Over the last twelve months, CVS (NYSE:CVS) has meaningfully outperformed both its peers and the broader S&P 500, delivering a total return of 29%. During this period, the S&P 500 was flat while Walgreens (WBA) lost ~20% of its value and Rite Aid (RAD) crashed ~64%. In light of the outperformance, investors are naturally wondering whether the stock is still undervalued and a reversion to the mean is overdue. But at just 10.8x forward earnings, a healthy dividend yield of 2.3%, and a beta of 0.77, the stock looks both undervalued and relatively safe. Indeed, CVS has compelling financials with a quick ratio of 0.6 and healthy gross margins of 39.8%. This compares to gross margins of 20.8% for Rite Aid and 22.0% for Walgreens, although the latter trades at just 8.7x forward earnings. Morgan Stanley now lists CVS as one of its “high conviction picks”, nothing that “we envision CVS as having a pivotal role in reshaping access to health care by leveraging on existing real estate to create local healthcare hubs, leading to additional synergies”.

According to Seeking Alpha data, 18 out of 26 analysts rate the stock a “buy” or “strong buy”, with 50% of them saying it’s a “strong buy”. Just 8 analysts rate the stock a “hold”. Importantly, this bullish sentiment has remained relatively consistent over the last three years, although the bull run has led to a rotation from “strong buy” to “buy”. At the same time, 5 of the last 7 authors covering the stock on Seeking Alpha over the last 90 days have had the stock at a “buy”/”strong buy”. Accordingly, although no one has a crystal ball when it comes to stock picking, the wind definitely is solidly in your sails with this pick.

DCF Analysis Indicates Meaningful Undervaluation

To get a sense of the company’s intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative “story” of the likelihood of different scenarios. I forecast revenue growing at 5% clip into 2026. For a company that generated double-digit growth in multiple years throughout the last decade, this is reasonable. I assumed EBIT margins holding at 5%. Capex, increase in net working capital, depreciation, and taxes were flat-lined for simplicity. By 2026, I have EBITDA at nearly $24.4 billion.

Assuming a terminal EBITDA multiple of 8x and a discount rate of 7%, the stock has nearly 20% upside. With much of the market overvalued, this is an attractive price for a company with such a strong economic moat and resilient brand image. Importantly, the stock has generally traded in the 7-10x range over the last fifteen years, so my exit multiple is on the conservative side, especially when you consider that I am not factoring in any margin expansion despite supply chain bottlenecks.

Taking a look at the sensitivity analysis, there is significant room for meaningful upside. If the stock were to grow at a 9% clip, there is nearly 50% upside here. If the multiple moves to the end of the high-end of the historical range, which may happen if my expectation for a rotation from growth to value takes hold, there’s also nearly 50% upside. Even if growth comes to a halt at just inflation and the multiple contracts below the low-end to 6x, there’s only ~24% downside, which is more than offset by the dividends and 7% annual returns implicit in the discount rate. On the negative side, my model is highly sensitive to changes in margin. A 1% change in margin yields nearly a ~25% change in return—this is really just a product of razor thin EBIT margins of 5%, but nevertheless illustrates the point. At a time when companies far and wide are under significant cost pressure, this is a major risk.

Upside Catalysts

While I find the stock meaningfully undervalued, it will take several catalysts to close the discount to intrinsic value. Firstly, let’s not understate the company’s impressive reach. A full 85% of Americans live within 10 miles of a CVS location; this company administered ~66 million vaccines, and it has 100 million members through Caremark and Aetna. CVS thus has meaningful levers to tap into the digital healthcare revolution. Currently, the company has 35 million CVS Health digital customers, with an impressive 80% of which are actively engaged. By increasing consumer engagement on its digital app, CVS is well positioned to tap into the increased consumer interest in improved health. CVS is currently planning to deploy $40 to $50 billion in capital over the next two years, 25-35% of which will be in organic investments and 45-55% of which will be in “flexible deployment” initiatives. Flexible deployment initiative includes share repurchases and capability-focused M&A. It is this latter area that has me particularly excited about CVS’ potential. As the healthcare platform of choice for so many consumers, CVS stands ready to generate meaningful synergies from building out physician-led primary care centers with integrated virtual and home assets. There’s significant upside in building out a more omnichannel pharmacy and new care delivery models, which will tap into the secular tailwinds towards telehealth. CVS has yet to meaningfully tap into virtual care, and yet it’s most capable of doing so of any of its peers.

The company’s other catalysts include expansion of HealthHubs / MinuteClinics to increase access to more Americans, as well as growing Aetna and Pharmacy Services. Entry into caregiving more generally sets the company up to generating meaningful cross-selling opportunities, especially when combined with the full suite of offerings through Aetna.

Risks

Investors seem to be overly focused on CVS’ ability to continue to pay down debt and the supposed loss of its dividend growth story. The large acquisition of Aetna put stress on the business’ balance sheet and forced it to ultimately halt the growth of the dividend. With most insurance growth coming from government-sponsored programs, investors may, however, be in for some unexpectedly weak margins. As mentioned earlier, returns are highly sensitive to margins, so this is, in my view, CVS’ biggest downside factor. In addition, as much as I am optimistic about the company’s potential in virtual care, there is also increased competition from healthcare startups and online drug providers—whether CVS succeeds in this domain is really uncertain given the large demographic shift from younger populations getting off their parents’ healthcare plans. I am also concerned about the company’s exposure to the opioid crisis, where, in late 2021, a federal judge found CVS liable for contributing to it in two Ohio counties. As states and local counties continue to sue, this could be a major headwind on otherwise an attractive value story.

Conclusion

While CVS did have quite the run up in the stock, I still believe it is materially undervalued. With concerns looming about an economic pullback, it is wise to go into safer counter-cyclical stocks. CVS represents one such opportunity with a low beta of 0.77 and a predictable cash cow business with plenty of capital to deploy and relatively inelastic demand. As CVS continues to integrate Aetna, expect the investor hesitancy to abate, as the market starts to appreciate CVS’ leading healthcare position. At nearly a 20% discount to intrinsic value, I strongly recommend investing for the long-term and, especially, in the short-term in light of macro economic uncertainty.