services 27 4% Nokia TAM 122 4%

Nokia assumes modest growth of 6.5% to 9.5% in Mobile Networks, 9.5% to 12.5% in Network Infrastructure, and 4% to 7% for Cloud and Network Services. Nokia Technologies will benefit from the positive timing effects in net sales for license renewals. It did not realize previously guided sales from its patent portfolio last quarter due to timing. When this returns to as much as EUR 1.5 billion (US $1.58 billion) in annualized sales, markets will notice.

Nokia said that in Q1, it had two contracts that expired that were currently in litigation. It has renewal discussions with those customers. As its portfolio strengthens, revenue from Nokia Technologies will rise. It forecasted operating margins of over 75% for the full year 2022.

3. Shanghai Reopening

Although Nokia managed the first quarter amid supply constraints, investors should watch the lockdown in the Shanghai region. It has contract manufacturing there. Fortunately, it is gradually receiving permission to start opening up. Management does not expect short-term risk factors from the Shanghai lockdown to hurt its full-year performance.

Once the market removes the lockdown discount on NOK stock, it would reverse the bearish selling momentum. In the chart below, daily volume increased as shares fell. This is a bearish pattern.

Nokia stock (Stockrover)

The moving average convergence divergence is still negative. It takes only news of the lockdown easing for bulls to rally Nokia stock above the 50-day simple moving average.

Risks

Hardware technology firms in networking are out of favor. Cisco Systems (CSCO) is hovering near a 52-week low after posting quarterly results. It increased its buyback and hiked its dividend to 38 cents a share for a 3% dividend yield.

Ericsson (ERIC), a stock that investors should not buy due to the Iraq allegations posted poor results. In the last quarter, its profit missed expectations.

Your Takeaway

Nokia is a sleeper stick that failed to break out of the $4.60 - $6.00 range. Markets are acting as if Nokia will issue lowered guidance weeks after its quarterly report. Still, the company re-initiated its dividend. It is confident in growing its free cash flow from here.

Nokia is due to end its downtrend. It has favorable valuation and profitability scores. Growth will improve as customers ramp up network equipment spending in 2022.