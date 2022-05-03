U.S. February Oil Production Surprises To The Downside

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by Ovi

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼ's Petroleum Supply Monthly (PSM).

Author

U.S. February production decreased by a surprising 50 kb/d to 11,312 kb/d. Relative to November 2021 production of 11,773 kb/d, it has dropped by 461 kb/d. The main declining states were Texas 27 kb/d and ND 23 kb/d. The major decliner was the GOM which dropped by 93 kb/d. Of the top 3 states, only New Mexico increased its production.

While overall US production was down, a clearer indication of the health of US onshore oil production can be gleaned by looking more closely at the On-shore L48 states. In the On-shore lower 48, February increased by 43 kb/d to 9,247 kb/d.

The blue graph, taken from the April 2022 STEO, is the production forecast for the US from March 2022 to December 2022. Output for December 2022 is expected to be 12,597 kb/d, a revision of 38 kb/d lower than was forecast in the March STEO report. From March 2022 to December 2022, production is expected to increase by 931 kb/d or on average 103.4 kb/d/mth.

Looking at the production trend from July 2020 to February 2020, the slope/trend of 103.4 kb/d/mth of the blue graph looks optimistic. It appears to be an economic forecast based on oil price that does not reflect current management thinking and investor demand for reduced spending and increased investor returns. Also, the DPR and LTO report below do not confirm the optimistic STEO production projection.

Author

Listed above are the 10 states with the largest US production. These 10 accounted for 82.6% of all US oil production out of total production of 11,312 kb/d in February 2022. Note that all of the above states, except Alaska and California were producing more oil in February than one year ago.

On a YoY basis, US production increased by 1,539 kb/d.

Author

Texas production decreased by 27 kb/d in February to 4,831 kb/d from 4,858 kb/d in January. The decrease could be weather-related.

In April 2021 there were close to 185 Hz oil rigs operating in Texas. By the last week of February 2022, 263 oil rigs were operating, an increase of 78 rigs and production is back to the same level as April.

Author

February's New Mexico production increased by 64 kb/d to 1,407 kb/d.

Author

North Dakota's February output was 1,071 kb/d, a decrease of 23 kb/d from January.

According to this source, ND's April oil production was hit hard by two winter blizzards.

State officials say a pair of blizzards that smacked North Dakota in April caused a dramatic reduction in oil production. The Bismarck Tribune reported that State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms provided state regulators updated production estimates Friday. He said the state's oil industry had been producing about 1.1 million barrels daily until the blizzards hit. The first storm began on April 12 and lasted three days. Helms says it caused production to fall to about 750,000 barrels per day. The industry had rebounded to 950,000 barrels per day when the second storm hit on April 23. That blizzard caused production to drop to just 300,000 barrels per day. Production has since increased to about 700,000 barrels per day."

I made a rough estimate of what North Dakota production could be in April using the above information. The projected production is expected to be close to 860 kb/d, a loss of 240 kb/d.

Author

Alaska's February output was unchanged at 450 kb/d.

Author

Colorado's February production increased by 18 kb/d to 421 kb/d. Colorado has had 10 hz oil rigs operating since November and added 2 in late February.

Author

Oklahoma's output in February decreased by 10 kb/d to 385 kb/d. Its output has remained between 380 kb/d and 400 kb/d since March 2021 even though its rig count increased from 17 in March 2021 to 53 in February.

Author

California's slow output decline continued in February. Output decreased by 1 kb/d to 340 kb/d.

Author

Wyoming's production has been in a slow unsteady decline since September 2020 when output reached 247 kb/d. In February 2022 output increased by 5 kb/d to 232 kb/d, down 15 kb/d from September 2020.

Author

Utah's production increase from the low of May 2020 appears to have stopped in November 2021. February's production increased by 3 kb/d to 114 kb/d. However, note that the preliminary January output record of 120 kb/d in the April report has been revised down to 111 kb/d in this report.

Author

Louisiana's output increased by 3 kb/d to 94 kb/d in February. Louisiana was one of the hardest-hit states by hurricane Ida in late August. February's output increase indicates that Louisiana's slow recovery is continuing.

Author

GOM production took a sharp drop in December 2021 and continued to February. Since November it has dropped by 176 kb/d from 1,791 kb/d to 1,615 kb/d in February. February's drop was 93 kb/d. If the GOM was a state, its production would normally rank second behind Texas.

