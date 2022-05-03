Rostislav_Sedlacek/iStock via Getty Images

West Fraser (NYSE:WFG) posted recent quarterly results covering Q1 2022 and suffice it to say the results were tremendous on both the top and bottom line figures. The cash generation coming from WFG is really nothing short of staggering. As awesome as the results were, the results do not align particularly well with the emerging narrative of an imminent slowdown in the housing sector. Why the disconnect? I would argue that the market may be suffering from recency bias.

Recency bias is a cognitive bias that favors recent events over historic ones. Over the past several years interest and activity across the housing sector was ignited, after 10 years of muted levels of activity, and the sheer magnitude and the duration of the strength may have culminated into a misplaced anchor at an unsustainable level of activity thus any incremental slowdown may in fact feel like the sky is falling to some. However, I would tend to argue the more plausible case is that the general level of activity is simply normalizing from an insane and unsustainable level into a healthier and more sustainable level of activity.

Nonetheless many housing related stocks, like WFG, are being priced like a complete bust is a forgone conclusion. In many conversations I have witnessing with people holding a dimmer perspective, the confirming anecdotal evidence of a housing slowdown is the latest neighborhood house only fetching 5 above ask, all cash, offers within the first weekend of listing the house which compared tepid relative to a month ago when a different neighbor received 25 above ask and all cash offers within the first 24 hours of listing - pointing to a near term collapse of course. While I slightly exaggerate in the above for effect, this does seem to be how the conversation has evolved around housing. In my view, slowing down from insane and unsustainable level of activity to a sane and more sustainable level shouldn't be interpreted as the sky is falling thus I tend to think there are some solid opportunities to invest in a company like West Fraser which will still do exceedingly well relative to expectations even in the event activity levels in the housing sector ease up from the unsustainable level they have been in over the past 1-2 years.

High Level View

In a broad sense I buy into the thesis that in the post GFC world, housing was starved of capital and labor for the better part of a decade. And that starvation of resources was not particularly important for most of the decade because 1.) in the early post recovery years the market was working through speculative excesses that culminated into too much of everything and then 2.) the upcoming generation relevant for household formation ended up on a delayed timeline to adulthood. Fast forward to today and housing starts are essentially running near maximum capacity limited by real world labor constraints and supply chain issues across a wide array of the supply chain. On the demand side over this same period (call it the last 5 years but certainly accelerating in the last 3), there has been a significant uptick in housing in key markets across the midwest and south driven by a mass migration away from cities in coastal areas and into more business friendly areas largely in the south. And on top of that, the millennial generation is in the early days of taking their next logical step in life - much like generations previous, simply on a delayed timeline. The combination of a tight supply chain coupled with supercharged demand developed into a housing shortage primarily across affordable and well located single family housing which will take several years to fully resolve. This thesis unpins my valuation of West Fraser as a company and colors my assumptions about what the future for WFG may look like.

Latest Quarterly Update

We can get a sense of how West Fraser recent financial performance is tracking against that overarching thesis by breaking down the quarterly results a bit below:

Growth (Top Line):

Revenue came in at $3.1B up approximately 18% y/y and up 50% sequentially compared to Q4 2021. Volume shipping during the quarter was constrained by transportation and logistics issues which extended from Q4 2021 throughout much of Q1 2022. the company reduced their 2022 guidance for shipments a modest amount to reflect the transportation and logistics challenges that remain ongoing reflecting the fact that they will likely remain persistent issues throughout 2022.

Profitability (Bottom Line):

Net income rose considerably to over $1B which was up 45% y/y and some 220% sequentially compared to Q4 2021. Although clearly related, but perhaps more impressively, Adj. EBITDA margins came in at 51% in Q1 2022 - which is a phenomenal level of profitability and certainly well in excess of what most analysts were envisioning for WFG in prior forecasting periods. In my opinion these results align quite well to my stronger for longer thesis.