The April 2022 STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart and projects output will be 1,808 kb/d in December 2023. This is 42 kb/d lower than projected in the March report and 204 kb/d lower than the high of 2,012 kb/d in August 2019. For March, the STEO is projecting a 205 kb/d increase to 1,820 kb/d.

A Different Perspective on US Oil Production

Author

The Big Two states, combined oil output for Texas and New Mexico.

Author

Oil production for The Rest

To get a different perspective on US oil production, the above two charts have broken US state production into two groups, "The Big Two" and the "On-Shore L48 W/O Big Two" or The Rest.

February production increased in the Big Two states. Output increased by a combined 37 kb/d, with New Mexico adding 64 kb/d and Texas dropping by 27 kb/d. From June 2021 to February 2022, production has increased by 658 kb/d or on average 32.9 kb/d/mth.

Over the last year, the Rest appear to be holding steady at close to 3,000 kb/d.

Rigs and Fracs

Author

The US total Hz oil rig count for the week ending April 29 was 510, an increase of 4 over the previous week. The latest rig data appears to continue the earlier trend of the addition of 3.7 rigs/wk, on average.

Author

During December 2021, 37 frac spreads were decommissioned primarily due to the holidays and the total dropped to a low of 234 at the end of December. During the month of January, 27 frac spreads were reactivated and in February an additional 29 were added for total of 290.

In the week ending April 29, the frac spread count increased by 2 to 273 and was down 17 from the high of 290 at the end of February. During April, 25 Hz oil rigs were added while the Frac spread count remained unchanged at 273.

Note that these 273 frac spreads include both gas and oil spreads, whereas the rigs information is strictly Hz oil rigs.

WTI

Author

The WTI June contract settled on April 29 at $104.69/bbl. The price has been bouncing around $100/b for the past few weeks due to the release of SPR crude and Beijing lockdowns, offset by supply concerns.

1) Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

The April 2022 STEO provides projections for the next 23 months, starting with February 2022 to December 2023, for US C + C, OPEC, and other oil production-related parameters of interest.

Author

The April 2022 STEO has revised downward its projected US oil output from February 2022 to December 2023. December 2023 has been revised down by 88 kb/d from the previous March 2022 STEO. In December 2023 output is expected to reach 13, 254 kb/d. Output does not exceed the previous peak of 12,966 kb/d till late 2023.

Using only the projected data and fitting an OLS line through February 2022 to December 2023 data, the STEO is forecasting production will increase at an average rate of 75.4 kb/d/mth, down from the average rate of 79.0 kb/d/mth in the March report. If the December 2023 output is achieved, it will be 288 kb/d higher than the November 2019 record.

Note the discrepancy of 220 kb/d between the actual February US oil production of 11,312 kb/d vs the STEO forecast of 11,532 kb/d.

Author

This chart compares the STEO's forecast for the L48 states from the February report with the current April 2022 report to better illustrate changes in the EIA's forecast. For the Lower 48, the December 2023 output has been revised downward by a modest 100 kb/d compared to the March increase of 490 kb/d.

The April STEO output projection for the Onshore L48 states has also been revised down to show decreased production in 2022 and in 2023. The output projection for December 2023 has been decreased by 50 kb/d to 11.02 Mb/d from the previous forecast of 11.07 Mb/d.

From the orange graph, one can notice a definite slowing in the production rate in the latter half of 2023. Is this a hint of possible further slowing in monthly production increases in the Onshore L48 beyond 2023?

Author

The April 2022 STEO oil price forecast continues to show a steady decline from the EIA's new March peak of $108.50/bbl to $83/bbl in December 2023. Essentially the EIA is continuing to forecast that the only direction for the price of WTI going forward is down to $83/bbl. However, it should be noted that the December 2023 price has increased over the last 3 months. In the January 2022 report, the December 2023 price was projected to be $62/bbl.

The June contract settled at $104.69 on April 29, $3.19/bbl higher than the EIA's forecast of $101.50/bbl average for the June contract.

Author

This chart shows the STEO's April forecast for OPEC crude output from April 2022 to December 2023. OPEC's output is projected to increase from April 2022 to December 2022 by 477 kb/d to 29,314 kb/d. After December 2022, production remains essentially flat at 29,300 kb/d out to December 2023.