Capital Allocation/Shareholder Returns:

The company increased their quarterly dividend from 20 cents/share to 25 cents/share paid on a quarterly basis and they continue to buy back shares in a big way as a primary tool to prudently manage surplus cash generated by the business. In Q1 2022 alone, WFG bought back nearly 2.6MM shares and then in April announced a tender process intending to deploy approximately $1.2B in excess cash into repurchasing shares. Although I am no math whiz, this essentially equates to wiping some 13MM+ shares from the market based on prevailing prices. And at whopping 3.8X trailing earnings, why shouldn't they plow all that surplus capital into share buybacks?

Valuation Update

Not a lot has changed in how I am conceptually thinking about WFG going forward compared to when I first wrote about back in May 2021 and subsequently posted my initial valuation pencil scratchings back in June 2021. The only thing that has changed in principle is that as time has passed, actual company performance has been materially better quarter-after-quarter then premised in my valuation - driven largely by two unplanned surges in lumber prices and then of course the company has shrunken shares outstanding by 20%.

Author's Work

In my current valuation, I still assume current revenue is essentially at or near peak levels and will decline over the next 5 year period due to lower lumber prices. I assume operating margins will do the same. It is a commoditized business after all. Although as pointed out on the most recent earnings call, the cost of adding new (aka green-field capacity) is likely increasing as inflation is essentially impacting all aspects of life at this point - which is to say there is a moat-like influence that could lead to a bit higher operating margins for a bit longer than previously thought possible, at least at the margin, as industry capacity just isn't as dynamic now as it once was in the past. Nonetheless I still assume operating margins directionally decline towards cost of capital over time.

In my valuation, I estimate WFG's intrinsic value is about $145 per share and this does not explicitly take into account the most recent tender repurchase process which should in principle increase the intrinsic value of remaining shares further.

Risk To My Valuation and Overall Bullish View

If 5% mortgage rates actually do represent the end of this housing cycle, there is ample possibility of near term losses as MoMo trading has a way of playing an outsized role in influencing commodity oriented stocks like WFG. I don't think this will be the case but for sure, if I am dead wrong and housing collapses and the business fundamentals of WFG collapse with it in excess of what I incorporate into my valuation...it will likely sting. And while I am entirely comfortable with my assumptions, Mr. Market doesn't give one hoot about my assumptions which is to say in the near term WFG will probably be driven by the flat price of lumber futures and then every little tick of high frequency data on housing coupled with a slew of headlines that increasingly read like the world is coming to an end in housing. I think the longer term constructive perspective will prevail, but it's anybody's guess in the near term and for sure there is risk here.

Conclusion

So far, I have been a very happy owner of West Fraser. The shares have performed nicely over time as the company continues to execute on their plan despite some challenging operating conditions that ebb and flow to say the least. Management has maintained a solid, and thoughtfully disciplined approach to capital allocation and the company has a fighting weight balance sheet fit for a terrible depression (a.k.a. a super stout balance sheet). But the gap between the price and my estimate of intrinsic value remains wide and compellingly so. I think this gap has remained relatively wide because the market was convinced that anything that benefited from COVID would experience a massive sucking sound during 2021/2022 (and to date the housing sector really hasn't...yet) and now because the Federal Reserve is starting to move rates and get out of the mortgage market, the raging hot housing market is expected to outright collapse, not calm down or cool, but outright collapse. And while it might feel that way if you get over-levered at the top and the market in fact cools from insatiably crazy strong levels to pretty darn good, the fact remains in this scenario it is still pretty darn good and I would argue worth more than a 4x multiple.

In my view it's not too late to keep adding to WFG particularly on days where shares are down big single digit percentages, I don't want to oversell myself (largely to myself) but something just feels right about the idea of taking a longer term perspective on a leading competitor like WFG against the onslaught of negative headlines. Low single digit earnings multiple, net cash on the balance sheet, massive buyback program, earning 10% of their market cap per quarter and in my view underlying demand that will take the better part of 5 years to actually bring into balance with supply - I just feel like this is going to work out okay.

Thanks for reading.