For March 2022, the EIA STEO forecasted OPEC production to be 28,215 kb/d. Actual March production as reported by OPEC was 28,557 kb/d, higher by 342 kb/d. It is not clear why the EIA estimate was so low.

Author

This chart shows the historical world supply/demand balance up to February 2022 and after that, the EIA's forecast out to December 2023.

From March 2022 to December 2023, the STEO is forecasting an average monthly surplus of close to 518 kb/d. The sanctions on Russian oil and increased prices could see a big revision to this forecast next month.

2) Drilling Productivity Report

The Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) uses recent data on the total number of drilling rigs in operation along with estimates of drilling productivity and estimated changes in production from existing oil wells to provide estimated changes in oil production for the principal tight oil regions. The April DPR forecasts production to May 2022 and the following charts are updated to May 2022.

Author

Above is the total oil production projected to May 2022 for the 7 DPR basins that the EIA tracks. Note that DPR production includes both LTO oil and oil from conventional fields.

After the EIA reported lower than expected US production for December and January, the DPR revised its output forecast down.

The DPR is projecting that output for May 2022 will increase by 133 kb/d to 8,649 kb/d. From January 2022 to May 2022, output in the DPR basins is forecast to increase by 485 kb/d or by an average of 121 kb/d/mth. Note that this monthly production rate is much higher than the STEO rate of 75.4 kb/d projected for all of 2022 in the STEO section above.

Did May production really increase? In the March DPR report, April output was projected to be 8,708 kb/d (Red markers). The current April report revised April output down to 8,516 kb/d and May is now 59 kb/d lower at 8,649 kb/d than last month's April forecast.

Author

Permian output exceeded 5,000 kb/d in March 2022 and continues to increase. In May, production is expected to increase by 82 kb/d to a new high of 5,137 kb/d. From January to May, production is forecast to increase by 326 kb/d or at an average rate of 81.5 kb/d/mth. If the Permian were part of OPEC, at 5,137 kb/d it would be the second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia.

Due to revisions, May's Permian output is 71 kb/d lower than the DPR's April production forecast of 5,208 kb/d reported in the previous March report. (Red markers). April was revised down by 153 kb/d to 5,208 kb/d from the April report forecast.

During March, 362 wells were drilled and 433 were completed in the Permian. The completed wells added 343 kb/d to March's output for an average of 792 kb/d/well. The overall decline was 264 kb/d which resulted in a net increase of Permian output of 79 kb/d. Of the 433 completed wells, 333 were required to offset the decline. It is the completion of the additional 100 DUCs, over and above the drilled wells that accounts for the increase in the production in the Permian.

Author

This chart shows the daily production from the average new Permian well tracked on a monthly basis. The daily output for new Permian wells was divided by the number of completed wells, as reported in the DPR and DUC reports.

It appears that the average first-month output is close to 800 kb/d. January dropped due to bad weather in Texas. March was essentially unchanged from February at 792 kb/d.

Author

Output in the Eagle Ford basin has been showing an increasing trend since January 2022. For May, output is expected to increase by 26 kb/d to 1,166 kb/d. Since the beginning of the year, 13 rigs have been added up to the end of April for a total of 51, which explains the increasing output.

Author

The DPR forecasts Bakken output in May to be 1,186 kb/d an increase of 17 kb/d over April. However, after revisions, May production is 2 kb/d lower than was forecast for April in the previous report.

As noted above, April production was hard hit by severe winter weather and this could be reported in the next DPR update.

Author

Output in the Niobrara is now showing signs of starting to plateau at 611 kb/d.

DUCs and Drilled Wells

Author

The number of DUCs available for completion has continued to fall every month since July 2020. Prior to July, more wells were drilled than were being completed. Note that the current March gap between the two graphs is much smaller than in July 2020.

Author

In these four primarily oil basins, the monthly completion rate of DUCs started to slow after peaking in March 2021. For example, in March 2021, 329 DUCs were completed. In March 2022, 107 DUCs were completed. Similarly, the monthly completion rate for DUCs in the Permian continues to fall.

Author

If Permian DUCs were to be completed at the latest rate of 71 DUCs/mth, that converts into 18 months of DUC inventory, assuming the remaining 1,309 are all commercially viable. Interestingly, this 15 to 20 months supply of DUCs has remained fairly constant since July 2021 as the number of DUC completions continues to drop every month.

Author

In the Permian, the monthly completion of wells has reversed direction since the low of 363 in June 2021. In March 433 wells were completed, 4 more than in February. During March, 362 new wells were drilled, an increase of 15 over February. To counteract the slowing completion rate, drilling has been increased. See next chart.

Author

In October 2021, 119 more wells were completed in the Permian than were drilled. In March the number of excess wells completed was down to 71 since the drilling rate was higher than the completion rate.

DPR Production Decline Rates

The DPR reports monthly on the past and future production of tight and conventional oil in the seven basins it covers. Typically the DPR is four months ahead of the EIA's monthly production report.

Author

This chart shows the overall decline rate as a percentage of production. It peaked in early 2019 at 6.9%. In early 2020 as production plunged, decline followed suit. No data is shown between March 2020 and August 2020 because of the variability in the data associated with the varying production levels. The decline data stabilized in April 2021 and it is that data that will be used going forward to correlate decline rate with production.

Author

This chart shows the relationship between the decline rate and production rate using only the latest combined data for the seven DPR basins. The OLS line only used the most recent data between April 2021 and May 2022. However, the chart includes some data from the time when production was higher, i.e. the four markers around production at 9,200 kb/d. Their position close to the OLS line may be purely accidental since they are from a different dynamic production period.

The equation says that for every 100 kb/d of production increase, the decline rate increases by 8.27 kb/d, on average. That makes sense since the newest wells have the highest decline rates.

3) Light Tight Oil (LTO) Report

The EIA's LTO database provides information on LTO production from seven tight oil basins and a few smaller ones. The April 2022 report updates tight oil production to March 2022.

Author

The April LTO report has made downward revisions to its production forecasts in the previous March report. In most cases, March output is lower than the previous February ones. This follows the same trend reported in the DPR report.

March's LTO output increased by 84 kb/d to 7,701 kb/d. However, it is 61 kb/d lower than the February output of 7,762 kb/d reported in the March report.

To get a better indication of the overall trend in LTO growth, it is better to look at the growth from July 2021 to March 2022. Over that period, output increased by 387 kb/d or at an average rate of 48.4 kb/d/mth. This is 64% of the expected US oil production growth rate reported in the STEO section above.

Author

Permian LTO output first reached a new high of 4,322 kb/d in September 2021. March's output increased by 55 kb/d to 4,463 kb/d and is 159 kb/d higher than the high of 4,304 kb/d recorded in March 2020.

Note that the March output is 71 kb/d lower than the February output of 4,534 kb/d reported in the March report.

Author

The Bakken's March output increased by 8 kb/d to 1,125 kb/d. Note it is still below the October 2020 level of 1,212 kb/d.

Author

Production in the Eagle Ford basin since August 2020 has been essentially flat. Are the drillers doing this intentionally or is it just accidental?

The Eagle Ford basin produced 990 kb/d in March, which is lower than the August 2020 output of 1,010 kb/d.

Author

After increasing production from March 2021 to October 2021, output in Niobrara began to drop in January 2022. March's output was essentially flat at 426 kb/d.

On-Shore L48 Conventional Production

Author

Conventional oil output in the Onshore L48 rose by 76 kb/d in March to 1,706 kb/d. This estimate is based on a combination of the expected March LTO output and the April 2022 STEO report that has a March 2022 forecast for the US On-shore L48 output. Data from January to March in the STEO has been replaced by the actual EIA production data from the current April report.

A note of caution is in order. This chart is derived by subtracting two large numbers which are subject to revision, particularly the last two months, February and March.

World Oil Production Without the US

Author

World W/O US oil production increased by 122 kb/d to 68,119 kb/d in December 2021 according to the EIA.

This chart also projects world production without the US to December 2023. It uses the April 2022 STEO report along with the December International Energy Statistics to make the projection. (Red markers). It projects that World crude production W/O US in December 2023 will be close to 68,985 kb/d. Note this projection estimates that output will be essentially flat from June 2022 to December 2023. In other words, starting in June 2022, World oil production without the US will be close to 3,900 kb/d lower than in October 2018.

Note that the chart also shows a Capacity Decline Rate line of close to 778 kb/d/yr over the years 2018 to 2023. Capacity decline encompasses natural decline and decline associated with reduced investment for drilling and exploration.

